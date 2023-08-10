The Role of AI in Hobbies that are Popular

AI in hobbies has the potential to shape how we spend our time doing the things we love. While fun should be the main goal, it has to be said that productivity is greatly enhanced by AI in certain regards. Speed and accuracy are among these, and generative AI is able to assist with creative writing, for example, with amiable results. There is even a growing trend in learning about AI itself for those interested, as a branch hobby stemming from math, computing, and IT.

Teaching and Instruction

Through interaction, modern AI can very quickly learn a user’s IQ, skill level, and competency. Because of this, AI is already being used for teaching as it can assist teachers with developing individual plans for students based on their learning levels. In this regard, AI can also effectively offer feedback and suggestions for classroom environments based on student data. One clever way AI is already assisting teachers is with Google Classroom’s automated grading system.

AI can also be used for instruction purposes, not least for learning about AI itself. For example, drone manufacturer DJI, makers of the DJI Air 3, offers an AI education set where you can learn to program AI for object detection and recognition using its impressive RoboMaster AI hardware module. This kind of AI has many applications, including teaching AIs themselves, and could be a standard tool in future classrooms, given the rapid expansion of modern AI technology.

AI in Hobbies Such as Creative Writing

Probably the most widely used AI is generative AI for writing. As a hobby, creative writing is massive. Popular fanfiction “fanfic” site FanFiction.net currently has over 12 million users with regular contributions from people all over the world. Yet the genre is flooded with AI-generated fanfic for the popular Harry Potter series, although many changes have to be made, and Bard appears to be the only one that comes up with workable results for setting the basis of a story.

AI creates fanfic based on already available data about specific stories.

AI tools often summarize books in a specific series, such as Harry Potter.

The results are often generic and require some amount of reworking.

Fanfic aside, AI tools like ChatGPT can analyze vast quantities of complex data really quickly. Because of this, it can piece together patterns and themes for plots. While current AI is a little shaky when it comes to creative writing, it can help talented writers with an overall structure and layout of a basic story. Additionally, AI will often suggest a theme or plot twist that a human writer may not necessarily have thought of before, but Stephen King’s job is still safe for now.

AI and Artistic Pursuits

Like creative writing, AI can generate artwork at an astonishing level of emotion. Some popular examples include asking an AI tool to create images of pop culture references crossed with a particular style. For example, Disney characters in the style of HR Geiger. Yet AI tools like Midjourney can create stunning visual artwork, not least photorealistic photographs of people who aren’t even real. However, genuine artists have embraced AI as a useful creative tool.

Costume designers, nail technicians, and jewelers are just a few of the creative types already using AI to expand their repertoire or illicit ideas. The visual side of generative AI is impressive and has the power to shape how we design buildings and even change how we think about and understand the artwork. Yet AI is also powering musical hobbies with features such as Spotify’s DJ AI, which acts as your own little personal DJ in your pocket, suggesting songs for you.

Using AI to Solve Puzzles

The speed at which AI can read complex data means it has many uses for real-world applications. These include healthcare, transportation, and logistics. Yet it can also help you solve puzzles when you are stuck. Puzzles are among the most popular hobbies to date, ranging from crosswords to math puzzles like Sudoku. Some of the most impressive puzzle-solving AI include the University of Siena’s WebCrow 2.0 and Kosmos-1 from Microsoft.

Not one to be outdone, Microsoft has put a lot into developing Kosmos-1. The AI can apparently analyze images and recognize the content within them, with some puzzle-solving ability. This allows it to get past visual text human tests on the web, solve visual IQ tests and read natural language. WebCrow 2.0 also uses natural language recognition to solve crosswords. This allows it to understand the given clues, and it can also solve them in Italian and English.

Programming Languages and Coding

Coding isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, but those that like it love it. The challenge of coding is alluring, and programmers all over the world enjoy nothing more than solving the puzzle while creating something useful. But thanks to AI, coding is made easier and more accessible, opening up languages such as PHP, Python, and C# to users who don’t necessarily have the experience or skills but want to learn with tools like Copilot, Tabnine, and OpenAI Codex.

Any of these tools can help a hobbyist coder become better at the craft. But they are also valuable for an experienced coder too. Coding AI tools can help you write a program more efficiently and much faster. These tools can integrate into existing IDEs and suggest code as you type or offer autocomplete. This can help a programmer get the most potential from themselves and become better coders at the same time, offering more to any employers.

Social Media Content Creation

Some create social media content as a profession, and others for more of a hobby. Either way, it is a hard thing to do, takes time and dedication, and requires learning multiple disciplines. For example, you need a creative flair to write or stream, but you also need to learn how to record and edit videos. However, AI can greatly improve your videos and content and even provides almost convincing voices for non-facial videos, which are useful for things like commercials.

Using these tools is also relatively simple. Services like FlexClip offer an all-in-one solution for pretty much everything a content creator needs. You can import text from ChatGPT and convert it to speech for your project. You can also use AI image generation within the WYSIWYG environment and have the AI generate a script for a video based on a short description. In short, AI tools for social media videos can take all the leg work out of content creation.

AI in Hobbies Includes AI Itself

Artificial intelligence is a fascinating subject today and always has been. You might think AI is something new, but it has been around since 1956 as a foundational concept. Since then, AI has been used in experiments, machine programming, and video games, where it has existed as an off-shoot of programming with languages such as A+. The past 10 years have seen a massive shift in the power of AI thanks to investment by major corporations in machine learning.

2013: AlexNet starts the modern AI revolution with a deep convolutional neural net.

2016: AlphaGo from Google defeats the world chess champion, Lee Sedol.

2022: ChatGPT is “released into the wild” via OpenAi and changes the world.

Machine learning is a major step up from established AI, yet it also has a special interest as a hobby. Interested people all over the world are enjoying learning about machine learning because of its ability to solve problems, make processes more efficient, and automate tasks. From a consumer level, you can even get into machine learning as a hobby by becoming a smart home enthusiast and using devices such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Nest Hub.

Physical Hobby Assistance

If you enjoy physical hobbies such as cycling, swimming, or jogging, AI can be a massive help and enhance your enjoyment of any of these. For example, you can have an AI develop a personal fitness routine based on previous data that it has collected. And AI systems inside wearable tech can also monitor vital signs to keep up with wellness routines. And these don’t even scratch the surface of what well-programmed AI systems can help you with.

Take cycling as an example. Cycling is inherently dangerous because you are traveling at speed and rely on subconscious behavior as well as conscious adjustment. But you may also ride trails beyond your skill level. AI can assess your skill level and make suggestions about which trails you should consider or avoid based on terrain analysis. Further, AI-assisted treadmills can aid you by automatically adjusting speed and incline based on your real-time training performance.

Summary

Teaching and instruction can be enhanced by artificial intelligence. Yet the role of AI in hobbies is much more extensive. Generative AI is capable of impressive artistic feats across artwork, literature, and music. And for the more technical, you can use AI to assist with coding. Yet even AI itself is becoming a popular hobby because of the allure of machine and deep learning. Finally, AI can aid you in your gym hobbies by analyzing real-time data and making suggestions.