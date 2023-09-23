Accelerating the Future of Driving – BMW’s Partnership with AWS and Richard Felton’s Team’s Role

In the ever-evolving world of automotive technology, the race towards safer, more efficient, and

smarter vehicles is relentless. One of the driving forces behind this transformation is the

partnership between the BMW Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration is

poised to reshape the future of driving. BMW is harnessing the performance, scale and security

of AWS’s services for cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and storage capabilities to accelerate the

delivery of highly automated BMW vehicles. This partnership, which has BMW Group selecting

AWS as its preferred cloud provider, promises to deliver groundbreaking advancements in the

automotive industry.

BMW's Vision and AWS's Expertise

BMW has always been synonymous with precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and

sheer driving pleasure. Their commitment to innovation has led them to envision the "Neue

Klasse" – the next generation of vehicles set to launch in 2025. At the heart of this vision lies a

groundbreaking advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that promises to redefine safety

and convenience on the road. AWS, with its extensive cloud computing expertise and

infrastructure, is the perfect partner to help BMW turn this vision into reality.

The Cloud-Powered Revolution

The BMW Group's decision to develop its next-generation ADAS using AWS is a testament to

the transformative potential of cloud computing in the automotive industry. By leveraging AWS's

powerful cloud infrastructure, BMW engineers gain access to a host of cutting-edge

technologies, including compute, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence & machine

learning (AI/ML), and storage capabilities. This enables them to accelerate the development of

highly automated BMW vehicles, propelling the automotive industry into the future.

One of the most significant advantages of developing in the cloud is the ability to innovate

quickly and deliver software improvements to vehicles. In traditional development environments,

making changes to a vehicle's software could be time-consuming and complex. However, with

AWS's cloud-based system, BMW engineers can rapidly develop, test, and deploy updates,

ensuring that drivers always have access to the latest features and improvements. This not only

enhances the overall driving experience but also keeps drivers focused on the road, as they can

trust that their BMW is equipped with the latest safety and convenience features.

AWS's Role in Driving Innovation

At the helm of this groundbreaking collaboration is Wendy Bauer, General Manager of

Automotive & Manufacturing at AWS. Wendy and her team bring a wealth of knowledge and

experience in automotive technology and cloud computing to the table, and their expertise is

instrumental in helping BMW harness the full potential of AWS's cloud services to bring their

vision to life.

Richard Felton, Senior Automotive Practice Manager at AWS heads AWS Automotive Industry

Specialists team, and, working closely with Wendy, he is a driving force in facilitating the

collaboration between BMW and AWS Professional Services delivery teams. AWS’s teams

ensure that AWS's cloud services are tailored to meet BMW's specific requirements for

developing their ADAS and other advanced vehicle features. This includes optimizing the use of

AI/ML to enhance safety and driver assistance systems, leveraging IoT for real-time data

collection and analysis, and harnessing the scalability of cloud computing to handle the complex

software demands of modern vehicles.

The Road Ahead: Safety and Innovation

The partnership between the BMW Group and AWS, announced at IAA Mobility, holds immense

promise for the future of driving. With BMW’s "Neue Klasse" vehicles set to launch in 2025,

drivers can anticipate a new era of automotive excellence. The cloud-based development

approach not only accelerates innovation but also helps enhance safety. As BMW engineers

continue to refine and improve their ADAS features, drivers can rest assured that their BMW

vehicles will provide them with the latest advancements in safety and convenience.

AWS's cloud capabilities help provide the foundation for BMW's ambitious vision of highly

automated vehicles. Whether it's improving adaptive cruise control algorithms, enhancing lane-

keeping assistance systems, or developing advanced parking assistance features, the cloud-

powered development environment enables BMW engineers to push the boundaries of what's

possible in automotive technology.

The partnership between the BMW Group and AWS is a testament to the commitment of both

companies to innovate and redefine the automotive industry. By choosing AWS as its preferred

cloud provider, BMW is not only accelerating the development of its next-generation vehicles

but also setting a new standard for safety and convenience on the road.

As we approach the launch of the "Neue Klasse" in 2025, drivers can look forward to a future

where their BMW vehicles are constantly evolving and improving. Thanks to the power of cloud

computing and the expertise of AWS, the road ahead is paved with exciting possibilities, where

driving is not just a means of transportation but an experience defined by innovation and safety.

Automotive Industries had the privilege of speaking with AWS’s Richard Felton to dive deeper

into this exciting collaboration and asked if Richard could provide some insights into the

partnership between BMW Group and AWS?

Richard Felton: Certainly. The BMW Group has chosen AWS as its primary cloud provider for its

global automated driving platform. This partnership encompasses several key aspects, such as

developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging AWS's cutting-edge

technologies, and accelerating the delivery of highly automated BMW vehicles.

Automotive Industries: What are the main highlights of this collaboration?

Richard Felton: The highlights of the partnership include the development of the next-generation

ADAS for BMW's "Neue Klasse'' vehicles, launching in 2025. This cloud-based system will

harness the power of AWS's compute, IoT, AI/ML, and storage capabilities, enabling BMW to

deliver highly advanced and automated driving experiences.

Automotive Industries: How will AWS's technology impact the development of BMW's advanced

driver assistance systems?

Richard Felton: AWS provides a robust foundation for BMW to develop ADAS features quickly

and efficiently. The cloud-based approach allows BMW engineers to iterate rapidly and deliver

software improvements to vehicles. This means that drivers will benefit from continuous

enhancements to their driving experience, keeping them safe and engaged on the road.

Automotive Industries: Can you elaborate on the role of AWS's compute, IoT, and AI/ML

capabilities in this collaboration?

Richard Felton: AWS's Services enable BMW to process vast amounts of data quickly and

efficiently. This is crucial for real-time analysis and decision-making in advanced driver

assistance systems. IoT capabilities facilitate the seamless integration of sensors and devices in

BMW vehicles, enhancing their connectivity and functionality. Additionally, AWS AI/ML

technologies empower BMW to develop intelligent and adaptive features, making driving safer

and more convenient.

Automotive Industries: How does this partnership contribute to the future of automated driving?

Richard Felton: This collaboration is a significant step towards the future of automated driving.

BMW can leverage AWS's technology to develop and deploy advanced driving automation

features, ultimately moving closer to the goal of fully autonomous vehicles. This partnership

accelerates the development process, ensuring that BMW stays at the forefront of automotive

innovation.

Automotive Industries: What benefits does the BMW Group gain from using AWS for their

automated driving platform?

Richard Felton: BMW benefits from AWS's breadth of services, global infrastructure,

performance, scalability, and security. They can deploy ADAS features faster and more

efficiently, ultimately providing a better driving experience for their customers. The cloud-based

approach also allows for cost savings and the ability to adapt to changing market demands

quickly.

Automotive Industries: How does AWS ensure the security of data and systems in the

automotive sector?

Richard Felton: Security is a top priority for AWS and our automotive customers. AWS is

architected to be the most secure cloud environment, providing encryption, access control, and

threat detection to safeguard data and systems. Furthermore, AWS comprehensive compliance

programs ensure that industry-specific regulations and standards are met, providing peace of

mind to BMW and its customers.

Automotive Industries: Can you explain how this collaboration aligns with the broader

automotive industry trends?

Richard Felton: This collaboration is a prime example of how automotive companies are

embracing cloud technology to innovate and stay competitive. The automotive industry is

increasingly reliant on data-driven insights, connectivity, and driving automation. By partnering

with AWS, BMW positions itself at the forefront of these trends, setting a benchmark for the

industry as a whole.

Automotive Industries: What can we expect in the future from the partnership between BMW

Group and AWS?

Richard Felton: The future holds immense promise for this partnership. With AWS as their cloud

provider, BMW can innovate faster to adapt to evolving customer needs and deliver

groundbreaking features that enhance the driving experience.

Conclusion:

The collaboration between the BMW Group and AWS represents a monumental leap forward in

the automotive industry. By harnessing the power of AWS's cloud-based technologies, BMW is

poised to develop highly advanced driver assistance systems and accelerate the delivery of

automated vehicles. This partnership not only benefits BMW but also sets a precedent for the

automotive industry, highlighting the importance of cloud technology in shaping the future of

mobility. We thank Richard Felton, Automotive Senior Practice Manager at AWS, for sharing his

insights into this exciting collaboration, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative innovations

that will emerge from this partnership in the years to come.