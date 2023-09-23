Accelerating the Future of Driving – BMW’s Partnership with AWS and Richard Felton’s Team’s Role

In the ever-evolving world of automotive technology, the race towards safer, more efficient, and
smarter vehicles is relentless. One of the driving forces behind this transformation is the
partnership between the BMW Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration is
poised to reshape the future of driving. BMW is harnessing the performance, scale and security
of AWS’s services for cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and storage capabilities to accelerate the
delivery of highly automated BMW vehicles. This partnership, which has BMW Group selecting
AWS as its preferred cloud provider, promises to deliver groundbreaking advancements in the
automotive industry.
BMW's Vision and AWS's Expertise
BMW has always been synonymous with precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and
sheer driving pleasure. Their commitment to innovation has led them to envision the "Neue
Klasse" – the next generation of vehicles set to launch in 2025. At the heart of this vision lies a
groundbreaking advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that promises to redefine safety
and convenience on the road. AWS, with its extensive cloud computing expertise and
infrastructure, is the perfect partner to help BMW turn this vision into reality.
The Cloud-Powered Revolution
The BMW Group's decision to develop its next-generation ADAS using AWS is a testament to
the transformative potential of cloud computing in the automotive industry. By leveraging AWS's
powerful cloud infrastructure, BMW engineers gain access to a host of cutting-edge
technologies, including compute, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence & machine
learning (AI/ML), and storage capabilities. This enables them to accelerate the development of
highly automated BMW vehicles, propelling the automotive industry into the future.
One of the most significant advantages of developing in the cloud is the ability to innovate
quickly and deliver software improvements to vehicles. In traditional development environments,
making changes to a vehicle's software could be time-consuming and complex. However, with
AWS's cloud-based system, BMW engineers can rapidly develop, test, and deploy updates,
ensuring that drivers always have access to the latest features and improvements. This not only
enhances the overall driving experience but also keeps drivers focused on the road, as they can
trust that their BMW is equipped with the latest safety and convenience features.
AWS's Role in Driving Innovation
At the helm of this groundbreaking collaboration is Wendy Bauer, General Manager of
Automotive & Manufacturing at AWS. Wendy and her team bring a wealth of knowledge and
experience in automotive technology and cloud computing to the table, and their expertise is
instrumental in helping BMW harness the full potential of AWS's cloud services to bring their
vision to life.
Richard Felton, Senior Automotive Practice Manager at AWS heads AWS Automotive Industry
Specialists team, and, working closely with Wendy, he is a driving force in facilitating the
collaboration between BMW and AWS Professional Services delivery teams. AWS’s teams
ensure that AWS's cloud services are tailored to meet BMW's specific requirements for
developing their ADAS and other advanced vehicle features. This includes optimizing the use of
AI/ML to enhance safety and driver assistance systems, leveraging IoT for real-time data
collection and analysis, and harnessing the scalability of cloud computing to handle the complex
software demands of modern vehicles.
The Road Ahead: Safety and Innovation
The partnership between the BMW Group and AWS, announced at IAA Mobility, holds immense
promise for the future of driving. With BMW’s "Neue Klasse" vehicles set to launch in 2025,
drivers can anticipate a new era of automotive excellence. The cloud-based development
approach not only accelerates innovation but also helps enhance safety. As BMW engineers
continue to refine and improve their ADAS features, drivers can rest assured that their BMW
vehicles will provide them with the latest advancements in safety and convenience.
AWS's cloud capabilities help provide the foundation for BMW's ambitious vision of highly
automated vehicles. Whether it's improving adaptive cruise control algorithms, enhancing lane-
keeping assistance systems, or developing advanced parking assistance features, the cloud-
powered development environment enables BMW engineers to push the boundaries of what's
possible in automotive technology.
The partnership between the BMW Group and AWS is a testament to the commitment of both
companies to innovate and redefine the automotive industry. By choosing AWS as its preferred
cloud provider, BMW is not only accelerating the development of its next-generation vehicles
but also setting a new standard for safety and convenience on the road.
As we approach the launch of the "Neue Klasse" in 2025, drivers can look forward to a future
where their BMW vehicles are constantly evolving and improving. Thanks to the power of cloud
computing and the expertise of AWS, the road ahead is paved with exciting possibilities, where
driving is not just a means of transportation but an experience defined by innovation and safety.
Automotive Industries had the privilege of speaking with AWS’s Richard Felton to dive deeper
into this exciting collaboration and asked if Richard could provide some insights into the
partnership between BMW Group and AWS?
Richard Felton: Certainly. The BMW Group has chosen AWS as its primary cloud provider for its
global automated driving platform. This partnership encompasses several key aspects, such as
developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging AWS's cutting-edge
technologies, and accelerating the delivery of highly automated BMW vehicles.
Automotive Industries: What are the main highlights of this collaboration?
Richard Felton: The highlights of the partnership include the development of the next-generation
ADAS for BMW's "Neue Klasse'' vehicles, launching in 2025. This cloud-based system will
harness the power of AWS's compute, IoT, AI/ML, and storage capabilities, enabling BMW to
deliver highly advanced and automated driving experiences.
Automotive Industries: How will AWS's technology impact the development of BMW's advanced
driver assistance systems?
Richard Felton: AWS provides a robust foundation for BMW to develop ADAS features quickly
and efficiently. The cloud-based approach allows BMW engineers to iterate rapidly and deliver
software improvements to vehicles. This means that drivers will benefit from continuous
enhancements to their driving experience, keeping them safe and engaged on the road.
Automotive Industries: Can you elaborate on the role of AWS's compute, IoT, and AI/ML
capabilities in this collaboration?
Richard Felton: AWS's Services enable BMW to process vast amounts of data quickly and
efficiently. This is crucial for real-time analysis and decision-making in advanced driver
assistance systems. IoT capabilities facilitate the seamless integration of sensors and devices in
BMW vehicles, enhancing their connectivity and functionality. Additionally, AWS AI/ML
technologies empower BMW to develop intelligent and adaptive features, making driving safer
and more convenient.
Automotive Industries: How does this partnership contribute to the future of automated driving?
Richard Felton: This collaboration is a significant step towards the future of automated driving.
BMW can leverage AWS's technology to develop and deploy advanced driving automation
features, ultimately moving closer to the goal of fully autonomous vehicles. This partnership
accelerates the development process, ensuring that BMW stays at the forefront of automotive
innovation.
Automotive Industries: What benefits does the BMW Group gain from using AWS for their
automated driving platform?
Richard Felton: BMW benefits from AWS's breadth of services, global infrastructure,
performance, scalability, and security. They can deploy ADAS features faster and more
efficiently, ultimately providing a better driving experience for their customers. The cloud-based
approach also allows for cost savings and the ability to adapt to changing market demands
quickly.
Automotive Industries: How does AWS ensure the security of data and systems in the
automotive sector?
Richard Felton: Security is a top priority for AWS and our automotive customers. AWS is
architected to be the most secure cloud environment, providing encryption, access control, and
threat detection to safeguard data and systems. Furthermore, AWS comprehensive compliance
programs ensure that industry-specific regulations and standards are met, providing peace of
mind to BMW and its customers.
Automotive Industries: Can you explain how this collaboration aligns with the broader
automotive industry trends?
Richard Felton: This collaboration is a prime example of how automotive companies are
embracing cloud technology to innovate and stay competitive. The automotive industry is
increasingly reliant on data-driven insights, connectivity, and driving automation. By partnering
with AWS, BMW positions itself at the forefront of these trends, setting a benchmark for the
industry as a whole.
Automotive Industries: What can we expect in the future from the partnership between BMW
Group and AWS?
Richard Felton: The future holds immense promise for this partnership. With AWS as their cloud
provider, BMW can innovate faster to adapt to evolving customer needs and deliver
groundbreaking features that enhance the driving experience.
Conclusion:
The collaboration between the BMW Group and AWS represents a monumental leap forward in
the automotive industry. By harnessing the power of AWS's cloud-based technologies, BMW is
poised to develop highly advanced driver assistance systems and accelerate the delivery of
automated vehicles. This partnership not only benefits BMW but also sets a precedent for the
automotive industry, highlighting the importance of cloud technology in shaping the future of
mobility. We thank Richard Felton, Automotive Senior Practice Manager at AWS, for sharing his
insights into this exciting collaboration, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative innovations
that will emerge from this partnership in the years to come.