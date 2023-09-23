Ampcontrol and Geotab Join Forces for AI-Powered Fleet Management

We are proud to announce that Ampcontrol (www.ampcontrol.io) has integrated its AI-powered charging management software with Geotab’s leading connected transportation platform to solve key electrified fleet challenges.

Through this integration, available via the Geotab Marketplace, Ampcontrol will provides customers with leading edge smart energy optimization, including minimizing energy cost while ensuring vehicle readiness and satisfying route requirements.

Ground operators can see the state of charge of vehicles during the charging process and on route, fleet operators can easily filter vehicles based on battery state of charge or geolocation, and asset managers can better troubleshoot charging stations by comparing vehicle and charger data. Moreover, Ampcontrol’s AI-powered energy management provides a one-stop-shop view to monitor depot operations, issue notifications to depot staff, and can immediately issue commands to chargers to diagnose and resolve problems.

“We are very excited about our integration with Geotab. This partnership will provide an even more holistic experience for fleet operators using Ampcontrol to help monitor vehicles, receive real-time alerts, and conduct energy management.” says Joachim Lohse, CEO and founder of Ampcontrol.

“At Geotab, we value our ecosystem of innovative partners, like Ampcontrol, coming together for a shared vision,” said Eric Mallia, VP of Sustainability Solutions at Geotab, “Ampcontrol’s AI-powered charging management solution integrating with Geotab highlights the collective strength needed to navigate the future of fleet electrification. Through this partnership, we’re helping customers optimize energy costs and vehicle readiness and sculpting a collaborative roadmap towards a sustainable, electrified future.”

In addition to joining the Geotab Marketplace, AmpControl is also a participant in the Geotab Sustainability Alliance, an ecosystem of sustainability-focused technology integration partners, EV OEMs, consultants, and more, that bring a comprehensive set of solutions and resources to help fleet customers meet electrification and sustainability goals.‍

About Ampcontrol

Ampcontrol (www.ampcontrol.io) is a cloud-based software that seamlessly connects to charging networks, electric vehicles, and fleet systems. The software uses real-time data to ensure on-time departures, a low peak power demand, energy cost reductions, fully charged vehicles, and more.

Ampcontrol’s API-based platform allows for easy and seamless compatibility with other existing software systems. The VC-backed company has deployments in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, check out Ampcontrol on the Geotab Marketplace, visit https://ampcontrol.us20.list-m anage.com/track/click?u=9a94dd a7b03ec234202f548e8&id=70f4201 648&e=dfd9b3b60b

About Geotab

Geotab (www.geotab.com) is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals.

Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.