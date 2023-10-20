Actify to Host Program Launch Panel at MEMA Vehicle Supplier Conference

Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management

solutions for the automotive supply chain, today announced their panel

session at the MEMA Annual Vehicle Supplier Conference, “Accelerating Launch

Processes Out of the ICE Age.” The panel will feature executives from Plante

Moran, Modineer and Actify, and will be moderated by Jason Stein, host of

the Cars & Culture and MEMA Automotive Insiders Podcast.

“OEMs are not simply building different vehicles, they are building vehicles

differently,” said David Opsahl, CEO at Actify and panel participant. “The

introduction of skateboard platforms and simplification initiatives are

disrupting the parameters for supplier success. Fewer platforms enable rapid

model development and replacement which means the whole industry must adapt

to a radically faster tempo. It’s a reality that forces suppliers to

confront launch processes that are fragmented, outdated, and unable to

respond, and we at Actify are committed to helping suppliers simplify their

launch process to enable faster, more efficient execution.”

Actify’s session, “Accelerating Launch Processes Out of the ICE Age,” will

feature thought leaders:

Mark Barrott, principal, Plante Moran, Mike Lewandowski, VP IT, Modineer

Company David Opsahl, CEO, Actify; and moderator Jason Stein, host, Cars &

Culture on Sirius XM and MEMA Automotive Insiders During this compelling

session, the panel will examine how suppliers can scale up launch operations

and stand out in a redefined competitive landscape.

The panel will take place on November 7th at 8am at the Suburban Collection

Showplace | 46100 Grand River Ave. Novi, MI 48374. To register for the

conference, visit https://www.mema.org/vsc

To learn more about Actify Automotive Program Management solutions, visit

https://actify.com/solutions/a utomotive-program-management/.

About Actify

Actify is the leading provider of program management and visualization

solutions for the automotive supply chain. Our cloud based Actify APM suite

enables business and IT leaders to transition from fragmented legacy program

launch systems and processes to a single, integrated environment that is

secure, adaptable, and easy to adopt. Actify visualization products deliver

everyday productivity to more than 2,000 organizations, 85% of whom are

involved in automotive production. Actify is headquartered in Detroit,

Michigan with sales and support in 45 countries through its offices in the

United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, and a global network of

partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com.