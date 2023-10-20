Actify to Host Program Launch Panel at MEMA Vehicle Supplier Conference

Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management
solutions for the automotive supply chain, today announced their panel
session at the MEMA Annual Vehicle Supplier Conference, “Accelerating Launch
Processes Out of the ICE Age.” The panel will feature executives from Plante
Moran, Modineer and Actify, and will be moderated by Jason Stein, host of
the Cars & Culture and MEMA Automotive Insiders Podcast.
“OEMs are not simply building different vehicles, they are building vehicles
differently,” said David Opsahl, CEO at Actify and panel participant. “The
introduction of skateboard platforms and simplification initiatives are
disrupting the parameters for supplier success. Fewer platforms enable rapid
model development and replacement which means the whole industry must adapt
to a radically faster tempo. It’s a reality that forces suppliers to
confront launch processes that are fragmented, outdated, and unable to
respond, and we at Actify are committed to helping suppliers simplify their
launch process to enable faster, more efficient execution.”
Actify’s session, “Accelerating Launch Processes Out of the ICE Age,” will
feature thought leaders:
Mark Barrott, principal, Plante Moran, Mike Lewandowski, VP IT, Modineer
Company David Opsahl, CEO, Actify; and moderator Jason Stein, host, Cars &
Culture on Sirius XM and MEMA Automotive Insiders During this compelling
session, the panel will examine how suppliers can scale up launch operations
and stand out in a redefined competitive landscape.
The panel will take place on November 7th at 8am at the Suburban Collection
Showplace | 46100 Grand River Ave. Novi, MI 48374. To register for the
conference, visit https://www.mema.org/vsc
To learn more about Actify Automotive Program Management solutions, visit
https://actify.com/solutions/a
