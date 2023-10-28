Experience the thrill of car customisation at the Customising x Tech Area

Immerse yourself in the world of car customisation at Automechanika Shanghai 2023. Explore our newly upgraded Customising x Tech Area and the co-located Supercar & Coachbuild showcase spanning 1,000 sqm of floor space. Experience stunning displays of modified cars and engaging open forums. Connect with leading customising brands, solution providers and like-minded individuals and learn about the latest trends, advancements, and market insights in car customisation.

The customising sector is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global automotive industry; projections indicate that from 2023 to 2028, it will see a CAGR of 3.5% (1). Looking at the China market specifically, the sector grew from RMB 70.5 billion to RMB 93.5 billion with a CAGR of 16.3% between 2020 and 2022. By 2025, it is estimated that the market share for custom modifications from automakers will reach 31.3% (2).

Car Modification Market, Market Data Forecast, retrieved October 2023. https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/car-modification-market Five Major Trends in the Future Car Customization and Modification Market, Sina News, retrieved October 2023. https://news.sina.com.cn/sx/2023-06-07/detail-imywmvhm6373618.shtml

What to expect at the Customising x Tech Area

We are pleased to announce that Hangtai, HIMA Lighting, Honglong, Po Che Reborn Technology, Spg Petroleum, Weisheng and Yakima will be among the esteemed exhibitors at the show’s Customising x Tech Area.

This exhibition area will feature an extensive range of innovative technologies and customisation items, including custom car models, car wrapping, accessories, infotainment and lighting. Intelligent, eco-friendly and tailored products for various driving scenarios including car camping will also be part of the showcase.

But that’s not all. We will also shine a spotlight on the exciting world of Electric Vehicle (EV) customisation. With rising interest in environmentally friendly transportation, EV customisation has become an increasingly popular topic. Our exhibitors will delve into the specific techniques and trends that are driving this rapidly evolving field.

From technical to cultural, dive into seminars that explore all angles of automotive customisation

Carmakers, passionate experts and leading car modification specialists take centre stage at Automechanika Shanghai 2023. Attendees will gain knowledge and insights on the technical, interior, and exterior aspects of car customisation directly from these industry leaders. A series of seminar sessions will be held over the course of the four-day event to discuss the cutting-edge techniques and innovations that go into creating a truly unique ride.

Topics include:

Motorsports

High performance customising

EV customising

Supercar and coachbuild

Self-driving camping

Car entertainment culture

Electronics and Lighting

