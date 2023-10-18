Exploring China’s Automotive Industry: A Showcase of Leading Vehicle Manufacturers and Spare Parts Enterprises

Introduction: China, with its burgeoning automotive industry, stands at the forefront of global vehicle manufacturing and innovation. The Vehicle Exhibition Section presents a comprehensive display of the nation’s leading enterprises in the automotive sector. From pioneering vehicle manufacturers to top-tier producers of vehicle spare parts, this exhibition highlights the diverse capabilities and technological advancements propelling China’s automotive industry to international acclaim. In this introductory exploration, we will delve into the profiles and product highlights of prominent enterprises within two significant categories: Vehicles and Vehicle Spare Parts. Our journey begins with an overview of the distinguished vehicle manufacturers, including Dongguan Yongqiang Vehicles Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd., Rongcheng Compaks New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd., and Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd. Subsequently, we will turn our focus towards vehicle spare parts, showcasing key industry players like Wanxiang Group, Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company Ltd., Jujiang Power Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Just Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd., and Anhui Technology Imp.& Exp. Co.,Ltd. Join us in this captivating journey through the intricacies of China’s automotive prowess, revealing the remarkable advancements and innovations that define its position in the global automotive landscape.

1. Vehicles

The vehicle exhibition section showcases China’s leading enterprises in the automotive industry, including Dongguan Yongqiang Vehicles Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd., Rongcheng Compaks New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd., and Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd.

1) Dongguan Yongqiang Vehicles Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Company Profile

Dongguan Yongqiang Vehicles Manufacturing Co., Ltd., established in 1998, is a major manufacturer of special purpose vehicles in China. The company’s business scope spans logistics equipment, emergency rescue and trade industries. It owns several well-known brands, such as Yongqiang Automobile, Yongqiang Olin Bao, Haomai (UK, airport special fire truck) and Simon (UK, high-level fire truck). It has secured its place as a frontrunner in the production of aluminum and stainless-steel tanks, as well as fire-fighting vehicles within China.

The company’s reach extends across the globe, with foreign sales networks spanning Oceania, South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. It proudly serves distinguished clients of international repute, including industry giants such as Sinopec, SHELL, BP, ESSO, and TOTAL. A prominent feature of this company is its commitment to innovation, boasting an impressive portfolio of over 60 invention patents and a remarkable total patent count exceeding 400.

Product Highlights

The company’s products consistently meet the highest standard in China and its export products are designed in strict accordance to ADR’s code. It has won the title of national high-tech enterprise, with a series of patented technologies and unique production processes, providing professional and optimized solutions for liquid, powder, food logistics, fire safety, emergency rescue and other fields.

2) Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Company Profile

Established in 1956, Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd. stands as one of the earliest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in China and is recognized as a designated national automobile production factory. The company’s product range is organized into five categories: mini trucks, small trucks, light trucks, dumpers, and special trucks, all of which are technologically leading in China. It boasts a robust marketing network that reaches international markets in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and over 20 other countries and regions. With three prominent brands—Qingqi, Ouling, and Tangjun—along with certifications like the ISO9000 quality management system and the Chinese national CCC certification, the company stands out as one of the most competitive domestic producers of light trucks. As of now, the company holds an impressive portfolio of 71 valid patents, including 29 authorized invention patents, 25 utility model patents, 17 appearance design patents and 38 registered trademarks.

Product Highlights

The company maintains a dedicated R&D department to ensure that its products consistently uphold a high level of technological sophistication. With advanced technology and premium quality, the company produces mini trucks, small trucks, light trucks, dumpers, and special trucks that are technologically leading in China. In addition, it also stands among the top six in the domestic light truck industry.

3) China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co.,Ltd.

Company Profile

Founded in 1930, China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (CNHTC) offers a diverse array of products that include various heavy-duty trucks, special vehicles, specialized vehicles, as well as assemblies such as engines, transmissions, and axles, along with automotive components. It is one of the heavy-duty truck enterprises with the most complete coverage of driving forms and power in the industry, often referred to as the cradle of the heavy-duty automobile industry in China. It ranks 69th in the “Top 500 Chinese Manufacturing Enterprises” and its products are exported to more than 110 countries and regions, accounting for half of China’s heavy-duty truck exports. The enterprise has received various honors and titles, such as “Outstanding Innovative Enterprise” and “Enterprise of Quality and Integrity”.

These years, CNHTC is making R&D and innovations of clean energy technology. In May 2017, China’s first hydrogen fuel terminal truck tractor was trial manufactured and put into test operation in CNHTC. Up to date, CNHTC has completed the trial production of sample vehicles for hydrogen fuel terminal truck tractor and urban distribution truck. At the same time, it has launched HOWO T5G pure-electric sanitation vehicle chassis, HOWO light truck pure electric van and other products.

Product Highlights

In 2018, the world’s first Level unmanned BEV truck manufactured by CNHTC was put into trial operation in Tianjin Port; in 2020, 25 unmanned BEV container trucks carried out the world’s first whole-ship operation in Tianjin Port. In the mining area with poor working conditions, HOWO mine truck makes possible the operation of unmanned vehicles in the mining area, thanks to the support of radar set, camera and vehicle-mounted high-precision integrated navigation system.

Its engines, vehicles, and components have all reached world-class standards. In collaboration with 17 countries or regions, 22 distribution centers of spare parts have been established, creating a market network that covers almost all of the Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, except for certain Eastern European countries.

4) Rongcheng Compaks New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd.

Company Profile

Found in 2014, Rongcheng Compaks New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the design, development, production and sales of camper trailer, caravan, motor-home, RV special accessories and outdoor equipment etc. The company is also at the forefront of developing and manufacturing high-quality Sport Utility RVs. With a global presence, the company has established a robust sales network extending to countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Britain, and the USA. Remarkably, the company has held the top position among Chinese exporters of off-road camper trailers since 2016, maintaining this prestigious rank for six consecutive years. The company places a strong emphasis on energy technology research and innovation, and its proposal was among the first selected for the preferred projects on new and old kinetic energy conversion in Shandong Province, China.

Product Highlights

Its products are renowned for customized and personalized design as well as high quality. Remarkably, over 98% of its measuring instruments and 100% of its equipment for quantitatively packed commodities have passed random inspectionson a regular basis.

5) Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd.

Company Profile

Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech private enterprise committed to new energy vehicles. Its diverse product range includes electric golf carts, sightseeing buses, electric classic cars, utility vehicles and patrol cars. These products are exported to many of the largest markets around the world, including the to the European Union, the United States, Canada, Russia, Japan, South Korea and other countries and regions, where they have gained widespread approval and popularity among customers. Furthermore, the company has established a presence in numerous countries under various brand names and has set up offices and agencies in more than 20 countries and regions. With an array of independent intellectual property rights (IPRs) and national patents for its high-tech products, the company has cultivated a strong reputation and influence in the electric vehicle industry.

Product Highlights

Driven by a commitment to green and sustainable development, coupled with a pursuit of quality excellence, the company harnesses cutting-edge technology to craft its own line of vehicles meticulously designed to meet the technical standards of imported electric vehicles. Its vehicles are built with Polypropylene (PP), the highly durable automobile material, not only providing a fashionable exterior but also promising longevity. Moreover, the specialized independent suspension and smooth steering systems also help to ensure comfort and safety, delivering a desirable driving experience across various terrains.

6) Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd.

Company Profile

Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd., found in 1947, is the only vehicle manufacturer establishing joint-ventures with 3 enterprises of Fortune Global 500 (Ford/ISUZU/RENAULT) in China. It is China’s automobile vehicle export base and stands among the largest manufacturers of light commercial vehicles. Moreover, it is authorized as UN nominated supplier. The company offers a diverse range of automobiles, encompassing the JMC series, JMMC series, ISUZU series, and FORD series, among others. It maintains close partnerships with renowned global enterprises such as Ford, Renault Group, Magna International, Huawei, Baidu, Jingdong, and others. Its products export to overseas markets, covering Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa and Middle East.This extensive global presence is supported by a network comprising 52 overseas distributors, 392 overseas dealers, and 272 overseas service stations. It boasts 66 technical platforms at all levels and 2,907 licensed patents.

Product Highlights

The company’s products are at the forefront of new energy and digitization. Leveraging its independent R&D capabilities and expertise in manufacturing core components of new energy vehicles—such as electric motors, batteries, and battery management systems—the company seamlessly integrates digital platforms, engine design, vehicle design, styling, and trial and development.

2. Vehicle Spare Parts

The representative enterprises in the exhibition section of vehicle spare parts include Wanxiang Group, Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company Ltd., Jujiang Power Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Just Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd., Anhui Technology Imp.& Exp. Co.,Ltd., and more.

1) Wanxiang Group

Company Profile

Wanxiang Group isthe largest manufacturer that boasts the highest number of patents for universal joints in the world. It also offersa diverse range of products, including eight series that encompass universal joints, tapered bearings, hub units, and more, all of which have obtained ISO9000 and QS9000 quality system certification. As an innovative enterprise, Wanxiang Group stands out as the first Chinese vehicle spare parts company to enter the U.S. market.

Centering on the mission of “making the air fresher”, committed to energy revolution and technology revolution, the group ploughs into clean energy and dynamic intelligent control with world’s advanced nanoscale lithium iron phosphate material technology, energy control system, electric core and power energy.

Product Highlights

At the upcoming Canton Fair, Wanxiang Group is set to showcase a remarkable array of new energy vehicle spare parts and supporting products for the new Russian market to meet the special requirements and standards of Russian market. In addition, the company introduces cutting-edge technology and materials in the manufacturing of new energy vehicle transmission system parts. Its products are distinguished by their exceptional attributes, including high strength, remarkable durability, low noise, and minimal vibration, which can effectively improve the performance and reliability of new energy vehicles.

2) Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company Ltd.

Company Profile

Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company Ltd., one of the world’s top 50 in tires industry, is a high-tech enterprise and large production base of engineering tires, agricultural tires, forklift tires and automobile tires in China. The leading enterprise has established a stable partnership with internationally acclaimed companies such as Case New Holland, John Deere, Caterpillar and Volve.

Product Highlights

Its off-the-road tire was honored with the Best Component of The Year by T50 summit of world construction machinery industry. It has been granted the certificate of DOT, ECE, and China Compulsory Certificate(3C).

3) Jujiang Power Technology Co., Ltd

Company Profile

Jujiang Power Technology Co., Ltd is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, manufacture and sales of lead-acid batteries for car starting. Having obtained ISO9001, ISO/TS16949 and other quality management system certifications, ISO14001 environmental management system certification and OHSAS18001 occupational health and safety system certification, the company’s business has expanded to Europe, America, Africa, Southeast Asia and other countries and regions.

The company has been equipped with leading production and testing equipment, introduced the advanced netting grid technology and complete automatic production line, developed and manufactured nearly 100 products of the three series of 28AH- 200AH, as well as formed an annual production capacity of 10 million automotive batteries of 9 million KVAh.

Product Highlights

Its storage batteries are widely used in various applications such as automobiles, agricultural vehicles, electric assist bicycles, and more, totaling over 200 different types and specifications. Among them, the production and comprehensive strength of storage batteries for automotive starter are at the forefront of the industry

4) Zhejiang Just Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd.

Company Profile

Zhejiang Just Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd. produces dry-loaded and sealed maintenance-free storage batteries for automobile, tank, ship and beacon. The products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions. The company hasobtained the EU RoHS Directive and other certifications.

Also, the company owns a manufacturing plant area spanning over 100,000m2 with production capacity of 3,000,000 batteries valued at USD80,000,000 per annum and ever soaring for greater heights.

Product Highlights

One of its lead-acid batteries for automobiles has obtained a patent certificateand its technology has reached international advanced level.

6) Anhui Technology Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Company Profile

Founded in 1985, Anhui Technology Imp. & Exp. Co.,Ltd. (AHTECH) has been mainly specializing in importing mechanical equipment, instruments and meters, metal minerals, agricultural, forest and food products, and energy and chemical products, in a total of five categories. It also exports 10 categories of products, namely, ships and vessels; vehicles; medical-care and epidemic prevention materials; electronic and home appliances and lighting products; machinery, metals, and building materials; textile and apparel; shoes, hats, suitcases and bags; consumer goods; office supplies and leisure goods; energy-related, chemical and food. In addition, it is involved in overseas engineering projects, such as steel structure and marine projects. For 14 consecutive years, it has ranked among the top 500 foreign trade companies in China in terms of import and export volume.

In 1997, among all foreign economic and trade enterprises in China, the company took the lead in passing the ISO9000 quality management system authentication. With the certificate, the company owns the “credit and access” to the international market, and with the system, the company can better manage its business with the rest of the world.

Product highlights

TOPDRIVE was registered in 1998 and aimed to selling China’s best bicycles, motorcycles and automobiles, and their components and parts. TOPDRIVE is “a famous Chinese export brand specially supported and fostered by the Ministry of Commerce”, as well as a famous Anhui trademark and famous Anhui export brand.

TECHOME was registered in 2001 and aimed to creating the most comfortable experience for home, travel and office with the warmth of heart. TECHOME is “an export brand recommended by China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Machinery & Electronic Products”.