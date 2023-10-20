ROHM’s New Five-Model Lineup of Low ON-Resistance 100V Dual MOSFETs

ROHM Semiconductor announced new dual MOSFETs that integrate two 100V chips in a single package – ideal for fan motor drives applied in communication base stations and industrial equipment. Five models have been added as part of the HP8KEx/HT8KEx (Nch+Nch) and HP8MEx (Nch+Pch) series.

Recent years have seen a transition to higher voltages from conventional 12V/24V to 48V systems in communication base stations and industrial equipment, intending to achieve higher efficiency by reducing current values. In these situations, switching MOSFETs are required a withstand voltage of 100V to account for voltage fluctuations, as 48V power supplies are also used in the fan motors for cooling these applications. However, increasing the breakdown voltage raises ON resistance (RDS(on)) (which is in a trade-off relationship), leading to decreased efficiency, making it difficult to achieve both lower RDS(on) and higher breakdown voltage. Moreover, unlike multiple individual drive MOSFETs normally applied in fan motors, dual MOSFETs that integrate two chips in one package are increasingly being adopted to save space.

In response, ROHM developed two new series, the HP8KEx/HT8KEx (Nch+Nch) and the HP8MEx (Nch+Pch), that combine Nch and Pch MOSFET chips using the latest processes. Both series achieve the industry’s lowest RDS(on) by adopting new backside heat dissipation packages with excellent heat dissipation characteristics. As a result, RDS(on) is reduced by up to 56% compared with standard dual MOSFETs (19.6mΩ for the HSOP8 and 57.0mΩ for the HSMT8 Nch+Nch), contributing to significantly lower set power consumption. At the same time, combining two chips in a single package provides greater space savings by reducing area considerably. For example, replacing two single-chip TO-252 MOSFETs with one HSOP8 decreases footprint by 77%.

Next, ROHM will continue to expand its dual MOSFET lineup to withstand voltages ideal for industrial equipment while also developing low-noise variants. This is expected to contribute to solving social issues such as environmental protection by saving space and reducing power consumption in various applications.

Product Lineup

View the product lineup here: HP8KEx/HT8KEx (Nch+Nch) and HP8MEx (Nch+Pch)

Application Examples

Fan motors for communication base stations

Fan motors for factory automation and other industrial equipment

Fan motors for data center servers, etc.

Combination with a Pre-Driver IC to Achieve the Optimal Motor Drive Solution

Combining these products with ROHM’s market-proven pre-driver ICs for single-/three-phase brushless motors make it possible to consider even smaller motors featuring lower consumption and quieter drive. By providing total support for peripheral circuit design that marries the dual-MOSFET series with pre-driver ICs, ROHM can offer the best motor drive solutions for customer needs.

Solution Examples with 100V Dual MOSFETs

HT8KE5 (Nch+Nch Dual MOSFET) + BM64070MUV (3-phase brushless motor pre-driver IC)

HT8KE6 (Nch+Nch Dual MOSFET) + BM64300MUV (3-phase brushless motor pre-driver IC) and more

Online Sales Information

Sales launch date: August 2023

Online distributors: DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Download New Product Specifications for Motors

Specifications for our low-/medium-/high-voltage MOSFETs, including new products, can be downloaded from ROHM’s website: https://www.rohm.com/new-produ ct/middle-power