Revolutionizing Car Ownership and Driver Safety: Flexcar and OCTO Telematics Create a Game-Changing Partnership for the United States

In a groundbreaking partnership, OCTO Telematics and Flexcar are teaming up to revolutionize the landscape of car ownership and driver safety across the United States. Flexcar, the smart alternative to traditional car ownership, is taking a giant leap forward by integrating OCTO’s cutting-edge connected vehicle capabilities into its fleet. This exciting collaboration promises to offer drivers a seamless, secure, and touchless experience, prioritizing their safety and the health of their vehicles.

Flexcar’s commitment to driver safety and vehicle well-being has driven this partnership with OCTO Telematics. The integration of OCTO’s technology will enable Flexcar to introduce a range of innovative features, including a dedicated smartphone application, real-time diagnostics, and crash detection, validation, and notification. This comprehensive approach ensures that drivers have a top-notch experience and the peace of mind they deserve.

The dedicated smartphone application is a game-changer in the world of car subscription services. It allows drivers to lock and unlock their Flexcar securely and conveniently. With a simple tap on their smartphones, users gain access to their vehicle, eliminating the need for physical keys and making the entire experience more efficient and user-friendly.

Real-time diagnostics are another core feature that will enhance the Flexcar experience. Prior to making a reservation, the system will perform real-time checks on the vehicle’s health. This proactive approach helps avoid unexpected maintenance challenges, ensuring that customers are greeted with a car in perfect condition. No more last-minute cancellations due to maintenance issues—Flexcar and OCTO Telematics have you covered.

But it’s the crash detection, validation, and notification system that truly sets Flexcar apart in the realm of driver safety. In the unfortunate event of a collision, OCTO’s technology will swiftly and accurately detect the impact. It will then validate the incident and send immediate notifications to the appropriate channels, supporting drivers in their time of need. This rapid response can be a lifesaver, providing crucial assistance during emergencies.

Flexcar’s choice to partner with OCTO Telematics was driven by a multitude of factors. Matt Aspinwall, Group Product Manager at Flexcar, stated, “We were looking for a partner in telematics with the most extensive experience with vehicle risk, diagnostics, and collision data. The need was for a cost-effective approach to understand our vehicles better and offer a state-of-the-art customer experience, not only by quickly identifying and remediating maintenance and collision events, but also by providing a range of innovative services to streamline their use of the car.”

OCTO Telematics has a rich history of pioneering innovation in the connected mobility sector. Their technology consistently leads the industry in adoption rates, ensuring that their clients always receive cutting-edge solutions. Their vision for a future filled with connected smart insurance, spanning every vehicle and home, drives them to create all-encompassing solutions for households and support the development of smart cities.

Stacey McNulty, Global VP of Sales, Mobility at OCTO Telematics, expressed pride in being the technological partner of a company that is reshaping car subscription services by embracing the principles of sharing and the digital economy. With their extensive experience in telematics products and services, Flexcar is poised to benefit from a cost-effective approach that closely monitors vehicle status and delivers an unparalleled customer experience.

OCTO Telematics offers a wide array of automotive solutions utilized by leading global insurance companies, fleet operators, auto dealers, and leasing companies. Their extensive intellectual property is built upon over 20 years of automotive data engineering expertise, combining software, hardware, data science, engineering, and technology services to provide a unique and powerful platform.

Flexcar, the smart alternative to car ownership, aims to simplify the lives of drivers while saving them money. Their commitment to offering a superior experience is now further enhanced by their partnership with OCTO Telematics. This collaboration promises to reshape the way we interact with vehicles and highlights the potential for smarter, safer, and more convenient mobility solutions.

OCTO Telematics, recognized with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan, is leading the charge in advancing telematics and technology solutions. Their innovative approach and global reach have allowed them to collect vast amounts of data, helping to make our roads safer and more sustainable. As Flexcar and OCTO Telematics join forces, the future of driving in the United States is looking brighter, smarter, and safer than ever before.