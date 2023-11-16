AI Online

Cutting-Edge Vehicles Exhibits at the Canton Fair!

The 134th Canton Fair will open in Guangzhou on October 15 and provide 24/7 services for exhibitors and buyers through its online platform. The Canton Fair, starting from the 134th session, will make adjustments to some exhibition sections:
New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility
Introduction of China’s New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility Industry
China has now solidified its position as the world’s largest market for new energy vehicles. In 2022, the total sales volume of the top 10 corporate groups in China’s new energy vehicle sector amounted to 5.68 million units, marking a 1.1-fold increase compared to the previous year and accounting for 82.4% of the total sales volume of new energy vehicles. China’s new energy vehicle industry has entered a new phase characterized by the sound market-driven cycle and smart mobility.
Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility Section
  • Exhibits: new energy vehicles, intelligent connected vehicles and technologies, battery and charging pile technology, electronic control systems, on-board electronics
  • Scale: Approximately 18,000 square meters
  • Products Zone: new energy & intelligent connected vehicles, charging energy storage devices, smart travel related technologies/products
  • Key Exhibitors: Gac  International,  Weichai Lovol
Recommended New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility Exhibitors and Products
Electric tractor
WEICHAI LOVOL INTELLIGENT AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Navigation system
SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY CO,LTD
Automobile
DAYUN AUTOMOBILE CO.,LTD
Parking sensor
GUANGDONG FINANCE KEY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT CO., LTD
Motorcycles
Introduction of China’s Motorcycles Industry
Over the past few years, China’s motorcycle industry has undergone a remarkable expansion. From January to May 2023, China achieved a production of 8.29 million motorcycles and sales of 8.02 million motorcycles accumulatively. The industry’s future development is set to focus on medium and high-end new energy motorcycles, with a burgeoning trend in high-speed electric motorcycles.
Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair Motorcycles Section
  • Exhibits: motorcycles, ATV, motorcycles accessories
  • Scale: Approximately 22,000 square meters
  • Products Zone: motorcycles, motorcycles spare parts & accessories
  • Key Exhibitors: Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle, , Guangdong Tayo, Guangzhou Dayun Vehicle, Jinan Qingqi, Leoch Battery(Jiangsu), Chongqing Yinxiang, Chongqing Astronautic Bashan
Recommended Motorcycles Exhibitors and Products
Motorcycle
ZHEJIANG QIANJIANG MOTORCYCLE CO.,LTD.
Motorcycle
JINAN QINGQI MOTORCYCLE CO., LTD
Electric mobility scooter for disabled
LEOCH BATTERY(JIANGSU) CORP.
Electric mobility scooter for disabled
LEOCH BATTERY(JIANGSU) CORP.
Bicycles
Introduction of China’s Bicycles Industry
The Chinese bicycle market crossed the RMB 10 billion mark in 2023, reaching RMB 12 billion. Currently, there is a notable increase in the production of lightweight and intelligent electric bicycles. Electric bicycles equipped with smart features are particularly favored by young consumers, while high-end mountain bikes and premium bicycles demonstrate a positive trend in export.
Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair Bicycles Section
  • Exhibits: bicycles, bicycles accessories
  • Scale: Approximately 6,000 square meters
  • Products Zone: bicycles, bicycles spare parts & accessories
  • Key Exhibitors:  Suzhou Everich, Shanghai Phoenix
Recommended Bicycles Exhibitors and Products
Bike bags
SUZHOU EVERICH IMP.& EXP. CO.,LTD.
Electric road bicycle
SHANGHAI PHOENIX IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD.
Baby tricycle
SHANGHAI FOREVER IMPORT & EXPORT CO., LTD.
Balance bikes
HANGZHOU WHEELSTAR CYCLE CO., LTD
Vehicle Spare Parts
Introduction of China’s Vehicle Spare Parts Industry
In recent years, China’s vehicle spare parts industry has witnessed rapid growth. In the first seven months of 2023, the export value of vehicle spare parts reached USD 46.41 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 10.1%. The continuous expansion of vehicle population, coupled with the increasing demand for parts in vehicle maintenance and modification, has contributed to the steady growth and development of China’s vehicle spare parts industry.
Introductionof the 134th Canton Fair Vehicle Spare Parts Section
  • Exhibits: optoelectronic devices, inverters, frequency converters, electronic components, electrical equipment
  • Scale: Approximately 28,000 square meters
  • Products Zone: thoroughfare & circuit breakers of protecting installation, electric equipment, electronic security equipment
  • Key Exhibitors:  Gacia, East, Maxge Electric, Kedu Electric
Recommended Vehicle Spare Parts Exhibitors and Products
Arc fault detection device
MAXGE ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Wallbox charging pile
EAST GROUP CO., LTD
Switch-disconnector
KEDU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD
Molded case circuit breaker
GACIA ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO.,LTD
Vehicle
Introduction of China’s Vehicle Industry
At present, China has topped the world in the production and sales of auto industry for 14 consecutive years. In the first seven months of 2023, China exported 2.78 million vehicles, marking a remarkable 74% year-on-year increase, with an export value of RMB 383.7 billion, a 119% year-on-year increase. Chinese automobile enterprises have significantly strengthened their export competitiveness;  in particular, Chinese brand automakers have gradually established competitive advantages in areas related to the Three-Electric Technologies (BMS, MCU and VCU) and intelligent driving.
Introductionof the 134th Canton Fair Vehicle Section
  • Exhibits: sedan, passenger car, off-road vehicle, chassis, insulated vehicle, oil tank vehicle, bus, tool car/pickup truck, van, truck, dump truck
  • Scale: Approximately 10,000 square meters
  • Products Zone: commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, special vehicles, others
  • Key Exhibitors:  Dongguan Yongqiang, Jiangxi Jiangling, Shandong Tangjun
Recommended Vehicle Exhibitors and Products
Aluminum alloy fuel tank semi-trailer
DONGGUAN YONGQIANG VEHICLES MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.
Dump truck
JIANGXI JIANGLING MOTORS IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD.
Light truck
SHANDONG TANGJUN OULING AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE CO., LTD.
Electric golf carts
GUANGDONG LVTONG NEW ENERGY ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
GIMS Qatar – a festival of motoring
Strengthening battery manufacturing in British Columbia to secure good jobs and keep our air clean
Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas to spotlight the major transformations in the automotive industry

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

