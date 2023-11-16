Cutting-Edge Vehicles Exhibits at the Canton Fair!

|
The 134th Canton Fair will open in Guangzhou on October 15 and provide 24/7 services for exhibitors and buyers through its online platform. The Canton Fair, starting from the 134th session, will make adjustments to some exhibition sections:
|To improve the services of the onsite exhibition, overseas new and regular buyers and purchasing agents who attend onsite must pre-register in advance：
New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility
|Introduction of China’s New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility Industry
|Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair New Energy Vehicles and Smart Mobility Section
Motorcycles
|Introduction of China’s Motorcycles Industry
|Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair Motorcycles Section
Bicycles
|Introduction of China’s Bicycles Industry
The Chinese bicycle market crossed the RMB 10 billion mark in 2023, reaching RMB 12 billion. Currently, there is a notable increase in the production of lightweight and intelligent electric bicycles. Electric bicycles equipped with smart features are particularly favored by young consumers, while high-end mountain bikes and premium bicycles demonstrate a positive trend in export.
|Introduction of the 134th Canton Fair Bicycles Section
Vehicle Spare Parts
|Introduction of China’s Vehicle Spare Parts Industry
In recent years, China’s vehicle spare parts industry has witnessed rapid growth. In the first seven months of 2023, the export value of vehicle spare parts reached USD 46.41 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 10.1%. The continuous expansion of vehicle population, coupled with the increasing demand for parts in vehicle maintenance and modification, has contributed to the steady growth and development of China’s vehicle spare parts industry.
|Introductionof the 134th Canton Fair Vehicle Spare Parts Section
Vehicle
|Introduction of China’s Vehicle Industry
At present, China has topped the world in the production and sales of auto industry for 14 consecutive years. In the first seven months of 2023, China exported 2.78 million vehicles, marking a remarkable 74% year-on-year increase, with an export value of RMB 383.7 billion, a 119% year-on-year increase. Chinese automobile enterprises have significantly strengthened their export competitiveness; in particular, Chinese brand automakers have gradually established competitive advantages in areas related to the Three-Electric Technologies (BMS, MCU and VCU) and intelligent driving.
|Introductionof the 134th Canton Fair Vehicle Section
