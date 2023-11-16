Cutting-Edge Vehicles Exhibits at the Canton Fair!

China has now solidified its position as the world’s largest market for new energy vehicles. In 2022, the total sales volume of the top 10 corporate groups in China’s new energy vehicle sector amounted to 5.68 million units, marking a 1.1-fold increase compared to the previous year and accounting for 82.4% of the total sales volume of new energy vehicles. China’s new energy vehicle industry has entered a new phase characterized by the sound market-driven cycle and smart mobility.