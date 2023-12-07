Owl AI Will Demonstrate the Automotive Industry’s New ADAS Safety Technology for Night Time Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking

In the next five years, all newly manufactured cars will possess the capability to navigate in darkness, even under total absence of light.

At CES 2024, Owl AI is set to showcase the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety technology tailored for nocturnal pedestrian safety through Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB).

Visit Owl Autonomous Imaging at Booth 6867 in the West Hall during CES 2024, where they will exhibit their cutting-edge automotive technology innovations alongside other industry leaders.

For meeting arrangements, please reach out to Owl AI via https://www.owlai.us/ces-2024/.

The impending NHTSA mandate for pedestrian safety has heightened interest in 3D Thermal Imaging for Night Vision. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 companies are actively seeking sensors that operate seamlessly in various conditions, including complete darkness, intense light, rain, snow, and fog, aiming to eradicate pedestrian fatalities and establish their vehicles as the safest globally.

Owl’s immersive LWIR thermal imaging experience will be on display at CES, showcasing the practical application of thermal solutions. Witness how LWIR thermal imaging, coupled with computer vision for classification and ranging, surpasses other sensing modalities in identifying living objects.

The integration of Owl’s novel HD thermal camera technology with their AI software empowers cars not only to detect warm entities like pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals on the road but also to identify them. The system prompts the driver to slow down or stop, and in case of delayed response, it autonomously initiates deceleration or halting.

Under evaluation by leading car manufacturers worldwide, this groundbreaking automotive safety technology possesses the ability to detect and identify warm objects in total darkness up to 200 yards ahead.

About Owl Autonomous Imaging:

Owl Autonomous Imaging specializes in delivering monocular 3D thermal ranging computer vision solutions, significantly enhancing safety day and night, even in challenging weather conditions. Thermal RangerT, Owl’s passive 3D sensor solution, utilizes AI deep learning and custom thermal sensors to generate detailed range maps. Owl AI’s comprehensive system identifies living objects across diverse environments, from busy urban landscapes to pitch-dark rural roads, facilitating swift identification, classification, and distance determination for all Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs). This ensures that autonomous vehicles and vehicle operators can navigate and halt safely to prevent severe damage or injury.

Our mission is to save lives