UVeye Partners with Hypertec to Mass-Produce AI Vehicle Inspection Systems in North America

UVeye, a leading technology company specializing in computer vision and artificial intelligence for the development of automated drive-through inspection systems for vehicles, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Hypertec, a global leader in state-of-the-art sustainable technology solutions.

This collaborative effort will kickstart mass production of UVeye’s innovative systems in response to the growing demand from a diverse range of automotive industry players, including car dealerships, car auctions, and fleets.

Industry giants such as General Motors Co., Volvo Cars, and renowned used car retailer CarMax, are all part of this dynamic landscape. UVeye and Amazon have recently announced a partnership scaling at hundreds of locations for the Amazon Prime last-mile delivery operations in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Production will take place at Hypertec’s facilities located in Plainfield, Indiana, and Montréal, Canada, solidifying the alignment between cutting-edge technology and sustainable innovation.

Aligned with a shared vision of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as global ambitions, Hypertec and UVeye are perfect partners, working in synergy to manufacture and distribute UVeye’s three main drive-through inspection systems:

Helios – An underbody scanner equipped to detect a wide range of issues, including frame damage, missing parts, fluid leaks, and brake and exhaust system problems.

Artemis – A tire quality inspection system that rapidly identifies tire brand, technical specifications, air pressure, tread depth, sidewall damage, tire mismatches, and alignment issues within seconds.

Atlas and Atlas Lite – UVeye’s 360-degree vehicle-exterior detection system which automatically detects damages such as scratches, dents, and imperfections. It meticulously examines sheet metal and external body components like bumpers, door locks, grilles, and windows. Atlas Lite is used by some of the leading vehicle manufacturers in the world, fleet customers, and dealerships across the USA.

Amir Hever, UVeye co-founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. A joint team of UVeye and Hypertec engineering and technical experts will be formed to ensure seamless installation, servicing, and customer training for the new systems.

“Our drive-through inspection systems have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, detecting 96 percent of existing vehicle problems within seconds, in contrast to less than 25 percent accuracy for traditional manual checks. The demand for our technology has grown exponentially since its debut in North America at CES 2020 with hundreds of car dealerships, auction houses and fleets eagerly awaiting our increase in production. We are confident that partnering with Hypertec will propel us to the next level,” said Amir Hever.

Simon Ahdoot, President of Hardware Technology Solutions at Hypertec, highlighted the perfect synergy in this partnership of innovators creating value.” As a company committed to engineering excellence and operational prowess, we believe we are the ideal partner for UVeye. Our long standing track record of large-scale manufacturing for innovative technology rollouts aligns perfectly with UVeye’s mission to deploy ground-breaking automotive solutions.”

About UVeye

Founded in 2016 by Amir and Ohad Hever, UVeye is the global pioneer in automated drive-through vehicle inspection technology. Through the seamless integration of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor-fusion technologies, UVeye’s drive-through systems can detect external or mechanical flaws within seconds, ensuring uncompromising vehicle safety and efficiency across the automotive industry. For more information, visit: https://www.uveye.com/

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is an award-winning global technology provider offering a wide range of cutting-edge products and services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders in the cloud, communication, financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sectors, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company has earned international recognition for its sustainability leadership and innovative manufacturing practices. For more information, visit: https://hypertec.com/