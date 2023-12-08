Freudenberg Sealing Technologies produces one million foldable gaskets

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has developed various sealing solutions for battery systems. In Langres, France, the number of innovative foldable gaskets produced has just passed the one million mark. Gaskets from this plant are installed by e-vehicle manufacturers throughout Europe. “This huge number is a great success and an outstanding achievement by the entire local team,” says Marc Nicolas, Director Gaskets at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies in Langres. “It was also a huge challenge, as the plant in Langres had to be completely redesigned to produce the foldable gaskets and the processes had to be adapted accordingly. All this proceeded smoothly during continuous operations. In addition, the order quantities, timings and the design of the foldable gaskets changed several times during the ongoing production process. The fact that we were able to deliver impeccable quality despite all this is thanks to a well-functioning, highly motivated team.” The pilot line has been partially subsidized by the Public Interest Group (GIP) Haute Marne, the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER), and the Grand Est Region.

Foldable gasket meets highest criteria By developing the foldable gasket, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has found a solution that meets customer requirements to the highest degree. A segmented aluminum carrier with multiple sealing profiles on the outer edge provides strength while also integrating plastic retention fixtures. These are used to attach the gasket quickly and efficiently to the battery housing cover. The carrier segments are interconnected with a continuous sealing profile that is highly flexible. This way it can compensate for small manufacturing tolerances in the housing. As a result, the foldable gasket helps make the battery system more reliable and durable. Its simple disassembly also makes it easy to service and repair the battery. This benefits both the vehicle owners and the environment: Instead of having to replace the battery, it can be reused. The foldable gasket is delivered as a single complete unit that doesn’t first have to be assembled from individual elements, which greatly increases the reliability of the installation. Furthermore, battery manufacturers can use fully automated, robotic gasket installation on site. Another significant advantage of this solution is that the metallic inserts ensure high electrical conductivity between the battery housing and cover. This is important for efficient shielding of the electromagnetic fields generated by the current flow in the battery. Otherwise, these fields could interfere with other electronic components in the car.