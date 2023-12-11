ADIO and Faraday Future unleash generative AI and advanced EVs for Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the California-based global
shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company Faraday Future
Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or
“Company”) today announced that FF is set to bring its generative AI and
advanced intelligent electric vehicle capabilities to the UAE capital’s
Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. Faraday Future, which
recently launched its limited-edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model in
the Middle East, joins a growing cohort of companies committing to
establishing a presence in the SAVI cluster.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, FF designs and engineers next-generation
intelligent electric connected vehicles focused on Ultimate Intelligent
TechLuxury. The company has developed a generative AI product stack for use
in its cars. ADIO will work with FF as it looks to establish a regional
headquarters, manufacturing facility and an advanced research and
development (R&D) centre focusing on next-generation electric vehicle and AI
technology in Abu Dhabi and exploring UAE capital markets activities. ADIO
and FF will also deploy resources to develop leading regulatory frameworks
that enhance the creation of advanced smart autonomous vehicle solutions and
applications.
Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s fully integrated SAVI cluster provides
state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to enable
the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation
and mobility on air, land and sea, as well as to service other sectors such
as logistics.
Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “SAVI stands at the forefront
of innovation across air, land and sea mobility. The cluster is attracting
exceptional companies with both the ambition and the ability to disrupt and
reshape the future of transportation. FF will deepen Abu Dhabi’s EV industry
while bringing new expertise in generative AI and shared intelligent
mobility.”
FF’s Abu Dhabi R&D centre will look to accelerate the pace of AI and
electric vehicle innovation for mobility applications. It will also explore
collaborations and technology transfer initiatives with universities across
Abu Dhabi.
“This collaboration with ADIO to support SAVI’s efforts helps to explore
both joint brand product and partnership opportunities in the UAE and will
build on the company’s momentum,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “In
addition to our recently announced plans to enter the UAE market as early as
2024 with FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model, this agreement is a strong
first step toward realising that goal. We believe this development further
validates FF’s global strategy plans and our products and technology, given
that the UAE is one of the top luxury markets in the global automotive
industry.”
“We are very excited to be able to support this collaboration. We really
appreciate FF strategic partners and FF Middle East board members, Sheikh
Abdulla Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group and Mr. Ahmed Al Otaiba,
Chairman of Siraj Holding LLC for their great contributions. We look forward
to a successful long-term partnership and bringing unique value to support
SAVI’s vision and development,” said Jerry Wang, President of FF Global
Partners LLC.
Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster builds on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial
base and supports the UAE’s target of half of all cars on the roads being
electric by 2050. SAVI leverages Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled access to
established air corridors, road infrastructure and global seaports. The
cluster houses academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification
facilities, large scale workshops, hangars, manufacturing facilities,
connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network.
Faraday Future’s limited-edition model FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon has been
tailored to the Middle East market, with delivery targeted in 2024. It
features 1-on-1 bespoke private AI, Super AP 5G connectivity, racing
training, and premium identity features.
About ADIO
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and
international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its
close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and
national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi’s premier platform that empowers the
private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to
growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key
sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and
agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and
sustainability.
With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by
visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in
Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel
Aviv.
Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.g
ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE
Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire
market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional
ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not
just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company.
Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent
mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle
technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide,
driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.