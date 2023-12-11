ADIO and Faraday Future unleash generative AI and advanced EVs for Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the California-based global

shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company Faraday Future

Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or

“Company”) today announced that FF is set to bring its generative AI and

advanced intelligent electric vehicle capabilities to the UAE capital’s

Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. Faraday Future, which

recently launched its limited-edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model in

the Middle East, joins a growing cohort of companies committing to

establishing a presence in the SAVI cluster.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, FF designs and engineers next-generation

intelligent electric connected vehicles focused on Ultimate Intelligent

TechLuxury. The company has developed a generative AI product stack for use

in its cars. ADIO will work with FF as it looks to establish a regional

headquarters, manufacturing facility and an advanced research and

development (R&D) centre focusing on next-generation electric vehicle and AI

technology in Abu Dhabi and exploring UAE capital markets activities. ADIO

and FF will also deploy resources to develop leading regulatory frameworks

that enhance the creation of advanced smart autonomous vehicle solutions and

applications.

Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s fully integrated SAVI cluster provides

state-of-the-art facilities, services, and regulatory enablement to enable

the design, testing, and manufacturing of applications for transportation

and mobility on air, land and sea, as well as to service other sectors such

as logistics.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “SAVI stands at the forefront

of innovation across air, land and sea mobility. The cluster is attracting

exceptional companies with both the ambition and the ability to disrupt and

reshape the future of transportation. FF will deepen Abu Dhabi’s EV industry

while bringing new expertise in generative AI and shared intelligent

mobility.”

FF’s Abu Dhabi R&D centre will look to accelerate the pace of AI and

electric vehicle innovation for mobility applications. It will also explore

collaborations and technology transfer initiatives with universities across

Abu Dhabi.

“This collaboration with ADIO to support SAVI’s efforts helps to explore

both joint brand product and partnership opportunities in the UAE and will

build on the company’s momentum,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “In

addition to our recently announced plans to enter the UAE market as early as

2024 with FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon model, this agreement is a strong

first step toward realising that goal. We believe this development further

validates FF’s global strategy plans and our products and technology, given

that the UAE is one of the top luxury markets in the global automotive

industry.”

“We are very excited to be able to support this collaboration. We really

appreciate FF strategic partners and FF Middle East board members, Sheikh

Abdulla Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group and Mr. Ahmed Al Otaiba,

Chairman of Siraj Holding LLC for their great contributions. We look forward

to a successful long-term partnership and bringing unique value to support

SAVI’s vision and development,” said Jerry Wang, President of FF Global

Partners LLC.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster builds on the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial

base and supports the UAE’s target of half of all cars on the roads being

electric by 2050. SAVI leverages Abu Dhabi’s unparalleled access to

established air corridors, road infrastructure and global seaports. The

cluster houses academia, test zones, R&D labs, testing and certification

facilities, large scale workshops, hangars, manufacturing facilities,

connected through Abu Dhabi’s global logistics network.

Faraday Future’s limited-edition model FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon has been

tailored to the Middle East market, with delivery targeted in 2024. It

features 1-on-1 bespoke private AI, Super AP 5G connectivity, racing

training, and premium identity features.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and

international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its

close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and

national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi’s premier platform that empowers the

private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to

growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key

sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and

agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and

sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by

visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in

Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel

Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.g ov.ae/ for more information.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire

market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional

ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not

just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company.

Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent

mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle

technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide,

driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.