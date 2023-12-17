Wipro and Marelli Create First Cabin Digital Twin Viable Product

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has supported Marelli Electronic Systems, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, in the development of its Cabin Digital Twin, that enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce connected vehicle services to the market quickly.

The growing complexity of software and data requires the automotive industry to build deep software competence in the cloud while also maintaining cost efficiencies, reducing deployment time, and enabling frequent updates throughout a vehicle’s lifetime.

To better address these industry concerns, Marelli leveraged Wipro Cloud car to develop the first cabin digital twin viable product. Wipro’s extensive AI/ML ecosystem, as well as its accelerator solutions, helped Marelli deliver a smart, automated cloud-based solution that can test, validate, and update Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) features, reducing the time it takes to release new software updates to the market.

Further, Wipro leveraged its cloud and containerized microservices, to enable Marelli to accelerate the implementation of new features, yield significant cost savings, reduce project completion time, and streamline software updates to help OEMs quickly address customer demands.

“This initiative with Marelli leverages our software engineering expertise and brings to market a connected, cloud-native solution,” said Yves-Antoine Brun, Vice President, Head of Wipro Engineering Edge Europe, Wipro Limited. “Combining traditional solutions with innovative platforms, we are thrilled to help the automotive industry redefine next generation driving experiences and enable them to deliver a better car every day.”

Roberto Secchi, Head of Software Platform and DevOps, Marelli Electronic Systems, said, “We are excited to continue our multi-year partnership with Wipro. Marelli has already made significant strides in the SDV field, thanks to focused investments and the exploration of numerous business opportunities, driven by a passion for innovation. Wipro’s broad SDV talent pool has been essential in helping us create this latest ground-breaking innovation.”

