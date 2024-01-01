Intellias to Unveil New Digital Automotive Cockpit Technology at CES

Intellias will unveil a new digital cockpit with Rightware’s Kanzi One
technology to accelerate the development of dynamic, consumer-friendly
automotive instrument panels at CES 2024 on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.
IntelliKit, a digital cockpit designed by Intellias, will showcase for CES
attendees how the company’s engineers seamlessly integrate hardware and
software from partnerships in the automotive sector to speed the development
of cockpit systems.
Rightware’s Kanzi One HMI (Human Machine Interface) kit and Qualcomm’s
fourth-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform are among the
systems featured in the Intellias portable but fully functional digital
cockpit.
Intellias experts, including Vice President of Delivery and Mobility
Oleksandr Odukha, Technology Director Adam Konopa and Delivery Director
Sergii Shcherbakov, will be available to discuss IntelliKit features along
with a variety of other mobility-related topics at the company’s exhibit in
the West Hall (Booth 7075) of the Las Vegas Convention Center – CES 2024 –
Intellias.
Konopa explained that Intellikit with Rightware Kanzi One enables faster,
easier prototyping of digital screens. It also speeds up user-interface
development processes by linking and creating new interaction logic between
different components.
“Harnessing the power of Rightware’s Kanzi One HMI tools not only showcases
our proficiency in orchestrating a diverse ecosystem of software and
hardware partners, but also allows us to revolutionize the way we develop
and integrate software,” Konopa said. “With Intellikit empowered by Kanzi
One we’re able to simplify and accelerate the prototyping of digital
screens, forging a path to the development of more intelligent and dynamic
digital instrument panels.”
Rightware’s Head of Partnerships Derek Sellin noted that the company’s
partnership with Intellias was established in 2022, adding that Rightware’s
Kanzi One provides a virtually limitless toolchain for the creation of
visually stunning digital automotive cockpits with optimized performance.
“Proven by more than a decade in mass production, Kanzi One is the dedicated
automotive HMI creation tool that automotive manufacturers trust to deliver
the best brand experience in their vehicles,” Sellin said. “Development of a
unique signature UI with Kanzi One can be expedited in partnership with
experts from Intellias and its advanced IntelliKit solution.”
Intellias also recently announced a partnership with Rightware to assist in
training students as part of its IntelliDrive program at Ukrainian Catholic
University (UCU) in Lviv. IntelliDrive students are studying
embedded-software development under the mentorship of Intellias experts. The
establishment of a new Kanzi Learning Lab with Rightware will provide
students with an opportunity to become more familiar with leading-edge
cockpit design.
“The Kanzi Learning Lab will give students experience in automotive HMI
design using Kanzi One while our partnership with Intellias will expose them
to leading software experts as part of their studies,” Sellin added. “We
look forward to continued collaboration with Intellias and Ukrainian
Catholic University to develop these students as industry leaders of
tomorrow.”
About Intellias
Intellias is a global technology partner with more than 20 years of
experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune
500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier One suppliers, transportation
and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT,
TomTom, DKV, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom
solutions and digitally transform their businesses.
Intellias answers mobility challenges with deep expertise in connectivity,
infotainment systems, autonomous driving, eMobility, and intelligent
transportation.
More information on Intellias can be found at www.intellias.com.
About Rightware
Rightware is the pioneering provider of automotive graphics software tools
and services headquartered in Finland with a presence in China, France,
Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the USA. Its Kanzi One, an all-in-one
HMI toolchain, enables automotive OEMs to deliver the best user experience
for their customers while transforming the traditional HMI into a real
signature UI.