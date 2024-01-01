Intellias to Unveil New Digital Automotive Cockpit Technology at CES

Intellias will unveil a new digital cockpit with Rightware’s Kanzi One

technology to accelerate the development of dynamic, consumer-friendly

automotive instrument panels at CES 2024 on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

IntelliKit, a digital cockpit designed by Intellias, will showcase for CES

attendees how the company’s engineers seamlessly integrate hardware and

software from partnerships in the automotive sector to speed the development

of cockpit systems.

Rightware’s Kanzi One HMI (Human Machine Interface) kit and Qualcomm’s

fourth-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform are among the

systems featured in the Intellias portable but fully functional digital

cockpit.

Intellias experts, including Vice President of Delivery and Mobility

Oleksandr Odukha, Technology Director Adam Konopa and Delivery Director

Sergii Shcherbakov, will be available to discuss IntelliKit features along

with a variety of other mobility-related topics at the company’s exhibit in

the West Hall (Booth 7075) of the Las Vegas Convention Center – CES 2024 –

Intellias.

Konopa explained that Intellikit with Rightware Kanzi One enables faster,

easier prototyping of digital screens. It also speeds up user-interface

development processes by linking and creating new interaction logic between

different components.

“Harnessing the power of Rightware’s Kanzi One HMI tools not only showcases

our proficiency in orchestrating a diverse ecosystem of software and

hardware partners, but also allows us to revolutionize the way we develop

and integrate software,” Konopa said. “With Intellikit empowered by Kanzi

One we’re able to simplify and accelerate the prototyping of digital

screens, forging a path to the development of more intelligent and dynamic

digital instrument panels.”

Rightware’s Head of Partnerships Derek Sellin noted that the company’s

partnership with Intellias was established in 2022, adding that Rightware’s

Kanzi One provides a virtually limitless toolchain for the creation of

visually stunning digital automotive cockpits with optimized performance.

“Proven by more than a decade in mass production, Kanzi One is the dedicated

automotive HMI creation tool that automotive manufacturers trust to deliver

the best brand experience in their vehicles,” Sellin said. “Development of a

unique signature UI with Kanzi One can be expedited in partnership with

experts from Intellias and its advanced IntelliKit solution.”

Intellias also recently announced a partnership with Rightware to assist in

training students as part of its IntelliDrive program at Ukrainian Catholic

University (UCU) in Lviv. IntelliDrive students are studying

embedded-software development under the mentorship of Intellias experts. The

establishment of a new Kanzi Learning Lab with Rightware will provide

students with an opportunity to become more familiar with leading-edge

cockpit design.

“The Kanzi Learning Lab will give students experience in automotive HMI

design using Kanzi One while our partnership with Intellias will expose them

to leading software experts as part of their studies,” Sellin added. “We

look forward to continued collaboration with Intellias and Ukrainian

Catholic University to develop these students as industry leaders of

tomorrow.”

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with more than 20 years of

experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune

500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier One suppliers, transportation

and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT,

TomTom, DKV, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom

solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias answers mobility challenges with deep expertise in connectivity,

infotainment systems, autonomous driving, eMobility, and intelligent

transportation.

More information on Intellias can be found at www.intellias.com.

About Rightware

Rightware is the pioneering provider of automotive graphics software tools

and services headquartered in Finland with a presence in China, France,

Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the USA. Its Kanzi One, an all-in-one

HMI toolchain, enables automotive OEMs to deliver the best user experience

for their customers while transforming the traditional HMI into a real

signature UI.