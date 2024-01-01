OLEDWorks Announces Launch of New Automotive Lighting Brand at CES 2024

OLEDWorks announced that it will showcase the latest OLED lighting

technology for the automotive industry and redefine the landscape with the

launch of an exciting new brand at CES 2024.

“We invite the forward-thinking leaders in the industry to join us in

shaping the future of automotive lighting,” states Chief Revenue Officer,

John Holland.

The OLEDWorks team, comprised of OLED technical experts and customer

solution strategists, eagerly anticipates welcoming attendees to booth #3225

in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where they can

experience the cutting-edge innovations that will shape the future of

automotive lighting.

“CES 2024 marks a pivotal moment for OLEDWorks as we introduce our new

automotive brand, poised to set the industry standard for excellence in

lighting communication, connected vehicles, and autonomous mobility,”

affirms David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks.

The new automotive-focused brand will allow OLEDWorks to better serve their

automotive customers, providing a more tailored experience for the unique

relationship required when designing OLED lighting for automotive

applications.

At Booth #3225, OLEDWorks will spotlight the most advanced OLED lighting

technology tailored specifically for automotive applications. The showcased

demonstrations include OLED lighting boasting the highest segment density in

a rigid and a flexible OLED panel. This technological leap enhances

communication capabilities and design flexibility while retaining the

inherent advantages of OLED technology.

John Holland. “Our booth at CES is not just a demonstration of OLED

technology; it’s an invitation to join the progressive evolution of

automotive lighting technology.”

Visit the OLEDWorks booth at CES 2024 from January 9-12, 2024, at Booth

#3225 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to witness

firsthand the launch of the new automotive brand and explore the

display-like possibilities, ultra-thin design, lightweight construction, and

visually striking capabilities of OLED technology.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative

organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. By producing the world’s

best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation,

OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in automotive,

specialty, and micro-display applications.

The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001,

45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.