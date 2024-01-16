Rotary Showcasing Latest Equipment at 2024 NADA Show

Rotary®, a division of Vehicle Service Group® (VSG), a Dover company, is set to exhibit at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 2-4. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with Rotary located at booth #2401W. At the exhibition, Rotary will highlight its cutting-edge vehicle service and repair equipment, designed to empower dealership service centers to tackle a diverse range of challenges with increased safety, efficiency, and intelligence.

Showcasing the latest in next-generation automotive service technology, Rotary’s product specialists and industry experts will be present at booth #2401W to introduce attendees to their innovative solutions. The offerings include live product demonstrations, discussions on shop equipment, and answers to queries from visitors.

Tim Vaughan, Vice President of Sales for VSG Americas, emphasized the critical challenges faced by dealerships nationwide. “The stakes for dealerships across the country are at an all-time high as they confront uncertainty on a number of fronts,” stated Vaughan. Challenges such as consolidations, a shortage of skilled technicians, the complexities of EV vehicle repair, and escalating customer service expectations are prompting the industry to seek new avenues for profit growth.

Vaughan expressed confidence in Rotary’s ability to address these challenges, stating, “We understand these challenges. We look forward to meeting with our partners and customers to demonstrate for them how our world-class equipment, expertise, training, and solutions, supported by an industry-leading distribution and service network, can help them turn the tables and succeed today and into the future.”

Highlighted Rotary products at the NADA Show 2024 include:

SPOA10-AV Two-Post Asymmetric Lift with All-Vehicle Lift Arms

SPO12 Two-Post Symmetric Lift

SLW210 WIDE SMARTLIFT® Inground Lift

LT35A Lift Table with RT30 Repair Table

R3AC50 and R3AC80 A/C Carts

R1200 Leverless Pro Tire Changer

R155 Pro 3D Wheel Balancer

R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift

Additionally, Chief® Collision Technology experts will be available at the show to address inquiries related to advanced collision solutions. The collaborative presence of Rotary and Chief underscores their commitment to providing comprehensive support to the automotive industry.