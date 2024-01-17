SYDRON, Poland’s first developed eVTOL-aerotaxi at CES 2024!

Sydron Air Mobility has showcased the innovative concept of Sydron eVTOL, Poland’s first Electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aero taxi developed for short transportation.

The concept was presented at the National Polish booth 60111, organized by the Polish Investment & Trade Agency, solidifying Sydron’s commitment to pioneering advancements in sustainable urban mobility.

Sydron, in collaboration with engineers from Poland and Ukraine, is currently developing its prototype. The eVTOL, designed for passenger transportation, heavy load transport, and emergency response activities, has received international acclaim, catching the attention of renowned institutions such as NASA, Altasea Port of Los Angeles (USA), and the Port of Barcelona (Spain) and ecological organisation 7th Generation Advisors (USA).

Sydron Model 2, a two-person eVTOL with a Maximum Take-off Mass of 1,323 pounds (600 kg), which includes eight coaxially arranged propellers, each approximately 5 feet (1.5 meters) in size, capable of achieving speeds up to 56 miles per hour (90 km/h).

The aircraft is manually controlled with a pilot license, and plans include optional autonomous control for takeoff and landing, progressing towards fully independent flight capabilities.

In the fiercely competitive eVTOL Air Taxi sector, where industry giants like Uber Elevate, Lilium, and Joby Aviation prevail, Sydron distinguishes itself through the following:

Technological innovation,

Sustainability,

Customer-centric approach.

The eVTOLs feature advanced battery technology, offering extended flight ranges and faster charging times. Currently working on a hybrid battery solution incorporating hydrogen-electrical, Sydron aims to increase flying time from 30 minutes to 1 hour, ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.

Furthermore, Sydron Air Mobility is committed to sustainability, operating fully electric eVTOLs with zero emissions during operation. This dedication aligns seamlessly with the growing global demand for green transportation, solidifying Sydron’s role as a leader in sustainable urban mobility.

Looking towards the future, Sydron is dedicated to the evolution of fully autonomous flight, integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into its eVTOL fleet. This commitment ensures enhanced safety, efficiency, and a transformative travel experience.

In summary, Sydron’s journey from its 2022 inception to emerging as a trailblazer in electric air taxis is defined by technological prowess, an unwavering commitment to sustainability, and an unrelenting focus on customer needs.

As Sydron navigates the competitive landscape, its dedication to innovation positions the company as a frontrunner in shaping the future of urban mobility, heralding a new era of sustainable and efficient transportation not only in Poland but also all over the World.

The national stand of the Polish company organized by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency appeared for the first time in the history of the World’s source of the CES 2024, taking place in Las Vegas, highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological progress.