Solera’s Vehicle Solutions Business to Showcase New Technology and Innovations at NADA SHOW 2024

Solera’s Vehicle Solutions business line, the leader in vehicle owner lifecycle management, is excited to present their latest dealer and OEM solutions updates at the NADA SHOW 2024 in Las Vegas from Feb. 1-4. This premier event offers automotive industry professionals an opportunity to explore groundbreaking technology and strategies for expanding their businesses. By revolutionizing and reinvigorating dealership operations, customer relationship management, marketing and digital advertising, and fixed operations, Solera’s dealer solution suite has the potential to change the game in the industry.

Visitors to the Vehicle Solutions’ interactive booth will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the game-changing technologies transforming the automotive industry. Here are a few of the exciting new products that Solera is presenting:

• Service Suite: This modular platform, designed for large-scale businesses, offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that integrates seamlessly with various dealership processes, including appointment scheduling, check-in procedures, lane walkarounds, electronic loaner management, digital payments, and other advanced features. This is set to revolutionize automotive fixed operations, boosting efficiency and profitability for dealerships nationwide.

• Peri by Solera: This innovative payment processing service is tailor-made for the automotive industry. It offers a sustainable approach that effectively lowers transaction fees for businesses of any size. Peri’s goal is to bring about a positive change in the merchant services sector, which is frequently burdened with hidden fees and complex terms and conditions. The most noteworthy feature of Peri is its potential to reduce transaction fees by up to 35% compared to industry standards.

• ServiceAgent AI powered by Stella: The state-of-the-art inbound call center solution will soon leverage artificial intelligence to provide a smart, efficient, and personalized call center experience that redefines customer engagement in the automotive industry.

• AutoMate and DealerFenix Partnership: Solera’s partnership with DealerFenix brings unprecedented efficiency to dealership operations by integrating DealerFenix’s expertise in digital retailing with AutoMate’s innovative dealership solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall customer experience.

• Marketing Platform Enhancements: Solera’s commitment to excellence extends to its state-of-the-art marketing platform under the AutoPoint brand. On AutoPoint’s OnDemand platform, dealers can engage with potential customers in just a few minutes through targeted marketing campaigns using the new website visitor ID system.

“Solera’s Vehicle Solutions team is extremely proud to showcase our latest innovations, cementing our pledge to revolutionize the automotive sector,” declares Tony Graham, Executive VP, Solera. “Our pioneering solutions promise to redefine the terrain of dealership operations with a steadfast dedication to furnishing state-of-the-art solutions and services that not only fulfill but surpass the changing requirements of our dealers, while setting new standards for productivity, financial gains, and customer satisfaction. Join us for discussions, demos, and a glimpse into how our technology empowers dealerships to thrive in a dynamic market. We can’t wait to see you at NADA, where innovation meets inspiration!”

Attendees and media representatives are invited to visit Booth 2901W at the 2024 NADA Show to experience these groundbreaking services and solutions firsthand. Solera’s Vehicle Solutions team will be available for presentations, demonstrations, and discussions regarding their comprehensive suite of solutions.

To learn more about Solera’s Vehicle Solutions or to secure a spot while at the NADA Show, visit www.solera.com/nada.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.