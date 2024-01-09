Sony Honda Mobility Announces Progress of Partnership with Epic Games at CES® 2024 Proposal new user experience

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) will exhibit a booth at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 (local time).

In advance of CES® being opened to the public, Representative Director, President and COO Izumi Kawanishi took the stage at Sony’s press conference on Monday, January 8 (local time).

At the conference, SHM unveiled a new user experience which it is developing with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, following the announcement of the collaboration at CES®︎ 2023. The following is a summary of the announcement at the press conference.

Announcements