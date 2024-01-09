Sony Honda Mobility Announces Progress of Partnership with Epic Games at CES® 2024 Proposal new user experience

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) will exhibit a booth at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 (local time).
In advance of CES® being opened to the public, Representative Director, President and COO Izumi Kawanishi took the stage at Sony’s press conference on Monday, January 8 (local time).
At the conference, SHM unveiled a new user experience which it is developing with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, following the announcement of the collaboration at CES®︎ 2023. The following is a summary of the announcement at the press conference.
Announcements
- Last year at CES®2023, SHM announced a collaboration with Epic Games to create new value in mobility services and entertainment. At CES®2024, SHM disclosed the progress of this partnership.
- SHM developed an ADAS simulator making use of virtual spaces to create new user experiences in mobility.
- This tool simulates external environmental conditions such as information for other vehicles, pedestrians, terrain, and weather. By combining this technology with AR, users will enjoy an immersive experience that also enhances safety.
- SHM provides a visually stunning 3D map from which extensive metadata from the internet is overlaid. Map data can also be used to broaden the possibilities within the development of gaming and entertainment features.
- To realize these features by incorporating sensing and vehicle data, SHM uses the powerful gaming engine, Unreal Engine 5. SHM fully uses the latest version, Unreal Engine 5.3, and will continue to implement updates for the latest Unreal Engine advancements.
“We are thrilled to work with Sony Honda Mobility to deliver world-class mobility experiences that lead the way not only in connected visual communication but also social entertainment.
Kim Libreri, CTO, Epic Games “
“To continue expanding In-Cabin entertainment by incorporating sensing and vehicle data, Unreal Engine plays a key role for AFEELA. We are pleased to be working with Epic Games to realize our shared vision for the future of mobility.
Izumi Kawanishi
Representative Director, President and COO, Sony Honda Mobility “
As a Mobility Tech Company that connects diverse inspirations and pursues cutting-edge technology, Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will realize innovations in mobility that affect people’s sensibilities and behavior.