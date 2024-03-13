Donaldson March 2024 Newsletter for Automotive Industries Readers

YOUR INTRODUCTION TO COMBUSTIBLE DUST

with Donaldson Product Engineering – Manager Melina Diaz

WHAT is combustible dust?

“Combustible dust, also known as explosive dust, is made up of fine dust particles that disperse in the air and have the potential to catch fire and/or cause an explosion.”

WHERE can combustible dust be found?

“Many production facilities generate, handle, transport, process, or store materials that can create combustible dust.”

HOW is combustible dust created?

“Manufacturing processes often create very small particles of dust that may become airborne and settle on surfaces throughout the plant. If these particles are not regularly cleaned, they’re an explosion hazard. ”

WHO is responsible for the management of combustible dust?

“It is the responsibility of the process owner to manage combustion risks and it’s essential for them to have a comprehensive plan to mitigate these potential risks.”

WHY does combustible dust matter?

“When combustible dust encounters an ignition source, there is the potential for a fire or explosion. That’s why it is essential for any manufacturing operation to understand the properties of combustible dust – and to have a comprehensive plan to manage and mitigate that potential risk.”

FIND OUT MORE HERE

COMBUSTIBLE DUST MANAGEMENT EXPLAINED

DUST COLLECTION & COMBUSTIBLE DUST MANAGEMENT

Contact a Donaldson expert to start mitigating your combustible dust risks today.

WHY CHOOSE DONALDSON?

Backed by more than 250,000 global installations over three decades, and a selected network of partners, no other manufacturer is more capable – or more trusted – to solve your dust, fume and mist collection challenges than Donaldson.

You need a partner who understands your industrial challenges. We are here for you.

With our customer-inspired comprehensive, consultative and connected approach to dust, fume and mist control, Donaldson is with you every step of the way.

For more information visit: DONALDSON.COM/COMBUSTIBLE-DUST