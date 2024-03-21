Exploring V2H and V2G Technologies in the Automotive Industry

In the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive technology, the integration

of Electric Vehicles (EVs) with home energy systems marks a pivotal shift

towards a more interconnected and sustainable future. To delve deeper into

this paradigm shift, Automotive Industries sat down with KC Boyce, Vice

President of Automotive, Mobility & Energy, and Nikki Stern, Senior Insights

Manager for Automotive & Mobility at Escalent. Drawing from their expertise,

the discussion revolved around the findings of the 2023 EVForwardT Charging

Experience DeepDive report, shedding light on the consumer awareness and

perception of Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities.

Nikki Stern initiated the conversation by highlighting a significant

revelation from the report: the prevalent lack of consumer awareness

regarding V2H and V2G technologies. Stern articulated how despite the

potential of EVs to revolutionize the energy landscape, over half of new car

buyers surveyed confessed to being unfamiliar with V2G, while 42% were

unaware of V2H. This stark reality underscored the pressing need for

bridging the gap between technological innovation and consumer

understanding.

KC Boyce echoed Stern’s sentiments, attributing the disconnect between

utility companies’ and automakers’ enthusiasm for V2X programs to an

oversight in consumer-centricity. Boyce emphasized the necessity for

stakeholders to align their strategies with consumer needs and preferences,

emphasizing that consumers must first gain confidence in EVs as viable

replacements for traditional vehicles before considering their broader

energy potential.

Delving deeper into consumer perceptions, the discussion pivoted towards

addressing apprehensions surrounding battery life and upfront costs

associated with V2H and V2G integration. Stern elucidated the importance of

transparent communication from automakers regarding battery warranties and

operational capabilities to assuage consumer concerns. Additionally, Boyce

proposed innovative strategies such as bundling integration systems with EV

purchases and offering incentives to offset upfront costs, thereby enhancing

consumer receptivity.

As the conversation unfolded, the focus shifted towards elucidating the key

value propositions that could sway consumer attitudes towards V2H and V2G

programs. Stern outlined the potential for cost savings through off-peak

charging and backup power provision, emphasizing the need for clear

messaging to underscore these benefits. Boyce reiterated the significance of

tailored messaging and seamless integration of home energy systems by

automakers to augment the EV ownership experience.

Looking ahead, both Boyce and Stern projected a gradual but steady evolution

in consumer awareness and adoption of V2H and V2G technologies. While

acknowledging existing barriers such as price premiums, they envisaged a

future where advancements in technology and concerted industry efforts would

drive widespread integration. Regional dynamics, such as California’s

propensity for rapid adoption due to environmental concerns, were also

highlighted as potential catalysts for change.

In conclusion, the dialogue underscored the transformative potential of V2H

and V2G technologies in reshaping the automotive and energy sectors. By

prioritizing consumer education, addressing concerns, and fostering

innovation, stakeholders can pave the way for a more sustainable and

interconnected future, where Electric Vehicles serve not only as

transportation modes but as integral components of a dynamic energy

ecosystem.

Automotive Industries Interview with KC Boyce, VP, Automotive, Mobility &

Energy, Escalent and Nikki Stern, Senior Insights Manager, Automotive &

Mobility, Escalent

Automotive Industries: Hi Nikki, can you provide an overview of the key

findings from the 2023 Charging Experience DeepDive report, particularly

regarding consumer awareness of Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid

(V2G) capabilities?

Stern: While EVs have the potential to be a foundational part of the energy

system of the future, it’s not clear yet that they actually will be. Over

half of new car buyers say they’ve never heard of V2G, and 42% have never

heard of V2H. Only low single-digit percentages (4-5%) say they’re familiar

with these technologies. Moreover, while EV owners and intenders have a

pretty strong interest in related energy technologies like rooftop solar and

home battery storage, automakers aren’t really part of their consideration

set for those technologies – outside of Tesla, which enjoys very high

awareness and consideration for home energy products.

Automotive Industries: What surprised you the most about the levels of

consumer awareness regarding V2H and V2G technologies, as revealed in the

EVForwardT report?

Stern: The low levels of awareness about V2G and V2H as technologies weren’t

really that surprising – we’ve been tracking this for several years and knew

we wouldn’t see very many consumers who knew a lot about these technologies.

With that said, it was very interesting to see how people put their “spin”

on the programs when we gave them a brief description. People could

immediately see the opportunity for backup power and financial savings

provided by V2X. At the same time, they had very reasonable concerns about

how long the vehicle’s battery would last in those applications and what the

impact to the vehicle itself would be – things like “would I have enough

range left to drive it?” and “would it degrade the battery?”

Automotive Industries: Hi KC, how do you interpret the disconnect between

utility companies and automakers’ enthusiasm for V2X programs and the

limited awareness among consumers?

Boyce: At its root, I think this is an example of the industry falling in

love with a technology without considering the people who will actually use

the technology. As I said before, I think EVs do have a place in the energy

system of the future, but we need to help consumers understand how they can

benefit from the technologies and also address questions they have that

serve as barriers to adoption. I think it’s also an issue of bringing

consumers along on a journey that utilities and automakers are further along

on: right now, many consumers are simply asking whether an EV can work for

them as a replacement for their current vehicle. They need to get to a

confident “yes” on that question before they can even start thinking about

what else an EV can do to make their life better.

Automotive Industries: In your opinion, what are the key value propositions

that utility companies and automakers should focus on to make consumers more

receptive to the idea of using their BEVs as energy assets in V2H and V2G

programs?

Stern: V2H is perhaps the simpler of the two, because buyers intuitively

grasp the idea of the EV serving as backup power when there’s a grid outage.

In addition to that, helping them understand how they can save money by

charging off-peak on a time-of-use rate and powering their home through V2H

during peak times is compelling. V2G is extremely dependent on program

design – while the potential for a consumer to save money by using their EV

in V2G is certainly there, people need to see a pretty significant price

premium for exported power to justify the up-front expense of the

bidirectional EVSE. Alternately, a program that “buys down” that initial

bidirectional EVSE cost could get away with a lower price premium for

exported power.

For both technologies, consumers need to see straightforward information

about some of their questions on the impact to the vehicle. For example, an

automaker saying that their battery warranty isn’t impacted by using the car

in a V2H or V2G application, or noting that a fully-charged EV could power a

house for up to two days in the event of a power outage.

Automotive Industries: The report mentions concerns about battery life and

replacement costs. How can automakers address these concerns and reassure

potential BEV buyers about the longevity of their batteries? What strategies

do you suggest for overcoming the trepidation expressed by buyers regarding

the upfront costs of home integration systems for V2H and V2G?

Boyce: We’ve been conditioned by consumer electronics that batteries have a

very short shelf life, and consumers have reasonable concerns about whether

that’s true of EV batteries. In fact, it’s the second-biggest barrier to

buying an EV, cited by a third of buyers. What we’ve seen in our work is

that simply informing buyers that their vehicle has an 8-year / 100,000 mile

battery warranty (with some automakers offering even better terms) does

wonders to assuage concerns about battery longevity.

In terms of addressing the upfront costs, I think the easiest answer is to

just bundle the equipment with the vehicle. We’ve seen a number of

automakers implement that strategy when it comes to normal home charging

equipment, and consumers have been very receptive to those programs.

Alternately, or perhaps in conjunction with an automaker’s program,

utilities could offer point-of-purchase rebates for the equipment and

installation, much as they do today for standard EVSEs. These strategies

necessarily put the onus on the automaker or utility to figure out how to

make the business model work – would Kia, for example, be able to sell

enough additional EV9s at a higher price point if they included the

bidirectional EVSE and installation with the vehicle?

Automotive Industries: How do the concerns about the expense of BEV

charging, mentioned in the report, impact consumer perceptions of V2H and

V2G programs?

Boyce: V2H and V2G provide a way to lower consumers’ overall cost of energy,

so as I noted when discussing value propositions for these technologies, we

need to feature “savings” as a key benefit for the technologies.

Automotive Industries: Can you share insights on how utility-led efforts to

limit BEV charging costs could influence consumer behavior and adoption?

Stern: One of the most-expected benefits of buying an EV is cost savings.

Utility programs like time-of-use rates, demand response, and V2G can be

very effective in delivering on those expectations. What we saw in the

research is that people really just want to feel confident that buying an EV

will actually help them save money. As a result, utilities not only need to

offer these programs, but also to provide guidance (and perhaps interactive

tools for consumers) about what the tradeoff will be in a slightly increased

electric bill versus eliminating gas station expenses.

Automotive Industries: Given the mixed feelings expressed by buyers, what

kind of messaging do you believe would be most effective in promoting the

benefits of V2H and V2G programs?

Stern: As I mentioned before, wWe really need to emphasize the benefits of

these programs while addressing concerns that consumers reasonably have

about the programs. We’ve seen that EV owners and intenders like to dig into

the details, so we also need to think in “tiers” where there’s high-level

benefits messaging but also more detailed information available about how,

specifically a program works. For V2H, for example, that could include

things like what appliances could be run off of the EV battery, for how

long, and how buyers could make sure that their vehicle has enough range

left to serve their mobility needs.

Automotive Industries: How can automakers and utility companies effectively

communicate the advantages of these programs and address potential

misconceptions?

Boyce: Start with where consumers are. Like I said, mMany utilities and

automakers are further along on this journey than consumers. They

understand, for example, that EV battery chemistry and battery management

systems are very different from that in our phones. But most consumers don’t

understand that, and frankly, they don’t need to. They just need assurance

that they won’t end up with a really expensive battery replacement bill

while they own their vehicle. And while automakers and utilities certainly

need to figure out the right business case on their end, they can’t neglect

the financial calculus potential buyers go through. People are pretty savvy

and they’re going to see right through programs that are designed just to

benefit the utility and not the end user.

Automotive Industries: The report highlights the interest of consumers,

especially BEV owners, in technologies like solar panels and home battery

backup. How can OEMs expand their role in the BEV ownership experience by

supporting home energy systems? What steps can automakers take to build

awareness of their home energy products and differentiate themselves in this

space?

Boyce: I think you hit on it in your question – outside of Tesla, which has

very high awareness that it offers rooftop solar and home batteries,

automakers need to focus on the very top of the marketing funnel: awareness.

In terms of differentiation, there is opportunity to provide buyers with an

integrated and high-quality customer experience. In contrast to the current

model, where you might have different contractors installing solar and the

home battery or EVSE, you have one entity that’s handling the entire

installation and commissioning process. If done well, that can make

consumers’ adoption journey much more pleasant!

Automotive Industries: The report also mentions that 56% of buyers are

somewhat likely to opt into a V2G program. What factors do you think are

critical in influencing this decision, and how can automakers and utility

companies leverage them? What role do you see clear and concise messaging

playing in encouraging V2G program adoption?

Stern: The first factor is giving consumers a clear financial incentive, and

as I mentioned before, that’s a balance between the incremental cost of the

bidirectional EVSE (and related V2G equipment) and how much the participant

is compensated for exporting power to the grid. Beyond that, clear and

concise messaging is critical for getting initial consumer interest. Many

buyers may be interested in learning more about the details of the program

or technology – and automakers and utilities need to be prepared to provide

that information – but if you start by explaining all of the technical

details you’re going to lose the majority of consumers before they even give

reasoned consideration to participation.

Automotive Industries: Looking ahead, how do you foresee the landscape

evolving for V2H and V2G technologies? What changes or advancements do you

anticipate in consumer awareness and adoption over the next few years?

Boyce: While we currently see price as a pretty significant barrier to

adoption, that will diminish over time. That’s a function of automakers and

suppliers working to bring down the cost of equipment and the fact that once

you’ve installed the system on the home, there’s no incremental cost for an

additional or replacement EV. Eventually – and I’m speaking in decades here

– most people will have the necessary equipment installed at their home.

We’ll likely see increased consumer awareness of these technologies as more

automakers bring V2H and V2G capable vehicles to market and include that as

part of their marketing. At the same time, because of the significant price

premium versus a standard home charger, we’ll likely see relatively low

adoption in most places and the people who adopt will be the “early

adopters” who like to try things first. There will, however, be some

geographic exceptions to this – for example, I expect adoption in California

will happen relatively quickly given the high rate of EV adoption and

concerns about wildfires and utilities’ “public safety power shutoffs.” We

may see a similar dynamic in other storm-prone areas of the country like

Florida.