Launch of Greenpower Park – the UK Centre of Electrification and Clean Energy with West Midlands Gigafactory

Plans to place Britain at the epicentre of the green industrial revolution
have taken a significant leap forward with the launch of Greenpower Park –
the UK Centre of Electrification and Clean Energy – setting the stage for
unparalleled investment in green electrified technology and skilled job
creation.
With the West Midlands Gigafactory as its anchor tenant, the ambitious
project, designed to foster world-leading collaborations between industry,
major academic institutions and stakeholders to drive the UK’s ambitions in
leading the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, has
unveiled plans to create an end-to-end electrification and clean energy
ecosystem at its Greenpower Park campus in Coventry – the only site in the
UK with approved plans for a large-scale battery production facility with
capacity for up to 60GWh – enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles and
benefiting significant incentives associated with investment zone status.
Combining endorsement from nine local universities and a local business
sector rapidly establishing itself as a leader in electrification and clean
energy, the Greenpower Park campus will support the development of new
businesses and manufacturing facilities with a unique package of incentives,
combining investment zone status, approved planning permission and an
unprecedented regional incentives package to kick start development.
With a strategic focus on electrification technology development and
manufacturing, the centre aims to attract an unprecedented inward investment
of £2.5 billion – creating 6,000 highly skilled jobs and placing the UK at
the forefront of critical clean energy technologies – and is already
attracting keen interest, with a number of Asian battery manufacturers
actively considering moving to the site.
Located at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing powerbase, and with official
approval already secured for a gigafactory with enough capacity to power
600,000 electric vehicles – the initiative will help establish the UK as a
strategic centre for vital electrification and clean energy technologies.
Capitalising on a future workforce of over 210,000 local students enrolled
in relevant degrees and vocational courses to meet the electrification
sector’s needs, the project’s backers believe that Greenpower Park’s launch
will prove a pivotal moment in the UK’s transition to an electrified
economy, as well as a significant leap forward in battery technology
development and sustainable manufacturing practices.
“In a decisive stride towards fortifying Britain’s position as a global
leader in electrification innovation, the unveiling of Greenpower Park with
the West Midlands Gigafactory marks a transformative moment for the nation’s
net zero landscape,” said Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs,
Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council.
“This ambitious initiative is not merely about setting the groundwork for
the next generation of electric technologies and sustainable manufacturing
practices. It is a clarion call to the world that the UK is open for
business, ready to lead the charge in the green industrial revolution. With
its strategic location, unprecedented financial support, academic
partnerships, a ready-made skilled workforce, and oven-ready plans to build
Britain’s biggest gigafactory, Greenpower Park is poised to become the
cornerstone of the UK’s electrified future, driving forward our commitment
to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.”
About Greenpower Park
Located at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing industry, the Greenpower Park
is a trailblazing centre of excellence for electrification, battery
technology and manufacturing. With the West Midlands Gigafactory as its
anchor tenant, it has unrivalled access to the most highly skilled workforce
in the country.
This ground-breaking location is the first of its kind, offering an
all-in-one solution for battery research, industrialisation, manufacturing,
testing, recycling and electrified logistics designed to foster the UK’s
growing battery ecosystem.
The Greenpower Park in Coventry sits within the West Midlands Investment
Zone which is focused on Advanced Manufacturing, providing significant tax
incentives and breaks for investors and it has outline planning permission
for a Gigafactory.
Greenpower Park is part of a public private joint venture agreement between
Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd. It has support from a unique
alliance of West Midlands industrial groups, local government, and academic
institutions. This alliance includes the West Midlands Combined Authority,
Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, Rugby Council,
Warwick Manufacturing Group at University of Warwick, Coventry University,
and the Manufacturing Technology Centre.