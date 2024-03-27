Launch of Greenpower Park – the UK Centre of Electrification and Clean Energy with West Midlands Gigafactory

Plans to place Britain at the epicentre of the green industrial revolution

have taken a significant leap forward with the launch of Greenpower Park –

the UK Centre of Electrification and Clean Energy – setting the stage for

unparalleled investment in green electrified technology and skilled job

creation.

With the West Midlands Gigafactory as its anchor tenant, the ambitious

project, designed to foster world-leading collaborations between industry,

major academic institutions and stakeholders to drive the UK’s ambitions in

leading the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, has

unveiled plans to create an end-to-end electrification and clean energy

ecosystem at its Greenpower Park campus in Coventry – the only site in the

UK with approved plans for a large-scale battery production facility with

capacity for up to 60GWh – enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles and

benefiting significant incentives associated with investment zone status.

Combining endorsement from nine local universities and a local business

sector rapidly establishing itself as a leader in electrification and clean

energy, the Greenpower Park campus will support the development of new

businesses and manufacturing facilities with a unique package of incentives,

combining investment zone status, approved planning permission and an

unprecedented regional incentives package to kick start development.

With a strategic focus on electrification technology development and

manufacturing, the centre aims to attract an unprecedented inward investment

of £2.5 billion – creating 6,000 highly skilled jobs and placing the UK at

the forefront of critical clean energy technologies – and is already

attracting keen interest, with a number of Asian battery manufacturers

actively considering moving to the site.

Located at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing powerbase, and with official

approval already secured for a gigafactory with enough capacity to power

600,000 electric vehicles – the initiative will help establish the UK as a

strategic centre for vital electrification and clean energy technologies.

Capitalising on a future workforce of over 210,000 local students enrolled

in relevant degrees and vocational courses to meet the electrification

sector’s needs, the project’s backers believe that Greenpower Park’s launch

will prove a pivotal moment in the UK’s transition to an electrified

economy, as well as a significant leap forward in battery technology

development and sustainable manufacturing practices.

“In a decisive stride towards fortifying Britain’s position as a global

leader in electrification innovation, the unveiling of Greenpower Park with

the West Midlands Gigafactory marks a transformative moment for the nation’s

net zero landscape,” said Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs,

Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council.

“This ambitious initiative is not merely about setting the groundwork for

the next generation of electric technologies and sustainable manufacturing

practices. It is a clarion call to the world that the UK is open for

business, ready to lead the charge in the green industrial revolution. With

its strategic location, unprecedented financial support, academic

partnerships, a ready-made skilled workforce, and oven-ready plans to build

Britain’s biggest gigafactory, Greenpower Park is poised to become the

cornerstone of the UK’s electrified future, driving forward our commitment

to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.”

About Greenpower Park

Located at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing industry, the Greenpower Park

is a trailblazing centre of excellence for electrification, battery

technology and manufacturing. With the West Midlands Gigafactory as its

anchor tenant, it has unrivalled access to the most highly skilled workforce

in the country.

This ground-breaking location is the first of its kind, offering an

all-in-one solution for battery research, industrialisation, manufacturing,

testing, recycling and electrified logistics designed to foster the UK’s

growing battery ecosystem.

The Greenpower Park in Coventry sits within the West Midlands Investment

Zone which is focused on Advanced Manufacturing, providing significant tax

incentives and breaks for investors and it has outline planning permission

for a Gigafactory.

Greenpower Park is part of a public private joint venture agreement between

Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd. It has support from a unique

alliance of West Midlands industrial groups, local government, and academic

institutions. This alliance includes the West Midlands Combined Authority,

Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, Rugby Council,

Warwick Manufacturing Group at University of Warwick, Coventry University,

and the Manufacturing Technology Centre.