DMC integration sparks efficiency and precision in ams OSRAM’s LED solutions

Automotive Industries: Can you elaborate on how the introduction of DMC (Data Matrix Code) on ams OSRAM LEDs streamlines production for automotive manufacturers?

The advent of Data Matrix Code (DMC) on ams OSRAM LEDs marks a pivotal advancement in the manufacturing processes of automotive industries by embedding an extremely high level of data connectivity within LED packaging. This cutting-edge innovation significantly optimises production lines’ efficiency and output rate, simultaneously maintaining unparalleled optical quality and performance consistency—a key aspect for automotive lighting systems.

DMC introduces a novel approach by affixing a distinct, machine-interpretable code onto each LED package. This code serves as a gateway to access bespoke data for every individual LED unit manufactured. The gathered data includes critical parameters such as colour coordinates, luminous flux, and forward voltage across varying currents. Of particular note is the data provision for two distinct current settings, facilitating a wider range of dimming capabilities suitable for both daytime and night-time usage, ensuring compliance with rigorous standards for colour point stability.

The integration of DMC into ams OSRAM’s LED technology significantly enhances the proposition of automotive LEDs, fostering a transition towards digitalised and automated manufacturing processes endowed with exhaustive data integration. This feature, now available across three automotive LED models within the esteemed range—the OSIRE® E5515 and OSIRE® E3323, among them—supports a variety of in-vehicle applications. The ubiquity of the DMC feature, imprinted on every manufactured LED, grants manufacturers the flexibility to utilise the detailed data according to their specific needs, streamlining production lines and elevating operational efficiency to new heights.

Automotive Industries: What inspired ams OSRAM to develop the DMC innovation for automotive LEDs, and what are the primary benefits it offers to manufacturers?

The DMC innovation for automotive LEDs is born from our experience in LED manufacture and optical assessments. Recognising the value in transcending beyond merely supplying LEDs, the initiative to furnish customers with comprehensive data marks a significant stride towards enhancing the capabilities of those involved in crafting automotive lighting modules and systems. This forward-thinking approach promises to improve production efficiency and throughput, while enabling unparalleled consistency in optical quality and performance.

At the core of the DMC innovation are several pivotal advantages tailored for manufacturers:

Augmented Manufacturing Efficiency: The DMC innovation aims to streamline production processes, enabling manufacturers to achieve greater throughput with enhanced efficiency. Consistency in Optical Excellence: A steadfast commitment to maintaining uniformity in optical quality and performance across products. Detailed LED Production Data: Each LED unit comes equipped with specific data including colour coordinates, luminous intensity, and forward voltage at two distinct currents, offering unparalleled insight into each unit’s characteristics. Flexible Dimming Solutions: The DMC technology facilitates an array of dimming options suitable for day and night usage, meticulously aligned with the automotive sector’s rigorous standards for colour point stability. Cost Reduction in Testing Equipment: By availing crucial optical data, the technology significantly curtails the necessity for substantial investment in high-end optical testing apparatus and the requisite technical expertise to operate them.

The introduction of the DMC innovation by ams OSRAM revolutionises automotive LEDs, underlining the transition towards digitalisation and automation within manufacturing processes. This development, presently accessible for selected LEDs in the range, heralds potential extensions to additional series in the foreseeable future. Through this venture, ams OSRAM cements its status as a luminary in the domain, offering intelligent solutions that underscore our global leadership in sensors and emitters while catering to the evolving needs of the automotive industry with outstanding technical acumen and structured efficiency.

Automotive Industries: How does DMC facilitate the optimization of production throughput and efficiency while ensuring consistency in optical quality and performance for automotive lighting modules?

DMC serves to augment production efficiency and throughput by granting manufacturers access to a detailed compendium of LED specifics. Such access facilitates an informed manufacturing strategy, enabling precision during the assembly phase. Specifically, it enhances the adaptability of lighting systems, offering expanded dimming capabilities for both day and night operations while meticulously maintaining colour point stability—a paramount requirement within the automotive sector.

Currently, DMC has been integrated into selected models of automotive LEDs, notably the OSIRE® E5515 and OSIRE® E3323. These models are distinguished by their RGB capabilities and streamlined form factors, rendering them apt for a wide array of automotive lighting functions.

Automotive Industries: Could you discuss the significance of providing individual data for each LED production unit through the code printed onto the LED itself in terms of enhancing production processes?

The intricacies of tailoring production methodologies in the LED industry underscore the necessity of precise, unit-specific data. This understanding has propelled ams OSRAM to pioneer the Data Matrix Code (DMC) initiative, revolutionising the customisation and quality control of automotive lighting modules and systems.

At the heart of this innovation lies the provision of individualised data for each LED production unit, imprinted directly onto the LED through an advanced coding system. This approach is instrumental in refining production operations by improving throughput, elevating efficiency levels, and securing unwavering consistency in the optical attributes and performance of LEDs.

Automotive Industries: You mentioned that DMC reduces the need for investing in costly optical test equipment. Can you elaborate on how this technology achieves cost savings for manufacturers?

This is a significant cost savings for manufacturers as it eliminates the necessity of procuring expensive optical testing equipment. Conventionally, ensuring the optical quality and consistency of LEDs needed specialised optical measurement tools and the technical acumen to operate them effectively. This posed a substantial financial burden on manufacturers and escalated operational costs unnecessarily.

By integrating extensive measurement data within an easily accessible code on the LED, DMC technology facilitates instant retrieval of critical optical information. Manufacturers can, therefore, bypass the conventional pathway of optical testing, test equipment and the training of personnel to handle such apparatus adeptly.

Automotive Industries: With DMC being available for some members of the OSIRE® family of automotive LEDs, can you explain how it aligns with ams OSRAM’s commitment to innovation and value addition in its products?

In aligning with ams OSRAM’s steadfast commitment to innovation and the provision of exceptional value to its clientele, the introduction of the DMC feature across selected members of the OSIRE® family of automotive LEDs serves as a testament to our pioneering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Originally integrated within the frameworks of the OSIRE® E3323 TOPLOOKER devices, the DMC feature’s expansion into the ‘sidelooker’ segment, particularly with the OSIRE® E5515, underscores our dedication to enhancing customer experience through increased flexibility. By facilitating the availability of DMC across different device formats tailored to specific applications, we have significantly broadened the spectrum of applications addressable by our innovative lighting solutions.

Automotive Industries: How does the inclusion of DMC contribute to meeting the automotive industry’s stringent requirements for colour point stability while offering a wide range of dimming options for day and night modes?

The integration of Data Matrix Code plays a pivotal role in surpassing the rigorous standards demanded by the automotive sector for colour point stability, while simultaneously delivering an extensive spectrum of dimming capabilities suitable for both day and night functionalities.

Unlike traditional methods that offer data for a singular driving mode, such as Night mode, our advanced approach provides dual data sets for two distinct current settings. This methodological enhancement is essential for eliminating fluctuations in colour and brightness attributable to current variations. Utilising this dual current setting, in conjunction with conventional PWM driving technology, facilitates unparalleled dimming precision.

Automotive Industries: What kind of feedback or responses have you received from automotive manufacturers regarding the implementation and impact of DMC in their production processes?

The feedback from automotive manufacturers has been very positive and supportive. Industry leaders have recognised the significant advantages that DMC presents in streamlining production processes and elevating the quality of automotive lighting modules and systems. Such an enthusiastic reception underscores why we are motivated to expand our DMC application across the portfolio.

Automotive Industries: Looking ahead, how do you envision the evolution and further integration of DMC technology within ams OSRAM’s automotive LED offerings, and what benefits do you anticipate for manufacturers?

Moving forward, the trajectory of Data Matrix Code (DMC) technology within ams OSRAM’s automotive LED offerings presents an exciting frontier for advancement. The initial introduction of DMC has already set a new benchmark in automotive LED technology by offering unparalleled production efficiency and stringent quality control standards. What lies ahead promises to not only expand upon these foundational benefits but also to drive further innovation in line with evolving industry requirements.