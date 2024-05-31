While the February 2024 relaunch edition intended to reposition and perpetuate the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) after a four-year absence due to COVID-19, the Board of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation notes that there are too many uncertainties linked to the automotive industry and the eroded attractiveness of the major European shows to take the risk of investing further into the future. “This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success. However, it has to be said that the lack of interest shown by manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industry context, the competition from the Paris and Munich shows which are favored by their domestic industry, and the investment levels required to maintain such a show, sound the final blow for a future edition,” stated Alexandre de Senarclens, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation.

A responsible decision

Unable to achieve its statutory aim, the Board of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile Foundation in Geneva, as part of its responsibilities, will formally request authorization from the cantonal supervisory authority for foundations (ASFIP) to dissolve the Foundation. This decision follows the recognition that market conditions in Europe are not conducive to the success of future editions. “Without the commitment and conviction of the GIMS operational teams under the management of Sandro Mesquita, there would have been no show in Geneva, and no show in Doha. The teams had put all their determination into reviving this motor show after the COVID pandemic,” stated Alexandre de Senarclens.

In a more favorable context and with a unique concept, GIMS Qatar continues its journey

“For its upcoming festival dedicated to automotive excellence, and on the back of a successful first edition, GIMS Qatar can continue to rely on the recognized know-how and skills of the teams who initiated and developed the concept and its implementation,” noted Sandro Mesquita, GIMS CEO. “It’s satisfying to realize that motor shows continue to appeal to brands in different parts of the world, and that the Geneva International Motor Show has reinforced its appeal in the Middle East”, he concluded. The next edition is planned in Doha for November 2025.

About the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS)

Since 1905, the Geneva International Motor Show has often been regarded as a springboard for the future of mobility. The GIMS is known as one of the most important motor shows in Europe, and one of the most prestigious and influential in the world, highlighted by its annual frequency and brand-neutrality. At its peak, over 120,000 m2 of hall space and 120 exhibitors put on a show attended by around 10,000 international journalists during the press days, followed by over 600,000 visitors over 11 days.