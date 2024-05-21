Hexagon Purus and Hino Trucks Introduce Tern: A Pioneering Electric Heavy-Duty Truck

At the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, Hexagon Purus in partnership with Hino Trucks, proudly announced the launch of Tern, a dedicated zero-emission truck brand along with their inaugural vehicle model, the RC8, a groundbreaking battery electric Class 8 tractor tailored for the U.S. market. This innovative semi-tractor leverages Hexagon Purus’ years of development of zero-emission drivetrains for heavy-duty trucks and represents a driver-preferred option for fleets that are electrifying practical routes.

A product of the new long-term agreement between Hexagon Purus and Hino Trucks, valued at up to approximately $2 billion, Tern is designed to deliver a seamless transition to electrification for the U.S. commercial vehicle sector. Manufactured in Hexagon Purus’ new facility in Dallas, Texas, the Tern RC8 is scheduled for serial production in late 2024.

Built on Hino’s proven XL Series 4×2 chassis and equipped with Hexagon Purus’ cutting-edge zero-emission technology, Tern exemplifies innovation with its proprietary battery systems, auxiliary modules, and power modules. The vehicle leverages a U.S. assembled Hino chassis, an e-Axle from Dana for optimum efficiency, and battery cells supplied and manufactured by Panasonic Energy initially in Japan, before transitioning to De Soto, Kansas from 2026 onwards, ensuring reliability, American sourcing, and top-tier performance.

“Tern RC8 delivers the comfort, reliability and safety that drivers and fleets want, and it’s purpose-built to be a very practical truck for operators integrating zero-emission trucks into their fleets,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “We are excited to introduce a truck that embodies the endurance and efficiency of the Arctic Tern, renowned for its light weight and long migratory journey – a trusty companion you can always rely on.”

Key features of the Tern RC8 include:

A 100% battery-electric platform with an industry-leading short wheelbase of 165 inches

A gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 68,000 lbs. targeting applications of approximately 200 miles in regional city duty cycles, addressing 95 percent of use cases

Dual Hexagon Purus Gen3 269kWh battery packs in a 750-volt, 538 kWh configuration, providing substantial power and range for targeted duty cycles

Recharge rate of 241 kW

Peak/continuous horsepower of 680hp/494hp

Peak torque 38,350 ft/lbs.

Tern trucks will be available exclusively through the Tern dealer network and will leverage Hino’s network ensuring total support and service. This launch aligns with the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation in California and gives fleets an excellent option to decarbonize their supply chain, especially in target applications like metro-regional routes, food & beverage logistics and similar routes where the tight turning radius and popular 4×2 chassis offer practical benefits.

“Our partnership with Hexagon Purus introduces a highly reliable Class 8, 4×2 tractor option into the electric truck market, catering to a wide range of applications. We are excited to see Tern launched in California, where fleet electrification is imperative,” remarked Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks.

The introduction of the Tern brand signifies a transformative step for both companies and the commercial trucking industry, driving towards a zero-emission future without compromising on power or performance