KUKA System Partners Connect for Customer Success at Connexions 2024

KUKA System Partners from Mexico, Canada and the United States joined KUKA’s North American (NAM) leadership team in Destin, Florida for the company’s annual symposium of education, technology and ideas to better serve KUKA customers. The sold out, two-day event April 16 – 17 featured hands-on demonstrations and displays from technology partners, keynotes on emerging industry trends and educational presentations, all of which attendees will use to improve North American customer business efficiencies through automation.

KUKA System Partners, who integrate the company’s vast portfolio of robotic, automation and Industry 4.0 solutions to help customers meet their manufacturing challenges and thrive, are a key component of KUKA’s efforts to provide North American manufacturers with the most advanced automation solutions available. System Partners possess a high degree of industry-specific knowledge and understand how to analyze a customer’s needs, design and incorporate KUKA’s market-leading automation products and services into their processes for the best solution possible.

Keynote presentations on the role automation plays in advanced manufacturing were given by some of the foremost leaders in North American manufacturing and technology. Representatives from NVIDA, UPS, Microsoft, Textron Aviation and Plante Moran provided System Partners with insights and expertise on how automation will assume a dominant position across the board in the manufacturing of today and the future.

Connexions 2024 also provided a platform for System Partners to learn about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin technology, which are fast becoming crucial to efficient and sustainable production.

Jack Pennuto, President, KUKA USA, David Chlebowsky, President, KUKA Canada and Christopher Hernandez Moya, President, KUKA Mexico gathered with several hundred attendees to share the company’s continued advances in the North American Region and recognize top System Partner performers. Accolades included System Partner of the Year being awarded to BACA Systems of Orion Township, Michigan; Mobility Partner of the Year award went to Midwest Engineered Solutions of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and food and beverage automation integrator Kaitech Automation of Meridian, Idaho, took home Emerging System Partner of the Year honors.

For more information about KUKA’s System Partner Program, visit the system partner web page.

KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.3 billion euro and roughly 14,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. As one of the world’s leading suppliers of intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers customers everything they need from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, metal & plastic, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare.