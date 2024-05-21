Penske Energy Formed to Advise and Support Commercial Fleets on EV Infrastructure

Penske Transportation Solutions and ForeFront Power have formed a new joint

venture named Penske Energy LLC. The new venture aims to help commercial

fleet operators plan, design, and deploy optimized EV charging

infrastructure capabilities that support and safeguard their operations.

“Together, we will create synergies benefitting commercial fleet customers

by leveraging Penske’s deep fleet expertise along with ForeFront Power’s

infrastructure and renewable energy development expertise,” said Drew

Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facilities at Penske

Transportation Solutions.

Penske Energy will provide fleet operators with comprehensive EV charging

and energy infrastructure advisory consulting, including strategic and

operational planning, technology assessment, infrastructure designs, and

practical project implementation.

The Penske Energy joint venture will leverage the core strengths of both

organizations, including Penske’s 55 years of experience providing

commercial transportation solutions, and ForeFront Power’s deep experience

as an award-winning developer and asset manager of zero-emission energy

infrastructure.

“We’re pleased to form the Penske Energy venture to support the commercial

fleet electrification work accelerating across the U.S.,” said Dan Taylor,

chief strategy officer at ForeFront Power. “The ForeFront Power team brings

over a decade of experience working together to develop critical energy

infrastructure for organizations ranging from airports to manufacturing

facilities, food and beverage organizations, hospitals, and universities.

The Penske Energy team is here to guide organizations through the entire

process, from system design, to understanding incentives, to assisting with

implementation and ongoing operation.”

-More-

To guide fleet operators, Penske Energy brings unique expertise in assessing

vehicle and route feasibility, tracking EV policy and incentive

opportunities, and designing and sourcing proven EV charging infrastructure.

By tapping its robust network of implementation partners and technology

suppliers, Penske Energy can help streamline and simplify EV initiatives for

its customers.

“We’ll work with our longstanding supplier partners in the energy and energy

infrastructure sector and bring to bear the best possible solutions

available for our commercial fleet customers,” added Cullen. “Penske Truck

Leasing has long been a trusted advisor with fleet operators and Penske

Energy will follow the same collaborative, customer-focused approach to

solving customer infrastructure challenges.”

In a related move, Travis Hill has been named the new managing director of

Penske Energy. He will focus day-to-day on leading the team, developing

business, and collaborating with customers and partners. Hill joins Penske

Energy from Penske Truck Leasing where he held numerous operations

management and sales responsibilities for more than 20 years with the

organization.

About Penske Transportation Solutions

Penske Transportation Solutions is the universal brand for Penske Truck

Leasing, Penske Logistics, Epes Transport Systems, Penske Vehicle Services,

Penske Energy LLC, and related businesses. Our businesses provide innovative

transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to keep the world

moving forward. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial and industrial-scale

(C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also

offering vehicle fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working

together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,500

behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.1

gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business,

government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad

array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San

Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and

across the U.S. through a hybrid work model. For more information, visit

www.forefrontpower.com.

About Penske Energy

Penske Energy, LLC is a joint venture of Penske Transportation Solutions and

ForeFront Power. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Penske Energy helps

transportation companies ease their transition to a cleaner energy future

with expert, zero-emission vehicle advisory consulting and infrastructure

design solutions. A range of solutions are available from Penske Energy

including feasibility studies, funding, engineering, as well as project

design and management services involving construction and equipment

sourcing, installation, maintenance, and a deep network of trusted and

vetted suppliers. Visit www.PenskeEnergy.com to learn more.