Ohmium Selected to Provide 10MW PEM Electrolyzers for First Green Hydrogen Project in Croatia

Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that
designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it was selected to equip the
first green hydrogen project in Croatia. Ohmium was selected to serve as the
PEM electrolyzer supplier for IVICOM, a leading Croatian engineering and
construction company, on a project to build a 10MW green hydrogen plant at
the INA Rijeka Refinery.
The project will pair Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers with a new solar power
plant to produce green hydrogen to help decarbonize INA’s Rijeka Refinery
and supply sustainable fuel for Croatia’s growing transportation market. The
green hydrogen project and affiliated solar plant are supported by the
Croatian government’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, which incorporates
measures to improve the sustainability and diversity of EU members’ energy
supplies. The project also advances Croatia’s National Hydrogen strategy
goals, which are to install 70 MW of hydrogen production facilities by 2030,
and ramp up to 2750 MW by 2050, to help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
“The synergy between IVICOM’s engineering expertise and Ohmium’s
cutting-edge PEM electrolyzer technology will be key to successful project
realization,” said Mr. Dinko Čondić, President of IVICOM’s Management Board.
“This partnership is in line with our company vision of prioritizing green
projects and green hydrogen innovation for a sustainable future.”
“The green hydrogen installation at the Rijeka Refinery will be a premier
example of the green transition in Europe,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium
CEO. “Ohmium is pleased to be working with leaders such as IVICOM and INA on
this pioneering project, as our PEM electrolyzers are uniquely suited for
pairing with solar power for promoting refinery decarbonization and green
transportation.”
About Ohmium:
Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange
membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen
production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers
achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and
energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing
facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green
hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In
2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise
Climate.
About the Partner/Collaborators
IVICOM Consulting Zagreb specializes in consulting, engineering,
supervision, project management and construction for various industrial
plants and other buildings including infrastructural projects.
INA Group plays a leading role in oil operations in Croatia and an important
role in the region in oil and gas exploration and production, oil refining
and distribution of oil and petroleum products.