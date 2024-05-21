Ohmium Selected to Provide 10MW PEM Electrolyzers for First Green Hydrogen Project in Croatia

Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that

designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it was selected to equip the

first green hydrogen project in Croatia. Ohmium was selected to serve as the

PEM electrolyzer supplier for IVICOM, a leading Croatian engineering and

construction company, on a project to build a 10MW green hydrogen plant at

the INA Rijeka Refinery.

The project will pair Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers with a new solar power

plant to produce green hydrogen to help decarbonize INA’s Rijeka Refinery

and supply sustainable fuel for Croatia’s growing transportation market. The

green hydrogen project and affiliated solar plant are supported by the

Croatian government’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, which incorporates

measures to improve the sustainability and diversity of EU members’ energy

supplies. The project also advances Croatia’s National Hydrogen strategy

goals, which are to install 70 MW of hydrogen production facilities by 2030,

and ramp up to 2750 MW by 2050, to help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

“The synergy between IVICOM’s engineering expertise and Ohmium’s

cutting-edge PEM electrolyzer technology will be key to successful project

realization,” said Mr. Dinko Čondić, President of IVICOM’s Management Board.

“This partnership is in line with our company vision of prioritizing green

projects and green hydrogen innovation for a sustainable future.”

“The green hydrogen installation at the Rijeka Refinery will be a premier

example of the green transition in Europe,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium

CEO. “Ohmium is pleased to be working with leaders such as IVICOM and INA on

this pioneering project, as our PEM electrolyzers are uniquely suited for

pairing with solar power for promoting refinery decarbonization and green

transportation.”

About Ohmium:

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange

membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen

production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers

achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and

energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing

facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green

hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In

2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise

Climate.

About the Partner/Collaborators

IVICOM Consulting Zagreb specializes in consulting, engineering,

supervision, project management and construction for various industrial

plants and other buildings including infrastructural projects.

INA Group plays a leading role in oil operations in Croatia and an important

role in the region in oil and gas exploration and production, oil refining

and distribution of oil and petroleum products.