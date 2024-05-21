The Volvo VNL Autonomous – Proving the Way Forward

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) unveiled Volvo’s first-ever production

ready autonomous truck at the ACT Expo in Las Vegas. The Volvo VNL

Autonomous brings together Volvo’s commercial vehicle expertise with

industry-leading autonomous driving technology from Aurora Innovation

(NASDAQ: AUR). The result is a purpose-designed and purpose-built autonomous

truck that will be the key enabler to increasing freight capacity across the

United States.

“We are at the forefront of a new way to transport goods, complementing and

enhancing transportation capacity, and thereby enabling trade and societal

growth,” states Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “This

truck is the first of our standardized global autonomous technology

platform, which will enable us to introduce additional models in the future,

bringing autonomy to all Volvo Group truck brands, and to other geographies

and use cases.”

The platform-based design approach will enable Volvo to use its in-house

developed virtual driver for trucks and machines working within confined

applications and partner virtual driving technologies for on-highway

trucking applications.

Guided by Safety with Robust Redundancy

Volvo Autonomous Solutions is dedicated to tackling the transportation

industry’s capacity constraints through safe, sustainable, and efficient

autonomous transport solutions. True to the Volvo DNA, every design and

engineering decision for the new Volvo VNL Autonomous has been made with

safety in mind. The Volvo VNL Autonomous therefore has redundant steering,

braking, communication, computation, power management, energy storage and

vehicle motion management systems.

“Our platform engineering approach prioritizes safety by incorporating

high-assurance redundancy systems designed to mitigate potential emergency

situations,” said Shahrukh Kazmi, Chief Product Officer at Volvo Autonomous

Solutions. “We built the Volvo VNL Autonomous from the ground up,

integrating these redundancy systems to ensure that every safety-critical

component is intentionally duplicated, thereby significantly enhancing both

safety and reliability.”

Cutting-edge Technology and Purpose-built for Integration

Volvo’s and Aurora’s world-class engineering teams have worked closely

together to integrate the Volvo VNL Autonomous and the Aurora Driver, an SAE

L4 autonomous driving system. The Aurora Driver consists of powerful AI

software, dual computers, proprietary lidar that can detect objects more

than 400 meters away, high-resolution cameras, imaging radar, and additional

sensors, enabling the Volvo VNL Autonomous to safely navigate the world

around it.

“Powered by the Aurora Driver, the new Volvo VNL Autonomous is the

realization of our shared vision,” said Sterling Anderson, Co-founder and

Chief Product Officer at Aurora. “This truck combines Aurora’s

industry-leading self-driving technology with Volvo’s best-in-class truck,

designed specifically for autonomy, making it a must-have for any transport

provider that wants to strengthen and grow their business.”

The Aurora Driver has been extensively trained and tested in Aurora’s

sophisticated virtual suite where it’s driven billions of miles. It also has

driven 1.5 million commercial miles on public roads, where it deftly

navigates end-to-end trucking routes traversing highways, rural roadways,

and surface streets day and night and through good and bad weather.

Purpose-built for Commercial Scale

Building a viable autonomous truck at scale requires extensive manufacturing

experience and a proven procurement eco-system. The Volvo VNL Autonomous

will be assembled at Volvo’s flagship New River Valley (NRV) plant in

Dublin, Virginia. As the largest Volvo Trucks plant in the world, NRV’s

decades of high-volume production experience combined with stringent

automotive quality processes will result in the capability to produce the

Volvo VNL Autonomous at industry demand.

Looking Ahead: Customer Adoption and Societal Impact

“The Volvo VNL Autonomous, powered by the Aurora Driver, offers a fully

integrated autonomous solution in the Hub-to-Hub segment,” says Sasko

Cuklev, Head of On-Road Solutions at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “Our

approach reduces complexity for our customers while allowing them to

experience the benefits of an autonomous solution with peace of mind by

ensuring efficiency, safety and reliability.”

Volvo is a company built around people and the mission of Volvo Autonomous

Solutions is no different. Improving transportation not just for customers,

but society at large, is at the core of the work done by Volvo Autonomous

Solutions. The United States has seen driver shortages for decades and that

gap is only expected to increase. The adoption of autonomy aims at aiding

the transportation sector with additional freight capacity while allowing

drivers to focus on routes better suited to work-life balance. The

introduction of the new Volvo VNL Autonomous marks a milestone in the

implementation of autonomous transport and the societal benefits of

autonomy.

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions

The autonomous transport solution offered by Volvo Autonomous Solutions is

based on Transport as a Service (TaaS) and includes a vehicle purpose-built

for autonomous driving, a virtual driver, required infrastructure,

operations and uptime support as well as a cloud solution that controls the

transport system and manages logistics flows. The solutions developed by

Volvo Autonomous Solutions are tailor-made for each customer’s needs and

intended to make their operations safer, productive and sustainable.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology

safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly

accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora

Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types,

from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and

underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and

ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the

transportation ecosystem, including Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous

Solutions, Continental, FedEx, Hirschbach, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber,

Uber Freight, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.