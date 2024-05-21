MN8 Energy Enhances Renewable Energy Platform with Distributed Energy Solutions Offering

MN8 Energy announced the formation of its “Distributed Energy Solutions”

(DES) offering, simplifying the path to holistic decarbonization for

enterprise customers. DES’s initial focus on transportation electrification

consists of three primary verticals, marrying public charging and fleet

electrification, with distributed carbon-free energy solutions. Through DES,

customers gain full access to MN8’s 475 years of aggregate experience across

renewable energy development, finance, construction, and operations, as well

as specialized expertise in the logistics and fleet management industries.

MN8 supports the needs of businesses and communities working to decarbonize

their operations and support the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. The

DES offering aims to deliver scalable, fully financed, turnkey projects that

are not only environmentally responsible but also economically viable,

helping customers achieve both sustainability and financial goals.

Key Offerings of Distributed Energy Solutions (DES):

EV Fleet Charging: Providing complete solutions for businesses transitioning

their fleets to electric vehicles; including consultative EV transition,

infrastructure planning, and installation and maintenance, all with flexible

financing models.

Contracted Public EV Charging: Catering to municipalities and private

enterprises by developing, installing, and managing public EV charging

stations; facilitating greater adoption of EVs by the general public,

corporate, and municipal fleets.

Onsite Distributed Energy Resources: Supports companies in programmatically

deploying onsite energy resources like solar panels, battery storage, and

energy management systems; enabling energy independence and resilience.

“With the launch of Distributed Energy Solutions, we reaffirm our commitment

to championing the decarbonization ambitions of enterprise customers,” said

Jon Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MN8 Energy. “This new

offering builds on our demonstrated leadership in the distributed renewable

energy space and brings new ways of empowering companies and communities to

take charge of their energy consumption through our turnkey support and an

exceptional customer experience.”

MN8 Energy, incubated within Goldman Sachs beginning in 2016 and spun out to

become an independent firm in 2022, is one of the largest and most

sophisticated owners and operators of renewable energy assets in North

America. The addition of DES builds on the Company’s longstanding expertise

in solar and battery storage project development and its partnership with

Mercedes-Benz to develop and operate a Mercedes-Benz branded North American

High-Power Charging (HPC) network with market leading amenities, charging

speeds and reliability.

About MN8 Energy:

MN8 Energy serves enterprise customers on their journey to an electrified,

decarbonized world by providing renewable energy and related services. With

approximately 3.0 gigawatts of operational and under construction solar

projects and 1.1 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage capacity comprised

of over 875 projects across 28 states, and more than a dozen high-powered EV

charging stations across 6 states, MN8 is one of the largest and most

sophisticated independent solar energy and energy storage power producers in

the United States.