Power Integrations to Acquire the Assets of Odyssey Semiconductor

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI <http://www.power.com/> ), the leader in

high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion,

announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Odyssey Semiconductor

Technologies (OTCQB: ODII), a developer of vertical gallium-nitride (GaN)

transistor technology. The transaction is expected to close in July 2024,

after which all key Odyssey employees are expected to join Power

Integrations’ technology organization.

The acquisition supports the company’s ongoing development roadmap for its

proprietary PowiGaNT technology, which is featured in many of the company’s

product families including InnoSwitchT ICs, HiperPFST-5

power-factor-correction ICs and the recently launched InnoMuxT-2 family of

single-stage, multiple-output ICs. The company introduced 900- and 1250-volt

versions of PowiGaN technology and products in 2023.

Commented Dr. Radu Barsan, Power Integrations’ vice president of technology:

“Power Integrations has been at the forefront of GaN development and

commercialization since we began shipping products with PowiGaN technology

in 2018. We are executing on an ambitious roadmap that includes driving

toward cost parity with silicon MOSFETs and expanding the voltage and power

capabilities of PowiGaN. Our goal is to commercialize a cost-effective

high-current and high-voltage GaN technology to support higher-power

applications currently served by silicon carbide (SiC), at a much lower cost

and higher performance enabled by the fundamental material advantages of GaN

over SiC. The experience of the Odyssey team in high-current vertical GaN

will augment and accelerate these efforts, and we are delighted to add them

to our team.”

Added Dr. Richard Brown, Odyssey co-founder and CEO: “The Odyssey team and I

are excited to join Power Integrations in accelerating their GaN technology

roadmap. As the first company to commercialize high-voltage GaN, Power

Integrations continues to lead the industry in driving the technology

forward in terms of cost, voltage and current, as well as the design of

system-level products that take full advantage of the capabilities of GaN.”

