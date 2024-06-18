ENNOVI Introduces a New Flexible Circuit Production Process for Low Voltage Connectivity in EV Battery Cell Contacting Systems

ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces a more advanced and sustainable way of producing flexible circuits for low voltage signals in electric vehicle (EV) battery cell contacting systems. While flexible printed circuits (FPC) are often employed in these systems, they are the most expensive component in the current collector assembly. ENNOVI’s flexible die-cut circuit (FDC) technology offers a more cost-effective and sustainable solution, with fewer manufacturing procedures and faster continuous reel-to-reel production.

Generally, FPCs are manufactured using a multi-stage, batch photolithography process to etch copper traces for the flexible circuit. This production process uses corrosive chemicals that dissolve the unwanted copper. In addition, it takes a lot of time and energy to extract the waste copper from the chemicals, making it challenging to effectively recycle. The die-cutting process allows for instant recycling of the copper, making it a more substance preference to chemical etching.

Compared with FPCs, which have a size limitation of 600x600mm, FDCs boast no length restrictions as they are manufactured reel-to-reel. Under certain design considerations, the FDC provides similar performance characteristics to FPCs. These results were confirmed through rigorous in-house dimension, thermal shock, trace resistance, temperature rise, insulation resistance and high voltage testing.

“Adopting the FDC capability for flexible circuits aligns with our vision to think outside the box in creating a sustainable battery value chain for EVs,” explains,” explains Gustavo Cibrian, at ENNOVI. “Our efforts enable ENNOVI to offer battery manufacturers a CCA design solution that balances their imperatives in terms of cost, time and performance. Allowing them to design to cost.”

