Quectel Commercial Telematics WP: Boosting safety, productivity and cost-efficiency

Commercial telematics integrates connectivity with information technologies to enhance asset visibility, vehicle lifecycle management, and road safety.

It enables fleet managers and vehicle or asset owners to track and monitor the status of their vehicles, significantly improving efficiency through predictive analytics, remote assistance, and route optimization.

This technology is crucial for logistics and other organizations, facilitating informed decisions that save money, reduce emissions, and enhance operational efficiency.

By combining vehicle and logistics systems with GPS and mobile connectivity, user organizations can generate a comprehensive view of an asset’s location, health, and performance.

This data-driven insight allows for better route optimization and maintenance scheduling.

Commercial telematics now provide more than just location tracking, incorporating data such as vibration, speed, and temperature, alongside vehicle insights like fuel consumption, engine use hours, and driver behavior. These systems help enterprises optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and save costs.

Advancements in network performance through high-end 4G and 5G technologies are adding video telematics to the range of capabilities.

Telematics is further supported by AI, predictive analytics, and increased automation.

The rich information and insights handled by telematics will contribute to assisted driving and operation of vehicles and assets.

Clear ROI demonstrated

The value of commercial telematics manifests in various forms, with clear financial returns from route optimization, operator wages, and minimized downtime.

Additionally, savings in CO 2 emissions and maintenance contribute to organizations’ ESG and regulatory responsibilities, improving overall efficiency.

According to ABI Research, the global commercial telematics market is projected to exceed US$84 billion by 2032.

Key adopters include local delivery, government, and construction organizations, with significant growth rates projected between 2023 and 2032.

ABI Research also predicts substantial growth in the number of commercial telematics connections, especially in the non-trucking sector, which is expected to surpass 150 million connections by 2030.

Telematics keeps on trucking

Telematics solutions provide transparency, enabling drivers and fleet managers to monitor critical infractions, increase accountability, and promote safer driving habits.

These solutions also help reduce costs through preventive maintenance and fuel consumption tracking, improving vehicle lifecycle performance and lowering insurance costs.

Fleet expenses primarily revolve around driver wages and fuel costs, with telematics offering significant savings in these areas.

Telematics can increase productivity by 10-15%, reduce overtime by 10-15%, and save about 20-25% on fuel expenses.

It can also shave 20-30 minutes off daily driving time, making these benefits compelling for truck fleet operators.

The number of active fleet management systems in commercial vehicle fleets in North America is expected to grow significantly, with a similar trend observed in Latin America and Europe.

Go further than fleet management

Commercial telematics extends beyond truck fleets, with increasing adoption in other moving assets, vehicles, and equipment.

Construction equipment, fuel tankers, and leased machines like excavators benefit significantly from telematics. Knowing asset locations, usage hours, and maintenance needs are essential data points for commercial equipment fleet operators.

Telematics can help create accurate bills, plan predictive maintenance, and track stolen equipment.

Remote control of vehicle functions is another advantage, allowing owners to disable unpaid or incorrectly used equipment.

The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems is projected to grow from 6.2 million units in 2022 to 11 million units in 2027.

The active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems is also expected to grow significantly across various sectors.

Into the next phase of commercial telematics

The near-ubiquitous availability of 4G and the ongoing deployment of 5G along major highways are opening up low-latency connectivity for real-time video communications.

Video telematics vendors are advancing capabilities such as gesture and object recognition, 360° views, and live streaming for up to eight cameras.

Edge computing and more powerful connectivity are driving increased demand to capture and analyze data in real time.

Video telematics adoption is projected to grow, with significant revenue expected by 2030.

The North American and European markets are forecast to see substantial growth in the installed base of active video telematics systems by 2028.

A world of expanded connectivity options

As 2G and 3G networks retire, commercial telematics will increasingly rely on 4G and 5G cellular connectivity for data communications.

Next-generation telematics hardware includes telematics gateways, cameras, embedded vehicle systems, and retrofitted options.

These devices need high-capacity, low-latency wireless connectivity, varying degrees of edge intelligence, and robustness to handle extensive use.

Security is a crucial concern, with no room for weaknesses due to the potential dangers of hacked telematics systems.

Ensuring robust security measures is essential to protect workers, the general population, and operational sites.

How Quectel helps

Quectel offers a comprehensive range of modules and antennas that address the 4G and 5G requirements of commercial telematics.

Its IoT modules are notably secure, with independent third-party cybersecurity firm Finite State confirming high security scores for modules shipped to the US.

This enhanced security position ensures that Quectel’s modules are well-protected against evolving cyber threats.

Quectel supports customers with original design manufacturer (ODM), testing, and certification services, simplifying and accelerating the route from concept initiation to global market launch.

Its extensive experience and large R&D resources are critical assets for ensuring successful deployments.

Conclusion

Commercial telematics has evolved from basic M2M use cases to comprehensive solutions that integrate multiple data sources to enable safer, faster, and less polluting journeys.

Richer data, including video, is increasingly adopted to enhance driver safety and maximize machine uptime.

The focus is now on utilizing edge intelligence and high-speed wireless networks, such as 5G, to blend data into useful insights and enable actionable decisions.

In-vehicle embedded systems continue to provide valuable data, but additional sources like smart highways and cities will contribute to the commercial telematics experience.

The connection and computing power are central to transforming data into actionable insights, driving the future of commercial telematics.

