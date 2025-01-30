GlobalLogic Pioneering Software-Defined Vehicles, AI Innovation, and Sustainable Solutions for the Future of Automotive Mobility

The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift as traditional OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) evolve into technology-driven organizations.

At the forefront of this transformation is GlobalLogic, a leader in digital engineering services and a key enabler for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

GlobalLogic’s role extends beyond software development. It sees itself as a catalyst for innovation in connected mobility, predictive maintenance, and sustainable practices. By integrating advanced technologies such as AI-driven predictive maintenance and battery circularity solutions, GlobalLogic is driving both operational efficiency and sustainability across the automotive value chain.

Challenges include legacy platform modernization management and toolchain harmonization. GlobalLogic addresses these through a comprehensive SDV Cloud framework and strong partnerships. This blend of design, strategy, data, and engineering is helping OEMs to transition to software-defined architectures and paving the way for a smarter, more sustainable future in mobility, according to the company.

A significant milestone in this journey is GlobalLogic’s recent achievement of the AWS Automotive Services Competency. This recognition underscores the company’s expertise in SDV infrastructure and cloud-based solutions, enabling OEMs to deliver innovative features and seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Automotive Industries (AI) had the opportunity to interview Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President and General Manager of GlobalLogic’s Mobility and Industrial business unit.

AI: Please elaborate on how GlobalLogic is helping OEMs transform into technology companies, particularly in the realm of software-defined vehicles.

Krishna: GlobalLogic has been deeply involved in helping OEMs transition into technology-driven organizations by leveraging our years of expertise in working with tech companies, in-vehicle software, and connected car platforms.

To list the ways in which we support OEMs:

We innovate both in-vehicle and around-the-vehicle platforms, enabling OEMs to deliver smarter, safer, and more connected experiences

Our solutions enable OEMs to offer digital services throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle, creating additional revenue streams

On the in-vehicle side, we focus on enabling software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms for our clients

We are also integrating OEM and dealer data to eliminate silos and enable true Customer 360 engagement

Additionally, our AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions anticipate part failures and provide guided repair instructions, reducing downtime and boosting customer loyalty

We’re advancing sustainable practices by integrating battery circularity solutions, helping vehicle manufacturers adopt eco-friendly approaches

Through collaborations with automakers, parts suppliers, hyperscalers, and semiconductor companies, we’re driving a smarter, more sustainable mobility ecosystem.

AI: How does GlobalLogic’s recent AWS Automotive Services Competency achievement enhance its ability to deliver specialized solutions for SDVs and connected mobility?

Krishna: Achieving the AWS Automotive Services Competency is a significant milestone. It places us among a select group of global partners, particularly those specializing in SDV infrastructure.

This recognition highlights our expertise in SDVs and advanced automotive solutions, showcasing our ability to enable software-defined vehicle architectures

We’re helping OEMs deliver innovative features and continuous software updates

Our focus on partnerships with hyperscalers and tool providers allows us to offer a cloud-based virtual workbench, enabling scaled agile development tailored to the automotive world.

AI: Please share a case study that illustrates how GlobalLogic’s AI-powered solutions have delivered measurable benefits for automotive clients, such as cost reductions or enhanced data privacy.

Krishna: Certainly. Here are a few examples:

For a leading technology provider in fleet management, we developed a solution that reduces driver distractions and cuts claims costs up to 80%. It uses computer vision-based video analytics to provide warning signals and enables the company to take corrective actions.

For a European client, we utilized our GenAI platform to significantly reduce software debugging time – by up to 50%, through the use of large language models (LLMs).

We have also supported a leading maps provider with a generative AI-powered vehicle guidance assistant. This solution leverages multiple LLMs to deliver natural language-powered, location-aware guidance.

AI: What role does GlobalLogic play in enabling advanced functionalities and over-the-air (OTA) updates for software-defined vehicles?

Krishna: We design and implement SDV architectures that facilitate seamless OTA updates.

For a leading luxury car OEM, we’ve enabled OTA solutions that manage both in-vehicle updates and backend campaign management

Drawing from our experience with software product companies, we help automotive companies establish scaled agile engineering organizations to deliver SDV platforms efficiently.

AI: How is GlobalLogic contributing to the development of sustainable transportation solutions through its work on electric vehicle propulsion systems?

Krishna: Sustainability is a key focus for us.

We’re working with our parent organization, Hitachi, to enable a battery circularity solution that helps OEMs monitor battery health and explore second-life applications

For fleet sustainability, we’ve developed a managed charging service that monitors availability and recommends optimal charging times, delivering cost-effective solutions.

AI: Please tell us how GlobalLogic collaborates with OEMs to create personalized and seamless in-car experiences.

Krishna: Personalization is at the heart of our efforts.

We’ve worked with a leading maps provider to create a generative AI-powered vehicle guidance assistant for a tailored in-car experience

For a luxury EV OEM, we developed a “Navigation-as-a-Service” platform that combines embedded navigation with flexible subscription plans, enhancing user comfort and convenience.

AI: As a leader recognized by the ISG Provider Lens Generative AI Services Report 2024, how is GlobalLogic leveraging AI to drive innovation in the automotive sector?

Krishna: AI has been central to our innovation for over a decade.

Our “Platform-of-Platforms” architecture unifies enterprise-grade AI solutions, enabling OEMs to adopt AI innovations consistently and cost-effectively

With nearly 10,000 AI Data engineers and experts and a portfolio of over 500 AI projects, we accelerate product development while ensuring responsible AI adoption

Our AI-Powered Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) improves productivity in the automotive software lifecycle by 20-30%, addressing areas like requirements management, debugging, and testing.

AI: What are the biggest challenges OEMs face in transitioning to software-defined architectures, and how does GlobalLogic address these challenges?

Krishna: Transitioning to software-defined architectures comes with challenges like managing legacy platforms, defining core vs. non-core functions, and harmonizing development toolchains.

We help OEMs centralize product teams to reduce platform variants and complexity

Our extensive software expertise guides OEMs in distinguishing core and non-core tasks

Our SDV Cloud framework provides a unified infrastructure for software integration, enabling early and frequent testing to ensure reliability.

Automotive Industries: How does GlobalLogic’s partnership with AWS and other major technology providers position it as a key player in shaping the future of the automotive ecosystem?

Krishna: Partnerships are integral to our strategy.

With AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, we drive integrated cloud and data solutions

We leverage our parent Hitachi’s partnership with NVIDIA for edge AI solutions

Collaborations with mapping companies enhance navigation experiences, while partnerships with OTA providers ensure continuous feature delivery

For customer engagement, we work with Salesforce and Adobe to create next-generation platforms that boost loyalty and revenue opportunities.

