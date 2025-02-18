Bangkok International Motor Show 2025 – The Talk of Sensuous Automotive

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show celebrates the philosophy of design in the automotive world which communicates emotions, feelings of power, desire, and inspiration. is Scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 6, 2025, the theme is “The Talk of Sensuous Automotive”.

“The communication from cars allows people to feel not just the act of driving, but the emotional connection between the driver and the vehicle,” say the organizers. “It speaks the language of automobiles that reflects ideas, creativity, and development, providing a valuable experience that fulfills emotional aesthetics. It communicates and creates the driving force of the future”.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Peeraphong Eamlumnow, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) how the event has evolved to reflect the new demands of the automotive industry.

Eamlumnow: Over the past 45 years we have continuously developed the format of the event to align with current technologies. The transformations in the motor show aim to meet new demands by highlighting vehicles that prioritize safety and innovation. By integrating digital technology, internet connectivity, and virtual experiences, we provide visitors with a more modern and engaging way to interact with the automotive displays.

On top of that, we are among the pioneering the inclusion of a dedicated area for purchase negotiations within the event, complementing the display of each brand’s automotive technologies.

Importantly, we have collaborated with top financial institutions to provide financial services to customers who choose to purchase vehicles during the event.

AI: What are the key highlights or standout features that visitors should not miss this year?

Eamlumnow: Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest automotive technologies from various car manufacturers available in the country. Additionally, there will be numerous activities and a wide selection of automotive accessories for attendees to explore and purchase.

AI: How do you balance presenting traditional cars with new technologies like electric vehicles or self-driving cars?

Eamlumnow: Achieving a balanced presentation between traditional vehicles and new technologies such as electric and autonomous cars requires careful management in multiple areas. These include the allocation of display spaces, clear storytelling, test-driving activities, and the integration of innovations.

This approach ensures that visitors experience a diverse range of options and gain a clear understanding of the development trends within the automotive industry.

AI: What do you do to attract international brands to join the event?

Eamlumnow: Most of the participants are brands that have manufacturing bases in the country. New brands that join the event usually see the potential of the Thai market and are preparing to invest here. They attend the event to gather information and plan to bring their products to sell in Thailand.

Thus, attracting international brands to participate in BIMS by creating valuable business opportunities, facilitating participation, and promoting the event internationally to highlight its value and significance. Furthermore, we organize activities that provide brands with engaging experiences and opportunities to expand into new regional markets.

AI: Is there support for startups or smaller brands in Thailand’s automotive industry to showcase their work?

Eamlumnow: Organizing a motor show is not solely about automobile companies showcasing their vehicles. It encompasses the entire supply chain involved in the event. This includes construction contractors for the exhibition space, lighting and sound system providers, presenters (“pretty” in Thailand), venue management and cleaning personnel, stage production teams, as well as local vendors operating around the exhibition venue.

Each edition of our motor show significantly stimulates spending and generates income for individuals involved in various aspects of the event. This impact extends beyond the event itself, as more than one million attendees per year contribute to additional economic activity.

The revenue generated flows into the economy during the event period and continues to drive Thailand’s economic system, creating lasting positive effects.

AI: How do you gather feedback from visitors, and how is it utilized to develop and enhance future events?

Eamlumnow: Certainly, each time the event is organized, the organizers collect feedback from both participants and visitors to continuously improve the event. This includes aspects such as space management, including exhibition and service areas, among others. At the same time, efforts are made to address the needs of attendees, ensuring they can experience the event in a convenient and safe manner.

Nowadays, many motor shows are adopting mobile applications or digital platforms that allow for the collection of visitor feedback in a more convenient and efficient manner. Attendees can rate or provide comments on various experiences by using app features, such as voting for their preferred displays or completing a brief survey to assess the event.

The use of the application also enables event organizers to collect data in real-time and analyze results efficiently, providing valuable insights for adjusting strategies for future events.

Furthermore, collecting feedback from visitors at the motor show is essential for the development and improvement of future events. Utilizing various methods such as surveys, interviews, social media, and technology allows for data collection across multiple channels. This information enables event organizers to enhance various aspects of the event and better respond to the ne

eds of attendees in the future.

AI: What impact does the Motor Show have on the automotive industry within the ASEAN region?

Eamlumnow: Thailand’s automotive industry is the third largest in the ASEAN region, and the country serves as the automotive production hub for the region.

The “Bangkok International Motor Show” is a global automotive exhibition in ASEAN, thus significantly influencing the automotive industry across the region, including in terms of economic impact and investment across all dimensions.

The motor show is not only an event for showcasing new products but also serves as a vital tool for driving the growth of the automotive industry. It stimulates investment, creates market opportunities, and promotes new technologies, all of which are essential factors for the sustainable development of the automotive industry in the region in the future.

AI: How does this event support the idea of sustainability in the automotive industry?

Eamlumnow: BIMS is one of the automotive events recognized as a hub for cutting-edge vehicle innovations and driving technologies. Leading automotive manufacturers participate to showcase new vehicle models and technologies aimed at developing a sustainable and clean future.

This event not only showcases new vehicles but also features technologies and solutions that focus on reducing emissions and utilizing clean energy in automotive design.

It also plays a role in raising awareness and encouraging both manufacturers and consumers to recognize the importance of developing a sustainable industry. Whether through seminars, presentations, or discussions with industry experts, it helps promote a shift towards sustainable thinking at the societal level.

AI: Have you identified consumer preferences and trends that are becoming popular?

Eamlumnow: From previous motor shows, the prevailing trends in the automotive industry include electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technology, sustainability, connectivity, and designs that prioritize comfort and innovation.

Consumers have shown increasing interest and are expected to adopt these technologies more in the future. Additionally, there is growth in electric commercial vehicles and the use of sustainable materials that address environmental concerns and promote energy efficiency.

AI: What’s the biggest challenge in organizing such a big event?

Eamlumnow: Organizing BIMS presents various challenges that must be tackled to ensure the event’s success. These challenges include internal event management, attracting visitors, and responding to rapidly evolving technologies.

As a result, the organizers must be able to adapt to the rapid pace of technological changes and showcase vehicles and technologies that not only align with current consumer needs but also anticipate the future direction of the automotive industry.

AI: How do you manage transportation and coordination between exhibitors and visitors?

Eamlumnow: Transportation management and coordination between exhibitors and attendees at the motor show are vital components that require meticulous attention and thorough planning to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and efficiently.

This is particularly true for vehicles with complex technologies which require more delicate handling. The logistics team oversees the transportation and unloading process with professionalism to ensure no damage occurs during transit.

Additionally, the organizers provide shuttle bus services to make it more convenient for visitors, as well as parking spaces for those who come by private car. This is important to ensure convenience and safety when parking.

AI: How do you use social media or online platforms to get more people to know about the event?

Eamlumnow: The use of social media and online platforms is crucial for promoting the motor show, as it helps attract visitors and raise awareness of the event. These platforms allow for quick and efficient access to target audiences.

We employ content marketing strategies, creating engaging videos, posting visually appealing images and graphics of the new vehicles to be showcased, as well as writing articles for media publicity.