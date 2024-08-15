New Salesforce Connected Vehicle App Helps Automakers Quickly Build and Deliver Connected Car Features and Services

Salesforce launched Connected Vehicle, a new Automotive Cloud application
that gives automakers a faster and easier way to build and deliver safer,
more personalized driver experiences. With a single console and
ready-to-use set of industry-specific and low code/no code development
tools, this new application helps automakers roll out new services and
features to drivers faster with new bidirectional, over-the-air (OTA)
capabilities enabling data sharing and software updates between the cloud
and vehicle over a wireless or cellular network.
Generally available today, Connected Vehicle also lets automakers access and
integrate all of their vehicle, IoT, driver, and retail data – from any
source – to personalize driver experiences, in-car offers, and safety
upgrades in near real time.
Why it matters: Connected cars will make up 95% of all vehicles on the road
by the end of the decade, and the advanced, tech-driven features they
provide will be increasingly important to consumers. In fact, a recent
Salesforce survey found that drivers consider connected services to be
almost as important as a car’s brand.
“The car of the future will be as personalized and adaptable to the driver
as our phones are today,” said Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing and
Automotive at Salesforce. “Connected Vehicle will accelerate this evolution
by enabling automakers to immediately provide drivers with a branded
experience that is customized to what they need and desire, when they want
it most. And they can do it all without costly, time-consuming custom
engineering.”
Jumpstarting the future of driving: Connected Vehicle helps automakers
deliver customized driver experiences while reducing the time and effort in
building them with a single console and ready-to-go features that help:
● Monitor vehicle health and performance: Vehicle Status Monitoring
makes it easy for service teams to keep an eye on key performance data, like
vehicle and engine condition and fuel status, so they can proactively alert
drivers of potential issues and automatically add tasks to their next
service appointment.
● Trigger remote actions: Remote Vehicle Actions enables service
representatives to remotely control vehicle features, like door locks and
temperature controls, during a car service appointment or roadside event,
helping drivers get back on the road faster.
● Act on telematics data in real time: Actionable Telematics Framework
helps automakers ingest, monitor, and act on comprehensive telematics data –
like speed, fuel, and battery consumption – to proactively alert drivers
about critical safety or service problems when it matters most.
● Display critical vehicle information: Vehicle Data Visualization
acts like a digital twin, providing a complete picture of all a vehicle’s
connected parts, features, and services so sales, service, and retail
representatives can make faster, more informed decisions to delight or
protect their drivers.
● Enable branded offers: With capabilities available via add-on from
Marketing Cloud, automakers can provide personalized in-car offers for
things such as personalized driver services and entertainment apps, upgraded
traffic alerts, route planning, or a trial of a new lane departure assist
feature based on data like navigation history, household information, and
unused vehicle features.
● Power in-vehicle purchasing: With capabilities available via add-on
from Commerce Cloud and Revenue Cloud, automakers can enable drivers to pay
for things like parking, tolls, and subscriptions right from their onboard
infotainment systems.
Beneath the hood: Connected Vehicle is built on Automotive Cloud, which is
powered by the Einstein 1 Platform, so automakers can use their connected
vehicle, driver, and IoT data to power enhanced driving experiences for
customers and deliver trusted AI that surfaces key summaries and insights in
the flow of work for customer-facing teams. New features enable automakers
to:
● Bring together all of their data: Data Cloud for Automotive unifies
structured and unstructured data from different sources – such as telematics
systems, Automotive Cloud’s Driver Console, and vehicle charging networks –
into a common model. This makes it easy to monitor, analyze, and understand
vehicle performance and driver experience over time to proactively respond
to their needs and improve satisfaction
● Get up to speed on a vehicle’s health: Connected Vehicle Summary
uses AI to generate snapshots of vehicle health along with recommendations
for resolving potential issues and maximizing performance. Alongside this
information, agents can choose from automatically recommended actions like
creating a work order for a vehicle inspection or identifying an opportunity
for a possible accessory upgrade.
● Generate overviews of driver history: Interaction Summary generates
a succinct summary of previous customer engagement for sales and service
representatives, including recent meetings and interactions with the
customer. Warranty Summary generates an overview of relevant warranty
information like open service cases, work orders related to the vehicle, and
warranty coverage details with the click of a button
Bring your own data: Salesforce is working with industry leaders like Amazon
Web Services (AWS) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to ensure automakers have
the flexibility to integrate all of their data from any source. For example,
Connected Vehicle launches with data integrations from:
● AWS: With AWS IoT FleetWise, automakers will be able to easily
integrate vehicle and fleet data that streamlines connected car experiences
while removing complex manual integrations.
● Qualcomm Technologies: With With Snapdragon(r) Car-to-Cloud,
Qualcomm Technologies’ connected services platform for its Snapdragon(r)
Digital Chassis(tm), automakers can bring comprehensive telematics,
connectivity, driver and vehicle analytics data into Connected Vehicle to
power driver alerts, personalized offers and experiences, predictive
maintenance notifications, and on-demand vehicle and feature upgrades.
The customer perspective: Sony Honda Mobility is a leader in mobility who
will be using Salesforce to provide personalized customer experiences at
every touchpoint.
“Sony Honda Mobility will be releasing our first electric vehicle brand,
AFEELA, in the U.S. in 2025, with deliveries expected to begin the following
year. Salesforce technology including Automotive Cloud and Data Cloud will
help us deepen our relationship with our customers. New innovations like
Connected Vehicle are purpose-built for the future of automotive and will
help provide more intuitive, adaptable and personalized experiences.” –
Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO, Sony Honda
Mobility Inc.
The ecosystem perspective: Qualcomm Technologies is a leader in intelligent
computing who is working with Salesforce to help automakers supercharge
connected car experiences.
“Through our strategic relationship with Salesforce and the introduction of
Connected Vehicle we are excited to see our Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud
connected services platform help empower automakers to deliver the next
generation of personalization and AI-driven connected car experiences.
Together we will support the transformation of fleets into flexible,
adaptable, software-defined vehicles, setting a new benchmark in automotive
innovation.” – Nimish Shrivastava, Sr. Director of Product Management,
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Learn more:
● Learn more about Salesforce Automotive Cloud here
● See how Sony Honda Mobility is using Automotive Cloud to supercharge
customer experiences here
● Hear how Salesforce will power the future of software-defined
vehicles from Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing & Automotive at
Salesforce, here
● Learn more about how Automotive Cloud is enhancing connected vehicle
and customer experiences with AI and automation here
Availability:
● Connected Vehicle is generally available today
● Connected Vehicle Summary, Interaction Summary, Warranty Summary,
and Sales Agreement will be generally available this fall
● The first instance of Remote Actions functionality is planned for
release this fall with more functionality to be added in 2025
Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently
available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make
their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
Pricing:
● Access to Vehicle Status Monitoring, Remote Vehicle Actions,
Actionable Telematics Framework, Vehicle Data Visualization is available
with the purchase of Connected Vehicle and Automotive Cloud Enterprise or
Unlimited Editions
● Access to Data Cloud for Automotive and Einstein AI can be purchased
individually, and is also included with Automotive Cloud Einstein 1 Sales or
Service Editions. Automotive Cloud Einstein 1 Sales or Service Editions are
new offerings that bring together Automotive Cloud, Data Cloud for
Automotive, Einstein AI, Experience Cloud for Automotive, Automotive Cloud
Intelligence, Slack, and more
● Access to Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud is available by
purchase of these products
