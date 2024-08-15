New Salesforce Connected Vehicle App Helps Automakers Quickly Build and Deliver Connected Car Features and Services

Salesforce launched Connected Vehicle, a new Automotive Cloud application

that gives automakers a faster and easier way to build and deliver safer,

more personalized driver experiences. With a single console and

ready-to-use set of industry-specific and low code/no code development

tools, this new application helps automakers roll out new services and

features to drivers faster with new bidirectional, over-the-air (OTA)

capabilities enabling data sharing and software updates between the cloud

and vehicle over a wireless or cellular network.

Generally available today, Connected Vehicle also lets automakers access and

integrate all of their vehicle, IoT, driver, and retail data – from any

source – to personalize driver experiences, in-car offers, and safety

upgrades in near real time.

Why it matters: Connected cars will make up 95% of all vehicles on the road

by the end of the decade, and the advanced, tech-driven features they

provide will be increasingly important to consumers. In fact, a recent

Salesforce survey found that drivers consider connected services to be

almost as important as a car’s brand.

“The car of the future will be as personalized and adaptable to the driver

as our phones are today,” said Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing and

Automotive at Salesforce. “Connected Vehicle will accelerate this evolution

by enabling automakers to immediately provide drivers with a branded

experience that is customized to what they need and desire, when they want

it most. And they can do it all without costly, time-consuming custom

engineering.”

Jumpstarting the future of driving: Connected Vehicle helps automakers

deliver customized driver experiences while reducing the time and effort in

building them with a single console and ready-to-go features that help:

● Monitor vehicle health and performance: Vehicle Status Monitoring

makes it easy for service teams to keep an eye on key performance data, like

vehicle and engine condition and fuel status, so they can proactively alert

drivers of potential issues and automatically add tasks to their next

service appointment.

● Trigger remote actions: Remote Vehicle Actions enables service

representatives to remotely control vehicle features, like door locks and

temperature controls, during a car service appointment or roadside event,

helping drivers get back on the road faster.

● Act on telematics data in real time: Actionable Telematics Framework

helps automakers ingest, monitor, and act on comprehensive telematics data –

like speed, fuel, and battery consumption – to proactively alert drivers

about critical safety or service problems when it matters most.

● Display critical vehicle information: Vehicle Data Visualization

acts like a digital twin, providing a complete picture of all a vehicle’s

connected parts, features, and services so sales, service, and retail

representatives can make faster, more informed decisions to delight or

protect their drivers.

● Enable branded offers: With capabilities available via add-on from

Marketing Cloud, automakers can provide personalized in-car offers for

things such as personalized driver services and entertainment apps, upgraded

traffic alerts, route planning, or a trial of a new lane departure assist

feature based on data like navigation history, household information, and

unused vehicle features.

● Power in-vehicle purchasing: With capabilities available via add-on

from Commerce Cloud and Revenue Cloud, automakers can enable drivers to pay

for things like parking, tolls, and subscriptions right from their onboard

infotainment systems.

Beneath the hood: Connected Vehicle is built on Automotive Cloud, which is

powered by the Einstein 1 Platform, so automakers can use their connected

vehicle, driver, and IoT data to power enhanced driving experiences for

customers and deliver trusted AI that surfaces key summaries and insights in

the flow of work for customer-facing teams. New features enable automakers

to:

● Bring together all of their data: Data Cloud for Automotive unifies

structured and unstructured data from different sources – such as telematics

systems, Automotive Cloud’s Driver Console, and vehicle charging networks –

into a common model. This makes it easy to monitor, analyze, and understand

vehicle performance and driver experience over time to proactively respond

to their needs and improve satisfaction

● Get up to speed on a vehicle’s health: Connected Vehicle Summary

uses AI to generate snapshots of vehicle health along with recommendations

for resolving potential issues and maximizing performance. Alongside this

information, agents can choose from automatically recommended actions like

creating a work order for a vehicle inspection or identifying an opportunity

for a possible accessory upgrade.

● Generate overviews of driver history: Interaction Summary generates

a succinct summary of previous customer engagement for sales and service

representatives, including recent meetings and interactions with the

customer. Warranty Summary generates an overview of relevant warranty

information like open service cases, work orders related to the vehicle, and

warranty coverage details with the click of a button

Bring your own data: Salesforce is working with industry leaders like Amazon

Web Services (AWS) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to ensure automakers have

the flexibility to integrate all of their data from any source. For example,

Connected Vehicle launches with data integrations from:

● AWS: With AWS IoT FleetWise, automakers will be able to easily

integrate vehicle and fleet data that streamlines connected car experiences

while removing complex manual integrations.

● Qualcomm Technologies: With With Snapdragon(r) Car-to-Cloud,

Qualcomm Technologies’ connected services platform for its Snapdragon(r)

Digital Chassis(tm), automakers can bring comprehensive telematics,

connectivity, driver and vehicle analytics data into Connected Vehicle to

power driver alerts, personalized offers and experiences, predictive

maintenance notifications, and on-demand vehicle and feature upgrades.

The customer perspective: Sony Honda Mobility is a leader in mobility who

will be using Salesforce to provide personalized customer experiences at

every touchpoint.

“Sony Honda Mobility will be releasing our first electric vehicle brand,

AFEELA, in the U.S. in 2025, with deliveries expected to begin the following

year. Salesforce technology including Automotive Cloud and Data Cloud will

help us deepen our relationship with our customers. New innovations like

Connected Vehicle are purpose-built for the future of automotive and will

help provide more intuitive, adaptable and personalized experiences.” –

Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO, Sony Honda

Mobility Inc.

The ecosystem perspective: Qualcomm Technologies is a leader in intelligent

computing who is working with Salesforce to help automakers supercharge

connected car experiences.

“Through our strategic relationship with Salesforce and the introduction of

Connected Vehicle we are excited to see our Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud

connected services platform help empower automakers to deliver the next

generation of personalization and AI-driven connected car experiences.

Together we will support the transformation of fleets into flexible,

adaptable, software-defined vehicles, setting a new benchmark in automotive

innovation.” – Nimish Shrivastava, Sr. Director of Product Management,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Learn more:

● Learn more about Salesforce Automotive Cloud here

● See how Sony Honda Mobility is using Automotive Cloud to supercharge

customer experiences here

● Hear how Salesforce will power the future of software-defined

vehicles from Achyut Jajoo, SVP & GM of Manufacturing & Automotive at

Salesforce, here

● Learn more about how Automotive Cloud is enhancing connected vehicle

and customer experiences with AI and automation here

Availability:

● Connected Vehicle is generally available today

● Connected Vehicle Summary, Interaction Summary, Warranty Summary,

and Sales Agreement will be generally available this fall

● The first instance of Remote Actions functionality is planned for

release this fall with more functionality to be added in 2025

Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently

available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make

their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Pricing:

● Access to Vehicle Status Monitoring, Remote Vehicle Actions,

Actionable Telematics Framework, Vehicle Data Visualization is available

with the purchase of Connected Vehicle and Automotive Cloud Enterprise or

Unlimited Editions

● Access to Data Cloud for Automotive and Einstein AI can be purchased

individually, and is also included with Automotive Cloud Einstein 1 Sales or

Service Editions. Automotive Cloud Einstein 1 Sales or Service Editions are

new offerings that bring together Automotive Cloud, Data Cloud for

Automotive, Einstein AI, Experience Cloud for Automotive, Automotive Cloud

Intelligence, Slack, and more

● Access to Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud is available by

purchase of these products