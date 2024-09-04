Follow These 4 Tips to Avoid Car Accidents in Encino

Image source

Car accidents are a big issue in places like Encino, an area of Los Angeles known for its heavy traffic. In 2022, there were 346 crashes in Encino that resulted in injury or death.

Though the population is quite small, these car accident statistics show that Encino registers a high number of car accidents each year.

Given this shocking data about this region, it is vital to take certain precautions aimed at minimizing chances of getting involved in any form of accident while driving. Here are some of them.

1. Drive Defensively on Busy Roads

Busy roads such as US-101 and I-405 in Encino and around it experience a high number of traffic accidents. The 101 freeway had the most cases of accidents in the area in 2022, closely followed by I-405.

Due to heavy traffic, you need to drive defensively so as not to involve yourself in a collision. Always be aware of your environment, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and be prepared for immediate changes in driving conditions.

2. Be Extra Careful During Peak Hours

There are reports that say that Encino sees a hike in car accidents between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Some reasons that could contribute to this deviant pattern may include:

Continued heavy traffic flows on the 101 and 405 freeways

Poor visibility at night

Tired drivers who are returning home from work

Drivers operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Avoid driving during such hours if possible, or exercise extra caution while driving through them if you must.

3. Stay Sober and Alert

Intoxicated driving is a leading factor behind car crashes in Encino. Since California decriminalized recreational weed, there has been an active concern about the effects of marijuana on driving.

Other causes, such as speeding and breaking traffic laws, are often made worse by drivers who’re under the influence of alcohol. Avoiding drugs and alcohol while driving is extremely important. Make sure you are well rested and not under any influence.

4. Be Cautious at High-Risk Intersections

Some routes and junctions in Encino are known to be quite unsafe. These include

Ventura Boulevard

Burbank Boulevard

White Oak Ave

Victory Boulevard

Sepulveda Boulevard

In 2022, these sites recorded multiple accidents, contributing to the overall 346 reported cases.

Often, collisions at these intersections happen because people make wrong turns or they speed up or fail to yield to other road users. Take extra care when approaching these intersections and always follow signals. Keep your eyes peeled for any changes and obstructions on the road.

Conclusion

Encino’s car crash statistics signify the necessity for safety measures before getting on the road. Compared to the rest of Los Angeles’ average car crash rate per mile, this neighborhood has almost double that figure, making it a dangerous place for motorists than other cities in Los Angeles County.

By employing defensive driving techniques, avoiding peak traffic times, abstaining from alcohol or abuse of illegal drugs before driving, and being cautious when traversing accident-prone intersections, those figures can hopefully come down.

In the unfortunate event that you’re involved in an accident, it is important to seek legal help. Timely medical and legal intervention will be beneficial for your car accident case. The right car accident lawyer can help you get fair compensation for all your losses, even non-tangible ones like pain and suffering. This legal professional will assist in estimating compensation and tackle insurance adjusters. If fair compensation cannot be reached during out-of-court settlement negotiations, the lawyer will take the case to court and present it before the judge and jury.