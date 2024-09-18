IMPACT LAUNCHED EUROPE’S MOST ADVANCED BATTERY PRODUCTION

Impact Clean Power Technology, Europe’s leading manufacturer of custom battery systems for heavy-duty transport, machinery and large-scale energy storage, has launched Europe’s most modern, highly automated lithium-ion battery production line. The new line will allow the company to increase its generating capacity from 0.6 to 1.2 GWh in 2024, and ultimately to up to 4 GWh. With its launch, IMPACT has completed the investment in its new headquarters, GigafactoryX, which, in addition to production, houses the company’s key functions such as R&D, test laboratory and warehouse.

“At IMPACT, we have spent years perfecting our battery systems for heavy transport, which stand out in the market for their unparalleled energy density and high level of safety. These are complemented by our proprietary BMS, which ensures maximum integration and optimisation of the entire system’s performance, and protects it from the latest threats,” said Ireneusz Kazimierski, CEO of Impact Clean Power Technology. “Thanks to IMPACT’s state-of-the-art production line and increased capacity, we will be able to deliver our advanced solutions to more customers, which will allow us to execute the company’s ambitious growth plans,” added IMPACT’s CEO.

Complete heavy-duty battery system produced every 11 minutes

The new highly automated production line will significantly increase IMPACT’s production capacity, from 2,500 to at least 16,000 lithium-ion batteries per year. This means that a complete battery system dedicated to heavy transport will be made every 11 minutes. The line structure consists of 22 stands and covers an area of 1,375 m². For the first time in the world, it uses the TS7 conveyor system from Bosch Rexroth, which can handle batteries with dimensions of 1.8 m x 0.5 m x 0.5 m and a maximum weight of up to 1 tonne (the average weight of a single battery is around 300 kg.). The flex-type line makes it possible to produce different battery sizes simultaneously and it is scalable.

The full serialisation of the production process guarantees a digital record of every operation, allowing for precise tracking of components and process parameters. Automation includes assembly, batching, bolting, vision inspection and a range of tests, ensuring consistent product quality. The system also allows batteries to be evacuated at any stage of production, offering a very high level of safety. Importantly, the new line meets the requirements for IATF 16949:2016 certification, received by IMPACT in 2024. The document confirms compliance with global automotive industry standards and requires a comprehensive approach to quality, encompassing supply chain management, manufacturing processes and product design.

“With the launch of the new production line at GigafactoryX, we have joined the ranks of lithium-ion battery gigafactories, opening a new chapter in IMPACT’s history,” said Ninoslav Sotirov, Vice President of Impact Clean Power Technology. “This will enable us to fulfil large-scale orders, providing customers with products with exceptional technical parameters, manufactured to the highest standards of modern production,” added Ninoslav Sotirov.

170 million km without a safety incident

IMPACT puts safety first throughout the product life cycle. Up to now, the company has supplied the market with 12,000 battery packs for 4,200 e-buses, which have travelled over 170 million kilometres without a single safety incident. Such an outcome requires excellence at the design, manufacturing and battery monitoring stages. Thanks to the new production line, it will be possible to achieve even higher product quality and therefore greater safety. Once the manufacturing process is complete, the batteries undergo rigorous testing before being dispatched to customers. Thereafter, thanks to telemetry and diagnostics, IMPACT continuously monitors their performance in the field, allowing for ongoing optimisation and ensuring smooth operation and a high level of safety.

The production line was designed and manufactured for IMPACT by teamtechnik.

Impact Clean Power Technology S.A. is a leading European manufacturer of advanced battery systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications (including buses, trucks, rail vehicles, specialised vehicles, and construction machinery) and large-scale energy storage. With almost 20 years of experience in lithium-ion battery technology (NMC, LTO, LFP) and the development of a proprietary battery management system (BMS), the company is known for its products’ high performance and safety. Thus far, it has supplied 12,000 battery packs to more than 4,200 e-buses, which have travelled over 170 million kilometres without any safety incidents. IMPACT’s productive capacity will reach 1.2 GWh in 2024. Production occurs at GigafactoryX, located in Poland, which also houses a research and development centre, a test laboratory and a high-bay warehouse. In 2024, the company obtained IATF 16949:2016 certification, confirming compliance with global automotive industry standards. IMPACT uses a European supply chain and an extensive service network. The company is part of the Grenevia Group, which invests in energy transition sectors and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The strategic investor in Grenevia is TDJ, a family-owned investment company active in equity, venture capital, real estate, finance and education. For more information, visit impactnewenergy.com