New version of Microwave Switch Design Tool from Pickering Interfaces on show at European Microwave Week 2024

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, will showcase its extensive range of RF and microwave switching solutions, including SPDT, transfer, MUX, and matrix switches with bandwidths ranging from DC to 110GHz. These products are available in PXI, LXI, and USB formats. Additionally, the latest version of Pickering’s Microwave Switch Design Tool and new high-channel-count microwave MUX modules will be featured at booth #142C during European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2024, held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from September 24-26, 2024.

European Microwave Week (EuMW) is an annual event, first held in 1998, comprising three co-located conferences: the European Microwave Conference (EuMC), the European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference (EuMIC), and the European Radar Conference (EuRAD). It also includes the European Microwave Exhibition, the largest trade show dedicated to microwaves and RF in Europe. With around 4,000 global visitors, 1,700 conference delegates, and more than 300 international exhibitors, the event offers exhibitors the chance to present RF and microwave products, discuss trends, and network with academics and professionals.

Simon Aylott, Microwave Division Manager at Pickering Interfaces, highlighted the enhanced capabilities of their Microwave Switch Design Tool. This online tool allows users to configure custom PXI and LXI microwave switch products efficiently, providing schematic diagrams and simulations. The tool accelerates the design-to-production process, from block diagram to mechanical layout, and reduces risks by giving immediate visual indications of electrical performance.

Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering, noted that their new high-channel-count microwave MUX modules, built on Radiall mechanical microwave switches, offer bandwidth options from 8GHz to 40GHz and flexible switching configurations such as SP8T, SP10T, or SP12T multiplexers. These modules provide superior RF and microwave switching performance and are the highest channel count microwave multiplexer switches available from any PXI vendor. This helps reduce the number of switches and interconnections needed in high-channel-count microwave applications, resulting in improved signal quality and ease of programming.

Pickering will also showcase other RFIU (RF switching insertion units) solutions at EuMW 2024, including:

– MEMS-based PXI/PXIe RF multiplexers that offer 300x the operational life and 60x the throughput of traditional electromechanical relay products

– A configurable PXI microwave switch platform designed to minimize chassis slot usage while allowing engineers to combine various relay types

– Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for LXI microwave switch and signal routing subsystems, including a demo of a 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix

Pickering Interfaces offers a three-year warranty on its products and guarantees long-term support. Information on pricing, availability, and contact details can be found at www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification. Their offerings include the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. Pickering also provides cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software, and drivers developed by an in-house software team. With operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, Pickering serves a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor.