Donaldson to showcase advanced hydrogen purification and alternative power solutions at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, will have a strong showing at this year’s Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024 taking place in Hamburg, Germany on October 23 and 24.

Donaldson will simultaneously be showcasing its future-focused technologies in industrial gas and alternative power. Industrial gas specialists from the company will be on hand to discuss the considerations when choosing systems for hydrogen purification– from source to application.

New solutions

One of the highlights on the Donaldson stand at the Expo will be the company’s hydrogen dryer, which is being shown at the event for the first time. The unit offers an advanced solution for drying hydrogen gas, removing contaminants such as water vapour and impurities, advancing system performance and efficiency. With the growing importance of hydrogen in sustainable energy and industrial applications, the Donaldson hydrogen dryer helps systems operate at maximum efficiency and reliability.

The hydrogen dryer offers energy-efficient operation without compromising on filtration ability. It’s also a compact system, with a scalable design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from small-scale systems to large industrial operations.

“Donaldson has a long-standing commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the needs of clean energy and industrial applications,” says Sabine Artuso, Product Manager – Special Gases, Donaldson Industrial Gases. “Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe has a key focus on solving the complex challenges of the industrial gas sector, so the hydrogen dryer is an exciting step forward in boosting systems to operate more efficiently and with greater reliability.”

Alongside the hydrogen dryer, Donaldson will also be exhibiting industrial high-pressure housings and filter elements for a wide range of applications.

Powering forward

In addition to its industrial gas solutions, Donaldson will also present a range of alternative power technologies for hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicle applications, plus demonstrate new technologies for alternative fuel-powered internal combustion engines. Donaldson’s latest fuel filtration products are designed to advance the next generation of transport solutions, while helping customers maintain high productivity levels and, in turn, further reduce the sector’s dependence on fossil fuels.

The Donaldson gas filter will also be among the technologies on display at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024.

Donaldson will highlight innovations in diesel-alternative fuel filtration technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and longevity and demonstrate venting solutions that support customers in their environmental commitments and compliance with regulations.

Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe is the premier conference and exhibition exclusively dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge technologies for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Bringing together key players across the entire hydrogen value chain, the event focuses on innovations in low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage, distribution, and applications in both stationary and mobile sectors.

Donaldson water separator.

Aside from featuring its products on its own booth, visitors can also find Donaldson information on the Forze Hydrogen Racing booth , Outside Hall A2/A3. Donaldson equipped the Forze H2FC race car with a cathode air filter and water separator, helping bring to life an exciting vision of the future of motor racing.

To learn more, Donaldson welcomes attendees, media, and industry professionals at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024 to visit the Donaldson booth Hall A3, Stand 3C20 at the Hamburg Messe, Germany, between October 23-24.

For more information about Donaldson’s participation at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024, visit www.donaldson.com