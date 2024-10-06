New Revolutionary SuperBear Powertrain Offers Fleet-Focused Vehicle Design

Leading U.S.-based Tier 1 automotive supplier Neapco Inc. and Elaphe
Propulsion Technologies – enabler of the next generation of electric
vehicles – have collaborated to develop a novel electric powertrain solution
for electric and hybrid vehicles, called SuperBear. By using proprietary
bearing and e-motor technology, the powertrain delivers the highest torque
in the most compact package (150 Nm/L or eq. 4250 Nm/cubic inch). The
solution frees up space typically occupied by drivetrain components, as the
e-motors deliver torque to each wheel individually, completely within the
wheel well. Thus, the vehicle e-powertrain architecture allows vehicles to
be tailored to drivers’ everyday needs without changes to the chassis
platform packaging and suspension setup.
“We are glad to partner with an established and trusted automotive supplier
in the development and manufacturing of the SuperBear powertrain,” said
Gorazd Lampič, Elaphe co-founder and CEO. “Neapco’s extensive experience in
the driveline sector and strong relationships with OEMs mean this
partnership will produce electric drivelines that truly respond to the needs
of customers. Together, we’re moving one step closer towards widespread
adoption of best-in-class powertrain technology.”
While suitable for both Hybrid and EV native platforms, the SuperBear
powertrain has specific benefits for various electric vehicle applications.
With all motor components incorporated into the wheels, the weight of the
vehicle is reduced – extending its range – and enabling the integration of
larger batteries or adding more cargo space. In delivery and transport
vehicles, the compact system also creates previously unattainable
flexibility in the vehicle design for use-case-specific features such as a
low floor for easy cargo loading, higher or lower rooflines, and increased
space for passengers and cargo – drastically improving ergonomics for the
drivers.
The SuperBear system consists of two wheel-hub e-drives, a hydraulic pump,
and an air-cooled oil reservoir with integrated control electronics. The
electrified axle can be fitted as a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive in
vehicles with a standard 16-inch commercial-grade rim, as an original OE
build – enabling a true skateboard design – or as a bolt-on retrofit with
minimal to zero chassis modifications and without any change to the axle
concept. The technology is highly scalable. E.g. for a 3.5-ton light
commercial van the powertrain provides high continuous performance at high
efficiency and a peak power output of up to 75 kilowatts per wheel with a
torque of up to 2550 Newton-meters per wheel. In addition, Neapco’s
proprietary lubricant supported bearings (LSB) reduce friction and absorb
shock – extending the lifespan of the motor and offering enhanced stability
and traction.
“With more than 100 years of experience in providing high-quality,
dependable driveline solutions to the global automotive industry, we look
forward to bringing this knowledge and expertise to the project with Elaphe,
to bring this game-changing technology to the market,” said Jürgen Liermann,
managing director at Neapco Europe. “As the world continues to shift toward
EVs, we are certain the SuperBear system will play a positive role in the
electrification of various vehicles.”
Governments and organizations are increasingly setting fleet electrification
targets – 100% of new vehicles in the U.S. federal government’s fleet
expected to be electric by 2035. The design modifications enabled by the
novel powertrain create the conditions for EVs to reach a new standard of
performance, increasing their practicality for commercial use.
About Elaphe Propulsion Technologies
Founded in 2006, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. is a leading EU-based
developer and manufacturer of in-wheel electric propulsion systems for
electric and hybrid vehicles. The company, based in Europe, provides
customized and OEM-ready in-wheel powertrain solutions for a wide range of
vehicles. The Elaphe in-wheel powertrain platform includes motors, power
electronics and intelligent multiple-motor propulsion control. The company
is developing the ultimate EV platform architecture for the future. Elaphe’s
achievements include the world’s highest-performance and highest-efficiency
vehicle applications to date. Patented and innovative designs for in-wheel
propulsion enable Elaphe products to be tailored for performance and
efficiency to fit most vehicle configurations. Their compact and scalable
design allows for the use of standard brakes and bearings with the in-wheel
propulsion system. The Elaphe distributed drive architecture is the ultimate
propulsion solution, bringing new opportunities to mobility and
transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.in-wheel.com.
About Neapco
Founded in 1921 as the New England Auto Product Corporation, Neapco is the
leading supplier of innovative driveline solutions to original equipment
manufacturers and the global automotive industry. Neapco designs,
manufactures, and distributes high-quality, cost-effective OEM and
aftermarket driveline products for automotive, light truck, heavy truck,
off-road, off-highway, agriculture and industrial applications. The
company’s global network facilitates optimal sourcing for competitive
pricing, provides worldwide service and sales support, and enables
streamlined production and distribution of high-value products, solutions
and services to customers throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For
more information, visit https://neapco.com/.
