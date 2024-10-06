New Revolutionary SuperBear Powertrain Offers Fleet-Focused Vehicle Design

Leading U.S.-based Tier 1 automotive supplier Neapco Inc. and Elaphe

Propulsion Technologies – enabler of the next generation of electric

vehicles – have collaborated to develop a novel electric powertrain solution

for electric and hybrid vehicles, called SuperBear. By using proprietary

bearing and e-motor technology, the powertrain delivers the highest torque

in the most compact package (150 Nm/L or eq. 4250 Nm/cubic inch). The

solution frees up space typically occupied by drivetrain components, as the

e-motors deliver torque to each wheel individually, completely within the

wheel well. Thus, the vehicle e-powertrain architecture allows vehicles to

be tailored to drivers’ everyday needs without changes to the chassis

platform packaging and suspension setup.

“We are glad to partner with an established and trusted automotive supplier

in the development and manufacturing of the SuperBear powertrain,” said

Gorazd Lampič, Elaphe co-founder and CEO. “Neapco’s extensive experience in

the driveline sector and strong relationships with OEMs mean this

partnership will produce electric drivelines that truly respond to the needs

of customers. Together, we’re moving one step closer towards widespread

adoption of best-in-class powertrain technology.”

While suitable for both Hybrid and EV native platforms, the SuperBear

powertrain has specific benefits for various electric vehicle applications.

With all motor components incorporated into the wheels, the weight of the

vehicle is reduced – extending its range – and enabling the integration of

larger batteries or adding more cargo space. In delivery and transport

vehicles, the compact system also creates previously unattainable

flexibility in the vehicle design for use-case-specific features such as a

low floor for easy cargo loading, higher or lower rooflines, and increased

space for passengers and cargo – drastically improving ergonomics for the

drivers.

The SuperBear system consists of two wheel-hub e-drives, a hydraulic pump,

and an air-cooled oil reservoir with integrated control electronics. The

electrified axle can be fitted as a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive in

vehicles with a standard 16-inch commercial-grade rim, as an original OE

build – enabling a true skateboard design – or as a bolt-on retrofit with

minimal to zero chassis modifications and without any change to the axle

concept. The technology is highly scalable. E.g. for a 3.5-ton light

commercial van the powertrain provides high continuous performance at high

efficiency and a peak power output of up to 75 kilowatts per wheel with a

torque of up to 2550 Newton-meters per wheel. In addition, Neapco’s

proprietary lubricant supported bearings (LSB) reduce friction and absorb

shock – extending the lifespan of the motor and offering enhanced stability

and traction.

“With more than 100 years of experience in providing high-quality,

dependable driveline solutions to the global automotive industry, we look

forward to bringing this knowledge and expertise to the project with Elaphe,

to bring this game-changing technology to the market,” said Jürgen Liermann,

managing director at Neapco Europe. “As the world continues to shift toward

EVs, we are certain the SuperBear system will play a positive role in the

electrification of various vehicles.”

Governments and organizations are increasingly setting fleet electrification

targets – 100% of new vehicles in the U.S. federal government’s fleet

<https://www.mckinsey.com/ industries/public-sector/our- insights/net-zero-emi

ssions-in-us-government-fleets > and 100% of new light commercial vehicle

sales in Europe

<https://www.isi.fraunhofer. de/content/dam/isi/dokumente/ cce/2023/2023-12-20

_Strategy_Fraunhofer%20ISI%20- %20Fleet%20Electrification% 20Study.pdf> are

expected to be electric by 2035. The design modifications enabled by the

novel powertrain create the conditions for EVs to reach a new standard of

performance, increasing their practicality for commercial use.

About Elaphe Propulsion Technologies

Founded in 2006, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. is a leading EU-based

developer and manufacturer of in-wheel electric propulsion systems for

electric and hybrid vehicles. The company, based in Europe, provides

customized and OEM-ready in-wheel powertrain solutions for a wide range of

vehicles. The Elaphe in-wheel powertrain platform includes motors, power

electronics and intelligent multiple-motor propulsion control. The company

is developing the ultimate EV platform architecture for the future. Elaphe’s

achievements include the world’s highest-performance and highest-efficiency

vehicle applications to date. Patented and innovative designs for in-wheel

propulsion enable Elaphe products to be tailored for performance and

efficiency to fit most vehicle configurations. Their compact and scalable

design allows for the use of standard brakes and bearings with the in-wheel

propulsion system. The Elaphe distributed drive architecture is the ultimate

propulsion solution, bringing new opportunities to mobility and

transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.in-wheel.com.

About Neapco

Founded in 1921 as the New England Auto Product Corporation, Neapco is the

leading supplier of innovative driveline solutions to original equipment

manufacturers and the global automotive industry. Neapco designs,

manufactures, and distributes high-quality, cost-effective OEM and

aftermarket driveline products for automotive, light truck, heavy truck,

off-road, off-highway, agriculture and industrial applications. The

company’s global network facilitates optimal sourcing for competitive

pricing, provides worldwide service and sales support, and enables

streamlined production and distribution of high-value products, solutions

and services to customers throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For

more information, visit https://neapco.com/.