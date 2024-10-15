New Shield from MIKROE expands NXP's FRDM-MCXN947 dev board capabilities to include three Clicks from wide choice of over 1700 add on boards

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development

time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven

standards, has launched Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947

<https://www.mikroe.com/click- shield-for-frdm-mcxn947> , a versatile

expansion device for the NXP development board. The shield provides three

mikroBUST <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob us> sockets, enabling designers to

prototype and develop using multiple Click boardsT

<https://www.mikroe.com/click- boards> . MIKROE releases one new Click board

nearly every day: currently there are over 1700 of the compact add-on boards

to choose from across categories such as: Audio & Voice; Clock & Timing;

Display & LED; HMI; Interface; Mixed Signal; Motor Control; Power

Management; Sensors; Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

NXP’s FRDM-MCXN947 is a powerful microcontroller board based on the MCX N947

microcontroller. It integrates the Arm Cortex-M33 TrustZoneR core, CoolFlux

BSP32, and PowerQuad DSP Co-processor, operating at 150MHz. Ideal for

consumer IoT, smart appliances, industrial control, and automotive

accessories, it features Hi-Speed USB, CAN 2.0, and 10/100 Ethernet. The

board includes an on-board MCU-Link debugger, FlexI/O for LCD control, and

dual-bank flash for read-while-write operations, supporting large external

serial memory configurations.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “By providing multiple connection

points for Click boards, Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947 facilitates rapid

prototyping and development of complex electronic systems. It has been

specifically designed to work seamlessly with the FRDM-MCXN947 development

board, and includes a GND hook for testing purposes, providing a convenient

and reliable way to perform diagnostics.”

The NXP FRDM-MCXN947 development board and expansion shield with Click

boards suit a wide variety of applications such as consumer IoT, smart

appliances, industrial control, and automotive accessories. For example,

designers could develop smart home, industrial automation, or wearable IoT

devices by combining sensors, actuators, and wireless connectivity. They

could collect and process data from various sensors using the Click Shield’s

expansion capabilities. Or they could implement precise motor control

applications leveraging the FRDM-MCXN947’s processing power and the Click

Shield’s connectivity options.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through

the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging

<https://www.mikroe.com/planet -debug> , One New Product/Day,

Multi-Architectural IDE <https://www.mikroe.com/necto> and most recently,

the Embedded Wiki

<https://embeddedwiki.com/arti cles/template18-with-ezo-ph/ ezo-carrier-click-

ph-pic32mz-clicker-necto-pic32 mz1024efh064> T platform with more then

million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers,

smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards

<https://www.mikroe.com/click> to dramatically cut development time.

mikroBUS <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob us> T; mikroSDK

<https://www.mikroe.com/mikros dk> T; SiBrain

<https://www.mikroe.com/sibrai n> T and DISCON

<https://www.mikroe.com/discon > T are open standards and mikroBUS has been

adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on

their development boards.