New Shield from MIKROE expands NXP’s FRDM-MCXN947 dev board capabilities to include three Clicks from wide choice of over 1700 add on boards

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development
time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven
standards, has launched Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947
<https://www.mikroe.com/click-
expansion device for the NXP development board. The shield provides three
mikroBUST <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob
prototype and develop using multiple Click boards
<https://www.mikroe.com/click-
nearly every day: currently there are over 1700 of the compact add-on boards
to choose from across categories such as: Audio & Voice; Clock & Timing;
Display & LED; HMI; Interface; Mixed Signal; Motor Control; Power
Management; Sensors; Storage and Wireless Connectivity.
NXP’s FRDM-MCXN947 is a powerful microcontroller board based on the MCX N947
microcontroller. It integrates the Arm Cortex-M33 TrustZoneR core, CoolFlux
BSP32, and PowerQuad DSP Co-processor, operating at 150MHz. Ideal for
consumer IoT, smart appliances, industrial control, and automotive
accessories, it features Hi-Speed USB, CAN 2.0, and 10/100 Ethernet. The
board includes an on-board MCU-Link debugger, FlexI/O for LCD control, and
dual-bank flash for read-while-write operations, supporting large external
serial memory configurations.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “By providing multiple connection
points for Click boards, Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947 facilitates rapid
prototyping and development of complex electronic systems. It has been
specifically designed to work seamlessly with the FRDM-MCXN947 development
board, and includes a GND hook for testing purposes, providing a convenient
and reliable way to perform diagnostics.”
The NXP FRDM-MCXN947 development board and expansion shield with Click
boards suit a wide variety of applications such as consumer IoT, smart
appliances, industrial control, and automotive accessories. For example,
designers could develop smart home, industrial automation, or wearable IoT
devices by combining sensors, actuators, and wireless connectivity. They
could collect and process data from various sensors using the Click Shield’s
expansion capabilities. Or they could implement precise motor control
applications leveraging the FRDM-MCXN947’s processing power and the Click
Shield’s connectivity options.
About MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through
the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.
With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging
<https://www.mikroe.com/planet
Multi-Architectural IDE <https://www.mikroe.com/necto>
the Embedded Wiki
<https://embeddedwiki.com/arti
ph-pic32mz-clicker-necto-pic32
million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers,
smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards
<https://www.mikroe.com/click>
mikroBUS <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob
<https://www.mikroe.com/mikros
<https://www.mikroe.com/sibrai
<https://www.mikroe.com/discon
adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on
their development boards.
