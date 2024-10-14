Meet Rita Case – recipient of 2024 NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award

Inspiring automotive industry businesswomen, like Rita Case, are paving the way for future generations of women by breaking down barriers in a male-dominated sector.

In September 2024, the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) presented Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, with its Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.

As president and CEO of the largest female-owned independent dealer group in the U.S., Case’s story is one of perseverance, commitment and a deep-rooted passion for community service. Her journey in the automotive industry is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the power of community service.

Her leadership at the Rick Case Automotive Group showcases the potential for positive change in an evolving industry. As she continues to break barriers and inspire future leaders, Case embodies the essence of what it means to lead with purpose and passion. With her vision and commitment to excellence, the future of the automotive industry looks bright, especially for those willing to challenge the status quo.

Automotive Industries (AI) had the opportunity to sit down with Case and discuss her journey, the challenges she has faced, and her vision for the future. We started by asking her what inspired her to pursue a career in the automotive industry, and how did your early experiences shape your leadership style.

Case: I’ve always had a passion for business, but I was drawn to the automotive industry because of the excitement and the entrepreneurial spirit it embodies. My parents owned a small foreign car repair shop where my dad was the mechanic, and my mother handled the customer side. My childhood and life revolved around that business.

My parents got the very first Honda car franchise in the U.S., dealer #1, and I sold the first Honda cars

in America. I knew then what I wanted to do. I told my mother at the time that I wanted what seemed impossible, to be a female car dealer.

Those early experiences taught me the importance of relationships and customer service. I learned early on that persistence removes resistance and if you don’t give up, you will eventually reach your goal, and I adopted that as a business strategy.

Growing up, my family instilled in me the values of hard work and determination.

Those foundational lessons shaped my leadership style, where I prioritize connection and empathy in my approach to managing my teams.

AI: Please share the significance of receiving the NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award and how it reflects your journey in the automotive sector.

Case: Receiving the NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award is an incredible honor. It represents not just my journey, but the collective efforts of my team and everyone which has supported me along the way.

This award highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in our industry. It’s a reminder that we can make a meaningful impact, and I hope it inspires others to pursue their dreams in the automotive world, regardless of their background.

AI: As a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, what challenges have you faced, and how have you overcome them?

Case: I strive to be a role model for all women, where the only barriers to a career are the ones you place on yourself. Regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or religion, you can sell cars if you have a positive attitude, education, confidence and perseverance.

But like many women in the automotive industry, I’ve faced skepticism and bias at times. Early on, I realized that proving myself was essential. I focused on building my knowledge and expertise, becoming an authority in my field. By fostering strong relationships and consistently delivering results, I was able to break down barriers.

I also made it a priority to mentor other women, encouraging them to rise and excel in their careers. Together, we can change perceptions and create a more inclusive environment.

AI: Your philanthropic efforts have had a major impact on your community. Please tell us about the motivations behind your commitment to community service.

Case: Philanthropy has always been close to my heart. I believe that businesses should not only strive for financial success but also contribute positively to the communities they serve.

My husband, Rick, and I have dedicated ourselves to various initiatives, from providing bikes for kids to supporting affordable housing projects. These efforts stem from a deep-seated belief that we can create lasting change by investing in our community.

We have always looked for opportunities to improve the health, education and economy of our communities. We have a passion for charitable work and have enjoyed our philanthropy every step of the way.

Anything that we can do to help our residents a better community, a safe place to live, a great lifestyle – that’s what’s important to us. They’re our customers. Why wouldn’t we want to give back to those that have made us successful?

It’s not just about giving back; it’s about empowering others and creating opportunities for those in need. It’s who we are.

AI: How do you foster a culture of diversity and inclusion within Rita & Rick Case Automotive Group, and why do you believe it’s important for the industry?

Case: The foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion is in our family. If you’re a business, that’s a family, and we have always been ahead of this curve because we’ve always treated our associates as family and our community as friends.

Fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion starts at the top. At Rick Case Automotive Group, we prioritize hiring a diverse workforce and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and included.

We offer training programs that emphasize the importance of diversity and encourage open conversations about different perspectives. I believe that diversity drives innovation and success.

Everyone has the opportunity for growth in our company equally, it’s matter of passion to learn and work ethic to perform in the position assigned. The more voices we have at the table, the better we can serve our customers and adapt to their needs.

Making sure every associate feels we care about their career and support their personal and professional goals, not just the job the dealership has for them. People stay because they are valued, appreciated and see growth in their future.

AI: The Rita & Rick Case Automotive Group is known for operational excellence. What strategies do you implement to maintain high performance across your dealerships?

Case: Operational excellence is key to our success. We focus on training our staff continuously and instilling a strong sense of accountability. We also invest in technology that streamlines our operations and enhances customer experiences.

By prioritizing communication and collaboration across all levels of our organization, we ensure that everyone is aligned with our goals. Our commitment to excellence reflects in our high customer satisfaction ratings and overall performance.

Take care of your community and your customers and you will be a market leader.

AI: With the rise of electric vehicles and changing consumer preferences, how do you see the future of the automotive industry evolving?

Case: The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, particularly with the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). I believe that we need to embrace this change and educate ourselves about new technologies and sustainability practices.

Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and we must adapt to meet their expectations. Our dealerships are already exploring EV offerings and developing infrastructure to support this shift. The future is bright, and I’m excited to

be part of this evolution.

AI: What advice would you give to young women looking to break into the automotive field and become leaders in the industry?

Case: My advice to young women is to be bold and unapologetic about your ambitions. The automotive industry has incredible opportunities, and you should never let gender stereotypes hold you back.

Seek mentors, gain as much knowledge as you can, and don’t shy away from taking on challenges. Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you, and remember that perseverance is key. You can achieve anything you set your mind to.

Everybody has a love of cars and a love for the freedom that mobility offers in America, so it’s a great, great business, and the most fun you’ll ever know.

AI: Looking ahead, what are your goals for Rita & Rick Case Automotive Group over the next five years?

Case: Our goals are ambitious but attainable. We aim to expand our dealership network while maintaining our company’s great reputation and commitment to operational excellence and community involvement.

I want to continue leading in diversity and inclusion, making sure that we’re not just a dealership group but a model for others in the industry. I believe our associates truly feel that I and the company support them as family as they are the most important assets in our business and strategies that support their loyalty will always be a top priority.

We also plan to embrace new technologies, particularly in the EV sector, ensuring we are prepared for the future. Ultimately, my vision is to leave a lasting legacy of empowerment and service.