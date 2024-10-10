Qualcomm and Epic Games Partner to Elevate In-Vehicle User Experiences with Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Epic Games announced the deployment of
Unreal Engine pre-integrated and optimized for the SnapdragonR Cockpit
Platform, a key platform of Qualcomm Technologies’ SnapdragonR Digital
ChassisT solutions, to create an out-of-box solution that empowers global
automakers to deliver immersive user experiences. With the cohesive human
machine interface (HMI) solution, automakers will be equipped to develop
high-quality digital cockpit systems that are customizable and scalable
across all vehicle types, and tiers.
The collaboration marks the first time Unreal Engine is being directly
integrated into Snapdragon automotive platforms. Through the technology
collaboration, global automakers who utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis
solutions will have exclusive access to Unreal Engine tools with optimized
features, providing powerful, never-before-seen, in-cabin visualization
capabilities, which includes fully customizable 2D and 3D visuals to set new
industry standards for in-cabin environments.
Serving as a creative foundation for design, UX/UI and simulation, Unreal
Engine supports unified assets across all applications, offering fast and
flexible workflows that result in cost savings, while enabling real-time
collaboration and iteration at every stage.
The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform revolutionizes vehicle interaction with
advanced technologies, enhancing user interfaces, connectivity, and in-cabin
environments. Leveraging high-performance computing, immersive graphics, and
AI, it improves user experiences and drives the shift towards connected and
intelligent mobility.
“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Epic Games to set new
standards of in-vehicle experiences,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president,
product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By seamlessly integrating
Unreal Engine with Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we’re empowering automakers
and the ecosystem to innovate and elevate in-cabin experiences to new
heights. We look forward to showcasing the power of co-innovation to unlock
new possibilities for in-vehicle experiences.”
“Unreal Engine is the most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool,
providing unmatched fidelity and possibilities, whether you’re building for
games or for user interfaces,” said Bill Clifford, vice president and
general manager for Unreal Engine at Epic Games. “Partnering with HMI
pioneer, Qualcomm Technologies, and leveraging the capabilities of Unreal
Engine and the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, we’re excited to see how
automakers usher in the next frontier in in-vehicle experiences.”
The new HMI solution featuring Epic’s Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Cockpit
is currently available for developers. For more information about the
collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Epic Games, visit this link.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere,
helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven
solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our SnapdragonR
branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our
nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating
era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI,
high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Together
with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital
transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies.
At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast
majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary
of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries,
substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions
and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our
QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are
products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm
patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.
About Epic Games
Epic Games is an American company headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and
founded in 1991 by CEO Tim Sweeney. Today Epic is a leading interactive
entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates
one of the world’s largest games, Fortnite, and Epic has over 850 million
accounts with over 6 billion friend connections across Fortnite, Fall Guys,
Rocket League, and the Epic Games Store. Epic also develops Unreal Engine,
which powers the world’s leading games and is also adopted across industries
such as film and television, broadcast and live events, architecture,
automotive, and simulation. Through Fortnite, Unreal Engine, Epic Games
Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital
ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate
games and other content
