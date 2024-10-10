Qualcomm and Epic Games Partner to Elevate In-Vehicle User Experiences with Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Epic Games announced the deployment of

Unreal Engine pre-integrated and optimized for the SnapdragonR Cockpit

Platform, a key platform of Qualcomm Technologies’ SnapdragonR Digital

ChassisT solutions, to create an out-of-box solution that empowers global

automakers to deliver immersive user experiences. With the cohesive human

machine interface (HMI) solution, automakers will be equipped to develop

high-quality digital cockpit systems that are customizable and scalable

across all vehicle types, and tiers.

The collaboration marks the first time Unreal Engine is being directly

integrated into Snapdragon automotive platforms. Through the technology

collaboration, global automakers who utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis

solutions will have exclusive access to Unreal Engine tools with optimized

features, providing powerful, never-before-seen, in-cabin visualization

capabilities, which includes fully customizable 2D and 3D visuals to set new

industry standards for in-cabin environments.

Serving as a creative foundation for design, UX/UI and simulation, Unreal

Engine supports unified assets across all applications, offering fast and

flexible workflows that result in cost savings, while enabling real-time

collaboration and iteration at every stage.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform revolutionizes vehicle interaction with

advanced technologies, enhancing user interfaces, connectivity, and in-cabin

environments. Leveraging high-performance computing, immersive graphics, and

AI, it improves user experiences and drives the shift towards connected and

intelligent mobility.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Epic Games to set new

standards of in-vehicle experiences,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president,

product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By seamlessly integrating

Unreal Engine with Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, we’re empowering automakers

and the ecosystem to innovate and elevate in-cabin experiences to new

heights. We look forward to showcasing the power of co-innovation to unlock

new possibilities for in-vehicle experiences.”

“Unreal Engine is the most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool,

providing unmatched fidelity and possibilities, whether you’re building for

games or for user interfaces,” said Bill Clifford, vice president and

general manager for Unreal Engine at Epic Games. “Partnering with HMI

pioneer, Qualcomm Technologies, and leveraging the capabilities of Unreal

Engine and the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, we’re excited to see how

automakers usher in the next frontier in in-vehicle experiences.”

The new HMI solution featuring Epic’s Unreal Engine and Snapdragon Cockpit

is currently available for developers. For more information about the

collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Epic Games, visit this link.

