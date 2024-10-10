TTTech Auto Receives McLaren Supplier Excellence Award 2024 for Project Execution

TTTech Auto is proud to announce that it has been honored with the

prestigious McLaren Supplier Excellence Award 2024 in the category of

Project Execution. The award was presented on September 19, 2024, during

McLaren Automotive’s annual Supplier Summit.

The award recognizes TTTech Auto’s outstanding collaboration with McLaren,

which began in 2017, particularly for the successful execution of the second

series project deploying Gateway ECUs for McLaren’s Supercars models. This

long-standing partnership has been highlighted by TTTech Auto’s commitment

to delivering high-quality products on time, playing a vital role in

McLaren’s cutting-edge automotive innovations.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which is a testament to

the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our project team which spans

across Barcelona, Izmir, and Vienna,” said Marc Lang, Head of Sales at

TTTech Auto. Dirk Linzmeier, the CEO of TTTech Auto, added: “Our

collaboration with McLaren is a great example of how innovation,

reliability, and execution can create long-term value for both partners, and

we will continue to drive excellence and innovation for our customers’

benefits.”

TTTech Auto’s role in this current McLaren project builds on the success of

its previous work for McLaren Supercars models. TTTech Auto’s gateways are

designed for mass production programs and address use cases like in-vehicle

communication gateways (Ethernet, CAN, LIN), diagnostic gateways, secure

execution platforms according to ISO21434, and could also host safety

relevant applications according to ISO26262.

The supplier award underscores the importance of quality, competitiveness

and project excellence which are the basis for successful customer

relationships.

For more information about TTTech Auto’s innovative technologies, please

visit: www.tttech-auto.com

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus

on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With

series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong

technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and

drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving

experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety,

integration, and software updates.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi,

Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for

automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285

million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round.

At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries

across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers

on their software-defined vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs.

The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK,

Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe.