TTTech Auto Receives McLaren Supplier Excellence Award 2024 for Project Execution

TTTech Auto is proud to announce that it has been honored with the
prestigious McLaren Supplier Excellence Award 2024 in the category of
Project Execution. The award was presented on September 19, 2024, during
McLaren Automotive’s annual Supplier Summit.
The award recognizes TTTech Auto’s outstanding collaboration with McLaren,
which began in 2017, particularly for the successful execution of the second
series project deploying Gateway ECUs for McLaren’s Supercars models. This
long-standing partnership has been highlighted by TTTech Auto’s commitment
to delivering high-quality products on time, playing a vital role in
McLaren’s cutting-edge automotive innovations.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which is a testament to
the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our project team which spans
across Barcelona, Izmir, and Vienna,” said Marc Lang, Head of Sales at
TTTech Auto. Dirk Linzmeier, the CEO of TTTech Auto, added: “Our
collaboration with McLaren is a great example of how innovation,
reliability, and execution can create long-term value for both partners, and
we will continue to drive excellence and innovation for our customers’
benefits.”
TTTech Auto’s role in this current McLaren project builds on the success of
its previous work for McLaren Supercars models. TTTech Auto’s gateways are
designed for mass production programs and address use cases like in-vehicle
communication gateways (Ethernet, CAN, LIN), diagnostic gateways, secure
execution platforms according to ISO21434, and could also host safety
relevant applications according to ISO26262.
The supplier award underscores the importance of quality, competitiveness
and project excellence which are the basis for successful customer
relationships.
For more information about TTTech Auto’s innovative technologies, please
visit: www.tttech-auto.com
About TTTech Auto
TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus
on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With
series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong
technology portfolio, TTTech Auto has the key ingredients to enable and
drive the transformation. TTTech Auto empowers customers to focus on driving
experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety,
integration, and software updates.
TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi,
Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for
automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285
million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round.
At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and its subsidiaries
across Europe and Asia, 1,100 employees work with leading car manufacturers
on their software-defined vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving programs.
The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK,
Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe.
