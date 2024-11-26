Hydrogen’s Role in Decarbonising Sports and Entertainment Events

As Extreme E transitions to Extreme H, the world’s first hydrogen-powered motorsport series, organisers are backed by key partners and advisors, all helping to make the ambitious shift from electric to hydrogen racing a reality.

Siemens and GeoPura provide expert consultancy on hydrogen solutions and sustainability, within the race car as well as wider site power requirements. We sat down with GeoPura CEO Andrew Cunningham to understand more about hydrogen capabilities.

What inspired GeoPura to focus on hydrogen as a solution for reducing carbon emissions?

Andrew Cunningham: At GeoPura, we see hydrogen as a game-changer in the quest for zero-emission energy, and fully believe it will become a cornerstone of sustainable event planning, particularly for energy-intensive events.

Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen emits only water vapor when used, which means we can deliver power without harmful emissions. When you think about the amount of events, large and small that happen every day, all over the world, the potential is huge.

Can you explain how GeoPura’s hydrogen technology works and why it’s well-suited to power large-scale events?

Andrew Cunningham: Our hydrogen power units (HPUs) use fuel cells to convert green hydrogen into clean electricity, producing zero emissions on-site. For large-scale events like Extreme H, we can set up these units to provide reliable, uninterrupted power. Unlike solar or wind, hydrogen’s energy output is constant, so it’s ready to meet the intense, consistent energy demands of events while leaving a minimal carbon footprint.

What measurable environmental impact or emissions reductions have you observed from using hydrogen at events?

Andrew Cunningham: In the UK, the event industry, which includes over 7,000 events, is predicted to generate over 1 billion kilograms of Co2 emissions annually. With the right infrastructure, hydrogen can make large-scale event power virtually emissions-free, making it an incredibly exciting potential which can benefit huge benefits for people and planet health.

What specific elements of an event’s carbon footprint can hydrogen help reduce, beyond just energy generation?

Andrew Cunningham: Hydrogen can reduce emissions across many aspects of event operations, from powering transport vehicles, to lighting, sound systems, catering, broadcasting and hospitality, all without the typical emissions associated with fossil fuels. Hydrogen power not only reduces the event’s carbon footprint but also eliminates both air and noise pollution, creating a healthier and more pleasant experience for all involved.

Extreme H is a great example where hydrogen extends beyond racing to power everything from vehicle charging to broadcast setups. This comprehensive approach helps eliminate the heavy emissions footprint events typically carry.

What role can motorsport, particularly Extreme H, play in advancing widespread hydrogen technology?

Andrew Cunningham: Motorsport environments push technology to its limits. Extreme H, for example, requires rapid energy output, endurance, and resilience in challenging, remote conditions where we also experience extreme conditions from sand and dust to high temperatures. Successfully running hydrogen in these settings shows that it’s capable of meeting demands at a high level.

How important is visibility for hydrogen in sports like Extreme H when it comes to inspiring wider adoption?

Andrew Cunningham: Visibility is crucial. Extreme H doesn’t just test the technology; it showcases hydrogen’s capabilities to a global audience. Seeing hydrogen powering intense racing challenges changes perceptions, showing fans, event organisers, and industries that it’s a viable alternative to traditional fuels. This visibility and real-world demonstration can inspire greater investment in hydrogen and encourage its use across other high-energy sectors.

Can you share any examples of other events where GeoPura’s hydrogen technology has been used successfully?

Andrew Cunningham: GeoPura proudly works with leading organisations across a wide range of industries, from sports, broadcast media, music and entertainment to the construction and defence industries, providing compelling case-studies which prove that hydrogen is a fantastic, emissions free solution for power needs.

Examples include the BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit and BBC SpringWatch / WinterWatch broadcast production houses, where Geo Pura provided hydrogen power units for filming remote wildlife documentaries, notably in locations where traditional power sources were not accessible. Replacing diesel generators, GeoPura’s HPU’s enabled the BBC to capture high-quality footage without emissions, reducing carbon footprint while preserving natural settings.

At Latitude Festival, the Isle of Wight Festival and Big Church Festival, GeoPura provided clean power solutions for some of the world’s most iconic music festivals. The HPUs powered stages, food stalls, and public areas, replacing typical diesel power setups. Other live sporting event applications include powering the live production and global broadcast of the PGA Tour golf championship and the Touch World Cup Rugby event.

Geo Pura has also worked with Balfour Beatty and other major construction companies, providing hydrogen power for a series of off-grid construction sites, replacing standard diesel generators and setting an example for clean energy adoption in the construction industry.

In all these examples, hydrogen powered events enabled the savings of thousands of litres of diesel fuel, proving the highly exciting possibilities for hydrogen if used at scale in a variety of applications.

Where does the hydrogen come from?

Andrew Cunningham: In the UK, GeoPura is actively investing in the production of green hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources. We are also enhancing the logistics required to efficiently transport this hydrogen to the sites where our HPUs are deployed. Globally, partners like ENOWA are rapidly scaling hydrogen production to meet the increasing demand for zero-emission fuels as industries worldwide seek effective solutions to reduce their carbon footprints.

What future innovations or improvements in hydrogen technology do you expect in the next five years, to make its use even more efficient and accessible for events?

Andrew Cunningham: As the technology advances, we expect to see smaller, more cost-effective units that are easier to deploy and maintain and more power dense units capable of multi MW power. Innovations in fuel cell efficiency and hydrogen storage will further enhance hydrogen’s appeal. With each Extreme H race, we’re refining this technology, bringing us closer to a future where hydrogen power is readily available to any event, big or small.

