Donaldson Ultra-Web technology aims to set the standard in industrial filtration for cleaner air and cost-savings

Unique Ultra-Web® technology from Donaldson uses advanced manufacturing processes to deliver filtration to remove submicronic particles and provide some of the best possible air quality for industrial sites. It can also assist in lowering operating costs and improving efficiency

Better filtration comes from better filter media. Traditionally, filters have acted as simple barriers to physically blocked particles larger than their pores. But the concept of filtration has evolved significantly, thanks to companies such as Donaldson. Filter design innovations such as the utilisation of fine fiber technology are helping companies get better efficiency from their production lines, helping toward longer filter life, greater cost savings and – aligning with a stronger, industry-wide awareness of emission standards – cleaner air.

Ultra-Web from Donaldson Filtration Solutions are among the best filtration solutions available today. Leveraging over a quarter of a century of Donaldson fine fiber technology and experience, Ultra-Web filters utilise a design that incorporates fine fibers in the filtration media. These fine fibers are applied uniformly in a ‘web-like’ pattern over a substrate. The innovative design combines extremely small pore sizes with an ultra-thin layer of fibers which enables the filtration of submicron particles – particles smaller than the actual pores in the media. This allows Ultra-Web filters to capture particles as small as one micron or less and try and address the growing concern over fine particulate matter that poses significant health risks.

“New emission standards are increasingly focusing on fine particles, which are more dangerous than larger ones due to their ability to penetrate deep into the lungs or even enter the bloodstream,” says Koen Oostvogels, Donaldson Principal Engineer. “Donaldson has been ahead of the game in acknowledging this hazard for over 25 years. With Ultra-Web filters, we used the removal of the submicronic particles as the starting point for our design and ended up with something that intends to set the standards for excellence in industrial filtration.”

Manufacturing precision

Donaldson uses an advanced patented electrospinning technique to create its Ultra-Web filters, taking a liquid polymer which is then electrically charged and spun into fine fibers. These fibers are then carefully deposited onto a substrate, ensuring uniformity and consistency to deliver the most effective results.

The process is meticulously controlled by advanced computer systems that adjust parameters in real-time to help meet the highest standards. Precision is crucial for achieving the desired filtration efficiency while maintaining low pressure drop, which is essential for reducing energy consumption during operation.

“A poorly constructed filter can lead to increased energy costs, as more power is required to push air through a clogged filter,” explains Darek Kotowski, Engineer II, IAF AM, Donaldson Europe. “The intricacies of the Donaldson Ultra-Web surface loading technology result in a lower operating pressure that can translate to higher airflow, less energy usage, and longer filter life. Combined, that can mean greater savings for the customer.”

Applications and benefits

Ultra-Web filters are particularly suited for applications involving fumes and fine dust, such as in laser cutting, plasma cutting, and other metalworking processes. These processes generate submicron particles that are difficult to capture with traditional filtration methods. The ability of Ultra-Web filters to efficiently trap such fine particles make them suited to industries where air quality and emissions control are paramount.

The benefits of Ultra-Web filters extend beyond their superior filtration efficiency. Their design can allow for longer filter life due to the surface-loading characteristics of the fine fiber layer. This means that particles are designed to be captured on the surface rather than penetrating deep into the filter media, which can facilitate easier cleaning and could extend the filter’s operational life. Furthermore, durability and reduced maintenance requirements should lead to significant cost savings for the customer.

“Customers using Ultra-Web filters have reported noticeable improvements in both air quality and operational efficiency. Once they experience the extended working life of the filters, they quickly realise the value and often then adopt them as a standard part of their processes,” says Darek.

By leveraging the principles of fine fiber technology, Ultra-Web filters offer a solution intended to not only meet but exceed current emissions standards. The ability to capture submicron particles efficiently, coupled with the potential for longer filter life and reduced energy consumption, positions Ultra-Web as an obvious choice for industrial businesses.