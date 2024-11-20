Irdeto and ChargeHub Strengthen EV Charging Market with Seamless Plug & Charge Integration and Roaming Solution

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, and ChargeHub, the
leading roaming interoperability hub in the North American market for
electric vehicle (EV) charging, are excited to announce the next phase of
their strategic partnership. Following the initial collaboration announced
in November 2023, this enhanced offering introduces a powerful new value
proposition for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and service providers: a
fully integrated Plug & Charge (P&C) solution combined with roaming
capabilities-all accessible through a single integration.
This partnership now brings to market a robust, ready-to-deploy solution
that allows Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and e-Mobility Service Providers
(eMSPs) to simplify and scale their EV charging infrastructure while
delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience to drivers. Irdeto’s Plug &
Charge toolkit, part of the CrossCharge PKI platform, ensures secure,
automated, and efficient charging without requiring additional
authentication steps. With this new integration, EV drivers can roam across
multiple charging networks through a single account on a wide range of eMSP
options thanks to ChargeHub’s fast growing Passport eRoaming Hub solution
that already supports over 170 active EV roaming connections and access to
more than a 120 000 compatible charging ports across the U.S. and Canada
This comprehensive solution ensures smooth interoperability across multiple
networks, simplifying access to both P&C and roaming services. OEMs can now
reduce the complexity of managing multiple systems through a single
integration. A key benefit is financial efficiency-operators will receive a
single monthly financial reconciliation covering both roaming and plug &
charge enablement, saving time and streamlining billing processes.
Faster Time-to-Market and Scalable Solutions
Irdeto and ChargeHub’s partnership brings a highly scalable, efficient
solution to market. With end-to-end testing capabilities across both DC and
AC charging, this collaboration accelerates time-to-market for OEMs and
service providers integrating P&C and roaming. The combination of
comprehensive testing and ChargeHub’s expansive network of 170 connections
in North America offers unparalleled scalability and reliability as the EV
market grows.
Unlike competitors who outsource parts of their solution, Irdeto’s Plug &
Charge technology and ChargeHub’s Passport Hub are developed entirely
in-house, ensuring greater control over quality, security, and integration.
This strong foundation allows operators and OEMs to scale their EV offerings
with confidence, knowing they are supported by a secure and future-proof
solution.
“This partnership marks a major step forward in EV charging,” said Simon
Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. “By combining ChargeHub’s extensive roaming
network with Irdeto’s secure P&C technology, we are making EV charging more
convenient, accessible, and efficient for everyone.”
Commitment to Interoperability and Industry Development
Irdeto’s neutral stance and active involvement in key industry working
groups position the company as a key contributor to the ongoing development
of EV interoperability. By playing a leadership role in these groups, Irdeto
is helping shape the future of the EV charging ecosystem. Supporting Irdeto
and ChargeHub today is a commitment to a more connected, secure, and
scalable future for the EV industry.
“With the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption, the need for secure,
scalable, and efficient charging solutions has never been more urgent. Our
collaboration delivers exactly that. We’re proud to offer an integrated
solution that combines the simplicity of Plug & Charge with the convenience
of roaming, benefiting both operators and EV drivers. At Irdeto, we are
committed to shaping the future of EV infrastructure and this partnership is
a significant milestone on that path,” said Niels Haverkorn, SVP of New
Markets at Irdeto.
This partnership positions ChargeHub and Irdeto to lead the future of EV
charging in North America, paving the way for a more connected, convenient,
and secure charging experience for all. By combining their expertise, the
companies aim to accelerate EV adoption and contribute to a more sustainable
transportation future.
