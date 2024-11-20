Irdeto and ChargeHub Strengthen EV Charging Market with Seamless Plug & Charge Integration and Roaming Solution

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, and ChargeHub, the

leading roaming interoperability hub in the North American market for

electric vehicle (EV) charging, are excited to announce the next phase of

their strategic partnership. Following the initial collaboration announced

in November 2023, this enhanced offering introduces a powerful new value

proposition for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and service providers: a

fully integrated Plug & Charge (P&C) solution combined with roaming

capabilities-all accessible through a single integration.

This partnership now brings to market a robust, ready-to-deploy solution

that allows Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and e-Mobility Service Providers

(eMSPs) to simplify and scale their EV charging infrastructure while

delivering a seamless, user-friendly experience to drivers. Irdeto’s Plug &

Charge toolkit, part of the CrossCharge PKI platform, ensures secure,

automated, and efficient charging without requiring additional

authentication steps. With this new integration, EV drivers can roam across

multiple charging networks through a single account on a wide range of eMSP

options thanks to ChargeHub’s fast growing Passport eRoaming Hub solution

that already supports over 170 active EV roaming connections and access to

more than a 120 000 compatible charging ports across the U.S. and Canada

This comprehensive solution ensures smooth interoperability across multiple

networks, simplifying access to both P&C and roaming services. OEMs can now

reduce the complexity of managing multiple systems through a single

integration. A key benefit is financial efficiency-operators will receive a

single monthly financial reconciliation covering both roaming and plug &

charge enablement, saving time and streamlining billing processes.

Faster Time-to-Market and Scalable Solutions

Irdeto and ChargeHub’s partnership brings a highly scalable, efficient

solution to market. With end-to-end testing capabilities across both DC and

AC charging, this collaboration accelerates time-to-market for OEMs and

service providers integrating P&C and roaming. The combination of

comprehensive testing and ChargeHub’s expansive network of 170 connections

in North America offers unparalleled scalability and reliability as the EV

market grows.

Unlike competitors who outsource parts of their solution, Irdeto’s Plug &

Charge technology and ChargeHub’s Passport Hub are developed entirely

in-house, ensuring greater control over quality, security, and integration.

This strong foundation allows operators and OEMs to scale their EV offerings

with confidence, knowing they are supported by a secure and future-proof

solution.

“This partnership marks a major step forward in EV charging,” said Simon

Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. “By combining ChargeHub’s extensive roaming

network with Irdeto’s secure P&C technology, we are making EV charging more

convenient, accessible, and efficient for everyone.”

Commitment to Interoperability and Industry Development

Irdeto’s neutral stance and active involvement in key industry working

groups position the company as a key contributor to the ongoing development

of EV interoperability. By playing a leadership role in these groups, Irdeto

is helping shape the future of the EV charging ecosystem. Supporting Irdeto

and ChargeHub today is a commitment to a more connected, secure, and

scalable future for the EV industry.

“With the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption, the need for secure,

scalable, and efficient charging solutions has never been more urgent. Our

collaboration delivers exactly that. We’re proud to offer an integrated

solution that combines the simplicity of Plug & Charge with the convenience

of roaming, benefiting both operators and EV drivers. At Irdeto, we are

committed to shaping the future of EV infrastructure and this partnership is

a significant milestone on that path,” said Niels Haverkorn, SVP of New

Markets at Irdeto.

This partnership positions ChargeHub and Irdeto to lead the future of EV

charging in North America, paving the way for a more connected, convenient,

and secure charging experience for all. By combining their expertise, the

companies aim to accelerate EV adoption and contribute to a more sustainable

transportation future.