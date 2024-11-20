Isuzu Trucks in Australia Drive with Sygic’s Embedded Navigation

Isuzu Australia Limited (IAL), the local distributor of Isuzu trucks in Australia, has partnered with Sygic, a globally recognized navigation solutions provider, to introduce next-generation navigation into Isuzu truck infotainment systems. By integrating Sygic’s advanced navigation technology, this collaboration delivers a driving experience centered on smart technology, practical features, and reliability.

The navigation solution provides Isuzu truck operators in Australia with a tailored GPS experience and a user-friendly interface, seamlessly integrated into the vehicle’s infotainment system. Designed specifically for the demands of large vehicles, it helps drivers optimize routes by considering key factors like vehicle dimensions, speed limits, emissions, and HAZMAT cargo requirements. This results in more efficient routing and improved navigation performance.

Pre-configured for different vehicle types, the system includes pre-installed local maps for Australia and New Zealand, featuring country-specific speed limits and Isuzu dealer and service locations. The system also switches automatically between day and night modes based on the vehicle’s lighting, providing practical functionality for various driving conditions.

Additional features such as real-time traffic updates, speed camera alerts, and speed limit notifications enhance driver safety and compliance. With offline map capabilities, drivers can navigate confidently, even in areas with limited or no connectivity.

“Our partnership with Isuzu is all about creating navigation that meets real-world needs. By integrating our technology into these trucks, we’re making sure drivers have the tools to navigate safely and efficiently, whether they’re on highways or navigating complex city routes.“ notes Stefan Janciga, Managing Director at Sygic.

Sygic’s navigation solutions have gained the trust of over 200 million users worldwide, including more than 3,000 fleets and four million professional drivers. With extensive experience in providing solutions for long-haul transportation, goods delivery, and fieldwork services, Sygic offers a partnership that empowers professional drivers who rely on accurate and reliable navigation every day.

About Isuzu Australia Limited

Isuzu Australia Limited (IAL) has been the leading truck brand in Australia for 35 consecutive years, solidifying its position as a market leader with a strong focus on quality, reliability, and customer service. With a diverse range of trucks and a network of over 70 dealer locations, Isuzu continues to meet the needs of Australian transport operators across various industries. Known for its commitment to innovation, Isuzu consistently delivers vehicles designed for the unique demands of Australian road conditions, ensuring long-lasting performance and efficiency.

For more information, visit www.isuzu.com.au

About Sygic

Focused on guiding drivers everywhere, Sygic pioneers next-gen navigation solutions for a safer, more efficient future. Sygic’s GPS navigation has reached over 200 million downloads, and its solutions for professional drivers are navigating more than 3,000 fleets and have achieved 4 million downloads. The company caters to a wide range of customers, including individual drivers, global fleet operators, and forward-thinking automakers. The growth and innovation of Sygic are amplified by the foundational support from W. A. G. Payment Solutions, widely recognized as Eurowag, a leading technology company and important partner to the Europe’s commercial road transport (CRT) industry, with the purpose to make CRT clean, fair and efficient.

For more information, visit www.sygic.com